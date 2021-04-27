Meridian : 1Q Results 04/27/2021 | 01:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Meridian Corporation Reports 1Q 2021 Net Income of $10.2 Million, or $1.65 Per Diluted Share, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 Per Share and Announces Share Repurchase Plan. MALVERN, Pa., April 26, 2021 - Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported: 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR Income: Net income - consolidated $ 10,170 $ 8,997 $ 9,212 $ 5,713 $ 2,516 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 1.51 $ 0.94 $ 0.39 Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented "Meridian had a very strong first quarter, generating revenues of $44.5 million and earning $10.2 million or $1.65 per diluted share. Annualized ROE and ROA were 30.06% and 2.43%, respectively. SBA and wealth produced revenues of $1.2 million and $1.1 million, respectively, for the quarter, both up significantly from the prior quarter. The mortgage division added $24.7 million in revenue with $5.8 million in net earnings before taxes due largely to a continuation of refinance activity in a typically down quarter seasonally." Mr. Annas added, " The Bank continues to show strong bank segment earnings each quarter, with the mortgage division cyclically and seasonally contributing." Mr. Annas stated, "We are very excited about Meridian's near-term opportunities. The PPP program's first launch has given us a pipeline of new customers to bring on their full banking relationship. The recent second launch has given us more local customers, and we see that benefitting us through 2022. Also a significant local merger, with the resultant market disruption, is just beginning to bear fruit for us in commercial, wealth, SBA and leasing." Meridian Corporation also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which the Corporation may repurchase up to $6 million of the company's outstanding common stock, par value $1.00 per share. Stock will be purchased from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, at the discretion of management of the company in accordance with legal requirements. This program is subject to applicable regulatory protocol. Mr. Annas continued, "With our increased capital position and expanding lending force, we are able to reach more business segments and niches that we were not able to do previously. We believe the performance and outlook for the Corporation is very strong, and we will vigorously support the value of the stock." Income Statement Highlights First quarter 2021 compared with fourth quarter 2020: Net income was $10.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 13.0%, driven by continued strong non-interest income for the quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter was $13.9 million, an increase of $900 thousand or 6.6%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

Non-interest income decreased $2.9 million or 9.7%, driven by a decrease in mortgage banking revenue. Mortgage banking net revenue decreased $7.0 million, or 22.4%, due to a decline in loan originations and refinancings from the record levels achieved in the fourth quarter of 2020. Due to seasonality and an uptick in mortgage rates, the mortgage pipeline decreased, generating negative fair value changes in both derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale of $4.8 million, combined. Conversely, net gains on hedging activity amounted to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, up $6.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2020. Wealth management income was up $107 thousand, or 10.4%, due to increased value of assets under management. SBA income was up $494 thousand, or 65.8%, as the number and value of SBA loans sold increased from the prior quarter.

Provision for loan losses was $599 thousand compared to the fourth quarter 2020 provision for loan losses of $1.2 million, a decline of 48.5%.

Non-interest expenses decreased $3.7 million, or 11.5%, driven by a decrease in salaries and benefits, largely related to variable compensation in the mortgage division.

ROE and ROA were 30.06% and 2.43%, respectively, for the first quarter 2021, compared to 8.40% and 0.87%, respectively, for the first quarter 2020.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million or 188.3%. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is included in the Appendix.

Net interest income increased $5.5 million, or 56.4%, with interest expense down $1.8 million or 43.5%.

Non-interest income increased $17.8 million or 193.4%, driven by mortgage banking revenue, wealth management income, SBA income, gains on security sales and other fee income.

o Mortgage banking net revenue increased $17.3 million, or 254.8%, due to higher levels of originations

and refinancings, largely derived from the expansion of our mortgage division into Maryland. Net gains on hedging activity increased $5.7 million, while negative fair value changes in loans and derivative instruments were $6.6 million.

o Wealth management income was up $115 thousand, or 11.3%.

o SBA income was up $703 thousand, or 129.7% as the number and value of SBA loans sold increased from the prior year.

o Gains on sales of securities were up $48 thousand, or 100.0%. o Other fee income increased $634 thousand, or 144.4%.

Non-interest expenses increased $14.2 million, or 101.0%, driven by an increase in salaries and benefits. 2 Balance Sheet Highlights March 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020: Total assets increased $19.6 million, or 1.1%, to $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Total loans, net of allowance, increased $ 69.2 million, or 5.5%, to $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2021. SBA

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans contributed $27.0 million net to this increase, while portfolio loans increased $42.2 million, or 3.9%.

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans contributed $27.0 million net to this increase, while portfolio loans increased $42.2 million, or 3.9%. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meridian provided nearly 200 borrowers with assistance through loan payment holidays of 3-6 months on loans totaling approximately $166.6 million. As of March 31, 2021, $137.8 million of loans had returned to their original payment terms with $28.8 million in active loan modifications, compared to loan modifications of $26.9 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in loan modifications in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a first loan modification provided to a borrower in the hospitality industry.

COVID-19 pandemic, Meridian provided nearly 200 borrowers with assistance through loan payment holidays of 3-6 months on loans totaling approximately $166.6 million. As of March 31, 2021, $137.8 million of loans had returned to their original payment terms with $28.8 million in active loan modifications, compared to loan modifications of $26.9 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in loan modifications in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a first loan modification provided to a borrower in the hospitality industry. As of March 31, 2021, we have assisted borrowers with the forgiveness of approximately 453 PPP "round 1" loans totaling approximately $88.9 million, while also helping borrowers to secure approximately 435 PPP

"round 2" loans totaling approximately $92.6 million.

"round 2" loans totaling approximately $92.6 million. Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $59.0 million, or 25.7%, to $170.2 million as of March 31, 2021.

Mortgage segment originated $725.0 in loans for the quarter-ended March 31, 2021.

quarter-ended March 31, 2021. Total deposits grew $142.3 million, or 11.5%, to $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Non-interest bearing deposits grew $53.9 million, or 26.4%, to $257.7 million as of March 31, 2021.

bearing deposits grew $53.9 million, or 26.4%, to $257.7 million as of March 31, 2021. Borrowings from the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") were $110.6 million as of March 31, 2021, a decrease of $42.7 million from December 31, 2020. Other borrowings were down $80.5 million or 67.6%.

Returned $6.9 million of capital to Meridian shareholders through a quarterly dividend of $0.125 and $1.00 special dividend, both paid during first quarter 2021. Select Condensed Financial Information For the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Income: Net income - consolidated $ 10,170 $ 8,997 $ 9,212 $ 5,713 $ 2,516 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.70 $ 1.50 $ 1.51 $ 0.94 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 1.51 $ 0.94 $ 0.39 Net interest income - consolidated $ 15,120 $ 15,018 $ 12,715 $ 11,597 $ 9,666 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 1,739,808 $ 1,720,197 $ 1,758,648 $ 1,579,083 $ 1,303,442 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,354,551 1,284,764 1,306,846 1,262,968 1,021,561 Total deposits 1,383,590 1,241,335 1,209,024 1,166,697 993,753 Non-interest bearing deposits 257,730 203,843 193,851 214,367 140,826 Stockholders' Equity 143,505 141,622 131,832 125,518 118,033 3 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Balance Sheet (Average Balances): Total assets $ 1,694,937 $ 1,709,298 $ 1,598,307 $ 1,477,120 $ 1,156,682 Total interest earning assets 1,654,791 1,671,164 1,558,660 1,431,493 1,115,201 Loans, net of fees and costs 1,469,907 1,493,194 1,275,046 1,194,197 981,303 Total deposits 1,307,280 1,239,810 1,180,333 1,155,690 926,741 Non-interest bearing deposits 234,030 207,204 193,020 223,253 137,141 Stockholders' Equity 137,189 129,292 125,053 119,937 120,469 At the Quarter Ended (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - consolidated 2.43% 2.09% 2.29% 1.56% 0.87% Return on average equity - consolidated 30.06% 27.68% 29.30% 19.16% 8.40% Income Statement Summary First Quarter 2021 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020 Net income was $10.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. The $1.2 million increase quarter-over-quarter was due largely to low levels of expenses. Non-interest expense decreased $3.7 million and the provision for loan losses decreased $564 thousand. These favorable changes to expenses were partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in non- interest income. Net interest income increased $102 thousand, or 0.7%, to $15.1 million from $15.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Growth for the first quarter of 2021 was due largely to a reduction of average interest bearing liabilities, which declined $47.7 million. This change outpaced a decline of $16.4 million in average interest earning assets over the same period. The decrease in average interest earning assets over this period was largely the result of a decrease in PPP, construction and residential loans held-for-sale, while the decrease in interest bearing liabilities was driven by declines in the average balances of time deposits and borrowings, including PPPLF borrowings. The cost of deposits, particularly time deposits, contributed significantly to the growth in net interest income. The net interest margin improved to 3.72% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.59% for the fourth quarter of 2020 with the cost of funds declining 13 basis points. The provision for loan losses was $599 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. These provisions were the result of qualitative provisioning for the continued economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth, while the first quarter 2021 provision was also impacted by a $376 thousand specific reserve placed on an impaired commercial loan relationship. Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $27.0 million, down $2.9 million or 9.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease came primarily from our mortgage division as mortgage banking net revenue decreased $7.0 million or 22.4% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to lower levels of mortgage loan originations, which were down from record levels experienced in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our mortgage division originated $725.0 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $143.7 million, or 16.6%, from the prior quarter. Refinance activity represented 64% of the total residential mortgage loans originated for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 62% for the fourth quarter of 2020. A decline in the mortgage pipeline generated negative fair value changes in derivative instruments and loans held-for-sale. These fair value changes decreased non- interest income a combined $2.9 million during the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. A $4.3 million gain on hedging activity for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $2 million loss on hedging activity for the fourth quarter of 2020 helped to offset these declines in non-interest income partially. 4 Wealth management revenue increased $107 thousand, or 10.4%, quarter-over-quarter due to the more favorable market conditions that existed in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenue is largely based on the valuation of assets under management measured at the end of the prior quarter, therefore this revenue for the first quarter was impacted by the rebound of the financial markets at the end of the fourth quarter. Net revenue from the sale of SBA 7(a) loans was up $494 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2020 as the value of loans sold was up $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $11.6 million in loans sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net gains from sales of investment securities was up $48 thousand from the prior quarter as there were no sales during the fourth quarter of 2020. Total non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was $28.3 million, down $3.7 million or 11.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Total salaries and employee benefits expense was $22.1 million, a decrease of $3.5 million or 13.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Of this decrease, $2.8 million related to the mortgage division, which recognizes variable compensation based on revenue. Professional fees decreased $55 thousand or 5.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the timing of incurrence of year-end legal, consulting and audit costs. Advertising and promotion expenses decreased $72 thousand, or 8.4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020 as the result of a decline in mortgage lead generation expense and advertising expenses, offset by an increase in charitable donations. Data processing expense decreased $37 thousand or 5.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the decrease in residential mortgage loan originations and refinance activity of our mortgage division. Other non-interest expenses increased $133 thousand, or 7.0% during the period as the result of an increase in employee expenses for travel and client meetings, as well as an increase in other business development expenses in the first quarter of 2021 as businesses continued to open up, more of the population gets vaccinated, and optimism increases that as the weather improves, the pandemic will start to subside. First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020 Net income was $10.2 million, or $1.65 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was due largely to the increase in interest income on loans, combined with an increase in mortgage banking activity, SBA and wealth income. Net interest income was $15.1 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 56.4%, over net interest income for the first quarter of 2020. This net interest income growth reflects an increase in average interest earning assets of $539.6 million and an increase in the net interest margin of 23 basis points. The increase in net interest margin is a result of a 100 basis point decline in the cost of funds, an increase of $44.5 million, on average, in non-interest bearing deposits offset somewhat by a 62 decline in the yield on the loan portfolio. The provision for loan losses of $599 thousand for the first quarter of 2021 was a decrease of $953 thousand, or 61.4%, from the provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2020. While the provisions recorded for both periods were impacted by qualitative provisioning for the economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first quarter 2021 provision had less such impact as the first quarter 2020 provision due to timing. Total non-interest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $27.1 million, up $17.8 million or 193.4% from the comparable period in 2020. This overall increase in non-interest income came largely from our mortgage division. Mortgage banking net revenue increased $17.3 million or 254.8% over the first quarter of 2020. The significant increase in first quarter 2021 came from increased levels of mortgage loan originations due to both the expansion of the division into Maryland as well as the favorable rate environment for refinance activity. Our mortgage division originated $725.0 million in loans during the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $470.1 million, or 184.6%, from the first quarter of 2020. Refinance activity represented 64% of the total loans originated for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 61% for the first quarter of 2020. The fair value of derivative instruments and loans held for sale decreased a combined $6.6 million over the period. Net hedging activity increased $5.7 million to a net gain of $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. Non-interest income from the sales of SBA 7(a) loans increased $703 thousand as $13.0 million in loans were sold in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $10.3 million in loans sold in the first quarter of 2020. Wealth management revenue increased $115 thousand year-over-year due to the favorable market conditions discussed above. Other fee income was up $634 thousand or 144.4% from the first quarter of 2020 due to increases period over period of $131 thousand on 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

