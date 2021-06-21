Meridian : PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUREAU OF CORPORATIONS AND CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS (Form 8-K)

In compliance with the requirements of the applicable provisions (relating to articles of amendment), theundersigned,desiring to amend its articles, hereby states that:

2.The (a) address of this corporation's current registered office in this Commonwealth or (b) name of itscommercialregistered office provider and the countyof venue is:

DSCB:15-1915/5915-2

6.Checkoneof thefollowing: ✔ The amendment was adopted by the shareholders or members pursuant to 15 Pa.C.S. § 1914(a) and (b)or § 5914(a). ​ ​ Theamendment wasadoptedbytheboardofdirectorspursuantto15Pa.C.S.§1914(c)or §5914(b).

7.Check,andifappropriatecomplete,oneofthefollowing: ​ ​ Theamendment adoptedbythecorporation,setforthinfull,isasfollows ✔ The amendment adopted by the corporation is set forth in full in Exhibit A attached hereto and made aparthereof.

8.Checkif theamendmentrestatestheArticles: ​ ​ TherestatedArticlesofIncorporationsupersedetheoriginalarticlesandallamendmentsthereto.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, the undersignedcorporation has caused these Articles of Amendment tobesignedbya dulyauthorizedofficer thereofthis 17th ​ ​ dayof June ​ ​ , 2021 ​ ​ . Meridian Corporation ​ ​ NameofCorporation /s/ Denise Lindsay Signature Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ​ ​ Title

Exhibit A

Article 7-A, Section 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of Meridian Corporation is hereby amended and restated in its entirety to read as follows:

'Section 1. The total number of shares of all stock which the corporation shall have authority to issue is (1) 25,000,000 shares of common stock ('Common Stock'), with a par value of one dollar ($1.00) per share; and (2) 5,000,000 shares of preferred stock with no stated par value.'