Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Meridian Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRBK   US58958P1049

MERIDIAN CORPORATION

(MRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian : PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUREAU OF CORPORATIONS AND CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PENNSYLVANIADEPARTMENTOFSTATE BUREAUOFCORPORATIONSANDCHARITABLEORGANIZATIONS

Returndocument bymail to:

ArticlesofAmendment

CSC ORDER # 869624-005dcb

cc

Name

DomesticCorporation

DSCB:15-1915/5915(rev.7/2015)

Address

CityStateZipCode

Returnbyemailto: cscpa@cscglobal.com​ ​

Readallinstructionspriortocompleting.Thisformmay besubmittedonlineathttps://www.corporations.pa.gov/.

Fee:$70

Checkone:

✔BusinessCorporation(§1915)

NonprofitCorporation(§5915)

2.The (a) address of this corporation's current registered office in this Commonwealth or (b) name of itscommercialregistered office provider and the countyof venue is:

(Completeonly(a)or(b),not both)

(b)NameofCommercialRegisteredOfficeProvider

c/o:N/A

County

In compliance with the requirements of the applicable provisions (relating to articles of amendment), theundersigned,desiring to amend its articles, hereby states that:

1.Thename ofthecorporationis:

MeridianCorporation

(a)NumberandStreet

City

State

Zip

County

9OldLincolnHighway

Malvern

PA

19355

Chester

3.Thestatutebyorunderwhichitwasincorporated:

PennsylvaniaBusinessCorporationLawof1988

4.Thedateofitsincorporation:_06/08/2009

(MM/DD/YYYY)

5.Check,andifappropriatecomplete,oneofthefollowing:

Theamendmentshallbeeffective uponfilingtheseArticlesofAmendmentintheDepartmentofState.

​ ​ Theamendmentshallbeeffectiveon:​ ​at ​ ​

Date(MM/DD/YYYY)Hour(ifany)

DSCB:15-1915/5915-2

6.Checkoneof thefollowing:

The amendment was adopted by the shareholders or members pursuant to 15 Pa.C.S. § 1914(a) and (b)or § 5914(a).

​ ​Theamendment wasadoptedbytheboardofdirectorspursuantto15Pa.C.S.§1914(c)or §5914(b).

7.Check,andifappropriatecomplete,oneofthefollowing:

​ ​Theamendment adoptedbythecorporation,setforthinfull,isasfollows

The amendment adopted by the corporation is set forth in full in Exhibit A attached hereto and made aparthereof.

8.Checkif theamendmentrestatestheArticles:

​ ​TherestatedArticlesofIncorporationsupersedetheoriginalarticlesandallamendmentsthereto.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, the undersignedcorporation has caused these Articles of Amendment tobesignedbya dulyauthorizedofficer thereofthis

17th​ ​dayof June​ ​,2021​ ​.

MeridianCorporation​ ​

NameofCorporation

/s/ Denise Lindsay

Signature

ExecutiveVicePresidentandChiefFinancialOfficer​ ​

Title

Exhibit A

Article 7-A, Section 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of Meridian Corporation is hereby amended and restated in its entirety to read as follows:

'Section 1. The total number of shares of all stock which the corporation shall have authority to issue is (1) 25,000,000 shares of common stock ('Common Stock'), with a par value of one dollar ($1.00) per share; and (2) 5,000,000 shares of preferred stock with no stated par value.'

Disclaimer

Meridian Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:14:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERIDIAN CORPORATION
05:15pMERIDIAN  : PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUREAU OF CORPORATIONS AND CHARITAB..
PU
05/04MERIDIAN  : 1Q Investor Presentation
PU
04/27MERIDIAN  : 1Q Results
PU
04/26MERIDIAN CORPORATION  : Reports 1Q 2021 Net Income of $10.2 Million, or $1.65 Pe..
PR
04/08MERIDIAN  : 4Q Results
PU
04/07MERIDIAN  : 4Q Investor Presentation
PU
03/30MERIDIAN  : Hank Oberly Joins Meridian Bank
PU
03/11MERIDIAN  : Velocity Ventures
PU
02/16MERIDIAN  : Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share Payable March 15 with M..
MT
02/16Meridian Corporation Announces Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 140 M - -
Net income 2021 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 160 M 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,33 $
Last Close Price 26,40 $
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randall J. McGarry Chief Information Officer
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION26.92%160
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.16.41%447 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.94%332 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%272 883
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.44%214 068
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%201 941