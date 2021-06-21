Meridian : PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF STATE BUREAU OF CORPORATIONS AND CHARITABLE ORGANIZATIONS (Form 8-K)

PENNSYLVANIADEPARTMENTOFSTATE BUREAUOFCORPORATIONSANDCHARITABLEORGANIZATIONS
|
Returndocument bymail to:
|
ArticlesofAmendment
|
CSC ORDER # 869624-005dcb
cc
Name
|
DomesticCorporation
DSCB:15-1915/5915(rev.7/2015)
|
Address
CityStateZipCode
|
|
Returnbyemailto: cscpa@cscglobal.com
Readallinstructionspriortocompleting.Thisformmay besubmittedonlineathttps://www.corporations.pa.gov/.
Fee:$70
✔BusinessCorporation(§1915)
NonprofitCorporation(§5915)
2.The (a) address of this corporation's current registered office in this Commonwealth or (b) name of itscommercialregistered office provider and the countyof venue is:
(Completeonly(a)or(b),not both)
(b)NameofCommercialRegisteredOfficeProvider
c/o:N/A
In compliance with the requirements of the applicable provisions (relating to articles of amendment), theundersigned,desiring to amend its articles, hereby states that:
1.Thename ofthecorporationis:
MeridianCorporation
|
(a)NumberandStreet
|
City
|
State
|
Zip
|
County
|
9OldLincolnHighway
|
Malvern
|
PA
|
19355
|
Chester
3.Thestatutebyorunderwhichitwasincorporated:
PennsylvaniaBusinessCorporationLawof1988
4.Thedateofitsincorporation:_06/08/2009
(MM/DD/YYYY)
5.Check,andifappropriatecomplete,oneofthefollowing:
Theamendmentshallbeeffective uponfilingtheseArticlesofAmendmentintheDepartmentofState.
Theamendmentshallbeeffectiveon: at
Date(MM/DD/YYYY)Hour(ifany)
DSCB:15-1915/5915-2
6.Checkoneof thefollowing:
The amendment was adopted by the shareholders or members pursuant to 15 Pa.C.S. § 1914(a) and (b)or § 5914(a).
Theamendment wasadoptedbytheboardofdirectorspursuantto15Pa.C.S.§1914(c)or §5914(b).
7.Check,andifappropriatecomplete,oneofthefollowing:
Theamendment adoptedbythecorporation,setforthinfull,isasfollows
The amendment adopted by the corporation is set forth in full in Exhibit A attached hereto and made aparthereof.
8.Checkif theamendmentrestatestheArticles:
TherestatedArticlesofIncorporationsupersedetheoriginalarticlesandallamendmentsthereto.
IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, the undersignedcorporation has caused these Articles of Amendment tobesignedbya dulyauthorizedofficer thereofthis
17th dayof June ,2021 .
MeridianCorporation
NameofCorporation
/s/ Denise Lindsay
Signature
ExecutiveVicePresidentandChiefFinancialOfficer
Title
Exhibit A
Article 7-A, Section 1 of the Articles of Incorporation of Meridian Corporation is hereby amended and restated in its entirety to read as follows:
'Section 1. The total number of shares of all stock which the corporation shall have authority to issue is (1) 25,000,000 shares of common stock ('Common Stock'), with a par value of one dollar ($1.00) per share; and (2) 5,000,000 shares of preferred stock with no stated par value.'
Disclaimer
Meridian Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:14:13 UTC.