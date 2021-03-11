Meridian : Velocity Ventures

Log in
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Christopher J. Annas

484.568.5001

CAnnas@meridianbanker.com

Meridian Bank Finances $20M in Velocity Ventures Projects

Malvern, Pa. (March 11, 2021)-Meridian Bank announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Velocity Venture Partners, a Philadelphia-based investment firm, to finance five industrial real estate projects totaling over $20 million.

The five projects, each funded separately, exceed 330,000 square feet of industrial space in Bucks County, Pennsylvania (Quakertown, Newtown, Bensalem, and Huntingdon Valley) and in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Run by Founding Partners Tony Grelli and Zach Moore, Velocity specializes in the acquisition and management of last mile industrial real estate assets in the Greater Philadelphia area. The firm currently owns and manages over four million square feet of industrial real estate, a portfolio comprised of 60 separate assets.

"Velocity is strategically positioned to be the most efficient and agile acquisitions team in themarket,"Grelli said. "We aim for deal feedback within 24 hours of each opportunity, which requires a nimble and innovative financing partner. Geoff Sheehan and his team at Meridian Bank have allowed us to move incredibly quickly on deals, regardless of the complexities that inevitably arise in each acquisition."

Geoff Sheehan, SVP Commercial Lending at Meridian Bank, handled the financing forall five projects. "Both Zach and Tony have a strong finance background and animpressive entrepreneurial vision. They act quickly on opportunities and routinely outperform expectations," Sheehan said."The deals they want to do are our specialty, we can make these happen and secure funding quickly."

The Velocity team is based in Bala Cynwyd and can be reached attony@velocityinv.com.Geoff Sheehan is based in Malvern and can be reached atgsheehan@meridianbanker.com

About Meridian Bank

Meridian is an innovative and entrepreneurial community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in PA, NJ, DE and MD. Meridian's specialties includea robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking, equipment financing and electronic payments processing. Learn more atmeridianbanker.com.Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC. All numbers are unaudited.

Disclaimer

Meridian Corporation published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 123 M - -
Net income 2020 22,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 168 M 168 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart MERIDIAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meridian Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 27,39 $
Spread / Highest target 2,23%
Spread / Average Target -1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher J. Annas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Denise Lindsay Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Randall J. McGarry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert M. Casciato Independent Director
George C. Collier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN CORPORATION28.08%168
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%190 911
