Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meridian Agrees to Sell Australian Power Business for A$729 Million

11/21/2021 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand hydro-power company Meridian Energy Ltd. said it has agreed to sell its retail electricity business in Australia to a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell PLC and infrastructure investors.

The sale of the Powershop business to Shell and Infrastructure Capital Group for 729 million Australian dollars ($527.7 million) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, Meridian said on Monday.

Meridian said it will consider returning cash to shareholders and opportunities for new business investments.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-21 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED -1.07% 4.63 End-of-day quote.-37.60%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.96% 19.162 Real-time Quote.31.12%
WTI -3.39% 75.635 Delayed Quote.62.35%
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
03:12pMeridian Agrees to Sell Australian Power Business for A$729 Million
DJ
02:52pNZ's Meridian Energy sells Australia unit for $528 mln to Shell-consortium
RE
11/17Meridian Energy Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
11/16Meridian Energy Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 418,384 shares.
CI
11/11Meridian Energy monthly operating report for October 2021
PU
11/11Meridian Energy Limited Reports Operating Results for the Month and Four Months Ended O..
CI
11/11Monthly operating report for October 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Investor Presentation November 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Energy Limited Investor Presentation
PU
11/02California Judge Rules For Drugmakers in Opioid Lawsuit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 252 M 2 972 M 2 972 M
Net income 2021 252 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 1 481 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 11 925 M 8 368 M 8 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,63 NZD
Average target price 5,42 NZD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Janice Amelia Dawson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-37.60%8 368
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.38%17 839
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.14.63%7 946
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-11.49%5 526
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO3.13%4 783
NHPC LIMITED43.30%4 408