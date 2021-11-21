Meridian Agrees to Sell Australian Power Business for A$729 Million

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand hydro-power company Meridian Energy Ltd. said it has agreed to sell its retail electricity business in Australia to a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell PLC and infrastructure investors.

The sale of the Powershop business to Shell and Infrastructure Capital Group for 729 million Australian dollars ($527.7 million) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, Meridian said on Monday.

Meridian said it will consider returning cash to shareholders and opportunities for new business investments.

