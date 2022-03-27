Log in
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Meridian Energy : D&O Ongoing Disclosure Notice - multiple

03/27/2022 | 11:51pm EDT
Release

Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)

Director and Senior Manager Ongoing Disclosures

28 March 2022

Attached are Ongoing Disclosure Notices for:

  • - Neal Anthony Barclay;

  • - Christopher Douglas Victor Ewers;

  • - Lisa Jane Hannifin;

  • - Tania Palmer;

  • - Michael John Roan;

  • - Jason Adam Stein; and

  • - Guy Meredith Te Puka Waipara,

of Meridian Energy Limited.

ENDS

Jason Woolley

Company Secretary

Meridian Energy Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact:

For media queries, please contact:

Owen Hackston

Rheilli Uluilelata

Investor Relations Manager

External Communications Advisor

021 246 4772

022 589 1052

Meridian Energy Limited (ARBN 151 800 396) A company incorporated in New Zealand

Level 2, 55 Lady Elizabeth Lane, PO Box 10840, Wellington 6143

meridianenergy.co.nz

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial

products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable

under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the

underlying financial products:

N/A

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant

interest in the derivative:

N/A

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

2-Mar-22

Nature of transaction:

Acquisition of legal interest by way

of participation in an employee

share scheme

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

N/A

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition

or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a

cash value, describe the consideration:

$5.30

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

78 ordinary shares

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior

managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period)

include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

N/A

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable): Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

N/A

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

N/A

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

The price's specified terms (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

N/A

For that derivative relevant interest,-

N/A

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

N/A

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,- Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Ordinary shares

Performance share rights in connection with the Meridian Energy Limited Executive Long Term Incentive Plan

N/A

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial

products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable

under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying

financial products:

N/A

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant

interest in the derivative:

N/A

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

2-Mar-22

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

One

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

N/A

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

The price's specified terms (if any):

N/A

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

N/A

For that derivative relevant interest,-

N/A

Parties to the derivative:

N/A

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

N/A

Nature of transaction:Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period: Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest: For that relevant interest,- Number held in class: Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,- Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

N/A

N/A N/A

Ordinary shares Performance share rights in connection with the Meridian Energy Limited Executive Long Term Incentive Plan

110,594 N/A

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 03:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
