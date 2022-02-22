Log in
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/22
5.29 NZD   +4.34%
05:47pMERIDIAN ENERGY : Dividend/Distribution - MEZ
PU
03:43pMERIDIAN ENERGY : 2022 Interim Results
PU
03:19pMeridian Energy's Operating Earnings Slip on Lower Power Price for Smelter
DJ
Meridian Energy : Dividend/Distribution - MEZ

02/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

MEZ - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/2/2022

Distribution Amount

NZD 0.06737824

Ex Date

17/3/2022

Record Date

18/3/2022

Payment Date

8/4/2022

DRP election date

Monday March 21, 2022 15:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

2A.4 +Record Date 18/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 17/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
MEZ
1.6 ASX +Security Code
23/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MEZ
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

151800396

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

only

2A.6 Payment Date 8/4/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

personal use

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.06737824

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

30/3/2022

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

For

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the AUD/NZD foreign exchange hedge rate.

only

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

use

Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the AUD/NZD foreign exchange hedge rate.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

30/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

personal

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

NZD 0.05850000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

For

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

NZD 0.05850000

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

5 / 6
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
NZD
8/3/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The price is calculated as the volume weighted average sale price for a share (expressed in cents and fractions of cents) calculated on all sales of shares which took place through the NZX Main Board on the five trading days commencing on 17 March 2022 in accordance with the DRP terms and conditions.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
17/3/2022
23/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Monday March 21, 2022 15:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
NZD 0.00887824
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is unfranked
0.0000 %
0.0000 %
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is franked
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No
NZD 0.00887824
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:43:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
