Meridian Energy : Dividend/Distribution - MEZ

2A.4 +Record Date 18/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 17/3/2022
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
MEZ
1.6 ASX +Security Code
23/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
MEZ
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Announcement Details
Registration Number
151800396
banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the AUD/NZD foreign exchange hedge rate.
only
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Payment to shareholders on the Australian register will be calculated on the AUD/NZD foreign exchange hedge rate.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
30/3/2022
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
NZD 0.05850000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
|
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
NZD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
NZD 0.05850000
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
NZD
8/3/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The price is calculated as the volume weighted average sale price for a share (expressed in cents and fractions of cents) calculated on all sales of shares which took place through the NZX Main Board on the five trading days commencing on 17 March 2022 in accordance with the DRP terms and conditions.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
17/3/2022
23/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Monday March 21, 2022 15:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
NZD 0.00887824
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is unfranked
0.0000 %
0.0000 %
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is franked
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No
NZD 0.00887824
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes