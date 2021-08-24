Log in
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
Meridian Energy Earnings Hit by Low New Zealand Rainfall

08/24/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Meridian Energy Ltd. said its full-year earnings fell as drought in New Zealand reduced power generation from its hydro lakes.

The company on Wednesday said net profit for the financial year ended June 30 fell 27% from a year earlier to 232 million New Zealand dollars ($161 million) on an underlying basis.

Meridian, New Zealand's largest hydropower generator, said water into its hydro catchments from November 2020 to April 2021 was the third lowest on record for that period.

"Challenging drought conditions prevailed through much of the second six months of the year and as a result New Zealand hydro generation was down 12% on the previous year," the company said.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1714ET

Financials
Sales 2021 4 252 M 2 954 M 2 954 M
Net income 2021 252 M 175 M 175 M
Net Debt 2021 1 481 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 13 195 M 9 175 M 9 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,45x
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 48,9%
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Peter David Wilson Deputy Chairman
Anake Angus Murray Goodall Independent Non-Executive Director
