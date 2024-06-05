Hedge Settlement Agreement Date: 31 May 2024 Party A Meridian Energy Limited Party B New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited

Lodging of hedge settlement agreement Party A and Party B (the parties) submit this hedge settlement agreement to the clearing manager , as contemplated by clause 14.8 of the Electricity Industry Participation Code 2010 (the Code ). Terms that are used in this agreement but not defined bear the meaning given to them in the Code . By submitting this hedge settlement agreement to the clearing manager in accordance with clause 14.8 of the Code , the parties agree to be bound by the terms set out below from the time at which the clearing manager counter-signs it. If the clearing manager counter-signs this document then, from the time it counter-signs, it has obligations relating to it under the Code . However, the parties acknowledge the clearing manager is not bound by this document and that its obligations in relation to it are limited to those set out in the Code. Definitions

The following definitions apply in this document:

aggregate fixed amount means, in relation to a billing period , the sum of the fixed amounts for each calculation period in that billing period

aggregate floating amount means, in relation to a billing period , the sum of the floating amounts for each calculation period in that billing period

business day means any day of the week except Saturdays, Sundays, national holidays , the day observed as Wellington Anniversary Day, and any other day from time to time declared by the Authority not to be a business day by notice to each registered participant

calculation period means a trading period during the term commencement date means the date specified as such in the schedule expiry date means the date specified as such in the schedule

fixed amount means, in relation to a calculation period , an amount calculated using the following formula:

fixed amount = notional quantity x fixed price

fixed amount payment date means, in relation to a billing period, the date specified as such in the schedule

fixed price means, in relation to a calculation period, the amount determined as such for that calculation period in accordance with the schedule

fixed price payer means, in relation to a hedge settlement agreement, the party specified as such in the schedule

floating amount means, in relation to a calculation period, an amount calculated using the following formula:

floating amount = notional quantity x floating price

floating amount payment date means, in relation to a billing period, the date specified as such in the schedule