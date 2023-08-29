Meridian Energy Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 3,222 million compared to NZD 3,776 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 95 million compared to NZD 664 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.037 compared to NZD 0.175 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.037 compared to NZD 0.175 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was NZD 0.037 compared to NZD 0.258 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was NZD 0.037 compared to NZD 0.258 a year ago.

