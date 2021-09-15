Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for August 2021 (PDF)

August highlights

In the month to 10 September 2021, national hydro storage increased from 103% to 126% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 139% of average and North Island storage increased to 83% of average by 10 September 2021

Meridian's August 2021 monthly total inflows were 161% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment

water storage at the end of August 2021 was 136% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's

Waiau catchment was above average at the end of August 2021