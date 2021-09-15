Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for August 2021 (PDF)
09/15/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report
August 2021
August highlights
In the month to 10 September 2021, national hydro storage increased from 103% to 126% of historical average
South Island storage increased to 139% of average and North Island storage increased to 83% of average by 10 September 2021
Meridian's August 2021 monthly total inflows were 161% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment
water storage at the end of August 2021 was 136% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's
Waiau catchment was above average at the end of August 2021
Waitaki snow storage in early September 2021 was 118% of historical average
National electricity demand in August 2021 was 0.3% lower than the same month last year. More stringent lockdowns were in place this August compared to August 2020
August 2021 was another unseasonably warm month with temperatures above average for almost all the country. Rainfall was mixed, including above average totals in areas of the South Island
Meridian made some calls under the Genesis swaption in August 2021 during the HVDC Pole 2 outage
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during August 2021 was 570MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail
sales volumes in August 2021 were 12.2% higher than August 2020
Compared to August 2020, segment sales increased in residential +14.2%, small medium business +18.8% and corporate +17.2%. Large business volumes were -10.3% lower and agricultural volumes were -5.0% than August 2020
16 SEPTEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2021 | 2
Market data
National electricity demand in August 2021 was 0.3% lower than the same month last year. More stringent lockdowns were in place this August compared to August 2020
August 2021 was another unseasonably warm month with temperatures above average for almost all the country. Rainfall was mixed, including above average totals in areas of the South Island
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.8% higher than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during August 2021 was 570MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.2% at the end of July 2021
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 14.2% at the end of
July 2021
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
Range (2010-2020)
2016
2017
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Jul 16 Jan 17 Jul 17 Jan 18 Jul 18 Jan 19
Jul 19 Jan 20 Jul 20 Jan 21 Jul 21
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
16 SEPTEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2021 | 3
Market data
August 2021 saw slight increases in ASX prices
National storage increased from 103% of average on 11 August 2021 to 126% of average on 10 September 2021
South Island storage increased to 139% of historical average by 10 September 2021. North Island storage increased to 83% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 310
270
230
190
150
110
70
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
31 March 2021
30 April 2021
31 May 2021
30 June 2021
30 July 2021
31 August 2021
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 September 2021)
GWh 6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
87yr Average
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2020
2021
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 310
270
230
190
150
110
70
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
31 March 2021
30 April 2021
31 May 2021
30 June 2021
30 July 2021
31 August 2021
Source: ASX
16 SEPTEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2021 | 4
New Zealand retail
Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 0.7% during August 2021 and have risen 1.9% since June 2021
Retail sales volumes in August 2021 were 12.2% higher than August 2020
Compared to August 2020, segment sales increased in residential +14.2%, small medium business +18.8% and corporate +17.2%. Large business volumes were -10.3% lower and agricultural volumes were -5.0% than August 2020
To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 12.9% higher than the same period last year
This reflects increased segment sales in: residential +12.2%, small medium business +25.2%, agricultural +0.7% and corporate +15.5%. Large business volumes are -10.1% lower
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
400
FY21 Meridian NI
FY21 Meridian SI
FY21 Powershop
300
111
103
106
109
90
91
92
93
94
96
96
97
99
101
200
123
123
120
121
121
121
121
121
121
122
122
122
122
122
100
120
115
120
115
116
116
116
116
116
117
117
118
119
119
0
Jul
Aug
Sep Oct
Nov
Dec Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
900
FY22 Corporate
FY21 Residential
FY21 SMB
FY21 Agri
FY21 Large Bus
FY21 Corporate
600
321
322
282
275
272
283
284
287
288
311
334
311
339
319
49
47
46
44
51
55
52
44
46
40
44
45
68
48
44
37
300
47
72
157
66
43
87
170
145
116
149
113
127
142
154
177
134
107
105
104
126
96
99
111
109
205
186
195
96
93
171
160
174
146
127
121
111
107
101
108
0
93
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Source: Meridian
16 SEPTEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2021 | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 21:21:08 UTC.