Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for August 2022 (PDF).

Monthly Operating Report
August 2022
August highlights
In the month to 14 September 2022, national hydro storage increased from 144% to 162% of historical average
South Island storage increased to 170% of average and North Island storage increased to 134% of average by 14 September 2022
Meridian's August 2022 monthly total inflows were 231% of historical average,
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of August 2022 was 188% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of August 2022
Waitaki snow storage in late August 2022 was 133% of historical average
August 2022 had highly variable rainfall, including serious flooding in parts of the country. It was also the 2nd warmest August on record, with temperatures above average across almost all the country
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during
August 2022 was 575MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in August 2022
the highest August month inflows on record
Winter 2022 total inflows (June to August) were the highest winter inflows on record
National electricity demand in were5.8%higher than August August 2022 was 2.2% higher 2021
than the same month last
yearCompared to August 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +19.3%, agricultural +10.1% and large business +25.3% and corporate +1.0%. Residential sales decreased -1.3%
Market data
National electricity demand in August 2022 was 2.2% higher than the same month last year
August 2022 had highly variable rainfall, including serious flooding in parts of the country. It was also the 2nd warmest August on record, with temperatures above average across almost all the country
Demand in the last 12 months was 1.0% lower than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during August 2022 was 575MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.5% at the end of July 2022
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 13.0% at the end of July 2022
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2011-2021)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Jul 17 Jan 18 Jul 18 Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20
Jul 20 Jan 21 Jul 21 Jan 22 Jul 22
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
August 2022 saw further decreases in short dated ASX prices
National storage increased from 144% of average on 9 August 2022 to 162% of average on 14 September 2022
South Island storage increased to 170% of historical average by 14 September 2022. North Island storage increased to 134% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
2025
2025
2025
2025
30 June 2021
29 April 2022
31 May 2022
30 June 2022
29 July 2022
31 August 2022
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (14 September 2022)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
88yr Average
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2021
2022
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
2025
2025
2025
2025
30 June 2021
29 April 2022
31 May 2022
30 June 2022
29 July 2022
31 August 2022
Source: ASX
New Zealand retail
Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose slightly during August 2022
Retail sales volumes in August 2022 were 5.8% higher than August 2021
Compared to August 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +19.3%, agricultural +10.1%, large business +25.3% and corporate +1.0%. Residential sales decreased -1.3%
To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 4.1% higher than the same period last year
This reflects increased segment sales in: small medium business +11.0%, agricultural +7.0%, large business +23.8% and corporate +0.3%. Residential sales are -0.3% lower
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY23 Meridian NI
FY23 Meridian SI
FY23 Powershop
400
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
117
118
117
117
300
109
111
112
113
114
114
115
115
116
116
200
126
123
126
123
123
123
123
123
124
124
125
125
126
126
100
123
120
123
120
120
120
120
120
121
121
122
122
123
123
0
Jul
Aug
Sep Oct
Nov Dec Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY23 Residential
FY23 SMB
FY23 Agri
FY23 Large Bus
900
FY23 Corporate
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
FY22 Corporate
600
320
321
326
322
314
343
369
352
335
297
302
328
332
314
61
59
49
40
42
47
43
43
48
51
53
51
75
43
45
68
41
48
300
83
105
164
119
175
42
119
74
94
155
149
152
127
120
117
93
136
143
116
121
118
130
121
207
113
205
192
195
185
172
158
148
122
121
118
127
115
108
0
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Source: Meridian
