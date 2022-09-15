Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
5.050 NZD   -0.49%
05:10pMERIDIAN ENERGY : Monthly operating report for August 2022 (PDF).
PU
09/08MERIDIAN ENERGY : Virtual Meeting Guide (PDF).
PU
09/07MERIDIAN ENERGY : Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting (PDF).
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for August 2022 (PDF).

09/15/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Operating Report

August 2022

August highlights

In the month to 14 September 2022, national hydro storage increased from 144% to 162% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 170% of average and North Island storage increased to 134% of average by 14 September 2022

Meridian's August 2022 monthly total inflows were 231% of historical average,

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of August 2022 was 188% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of August 2022

Waitaki snow storage in late August 2022 was 133% of historical average

August 2022 had highly variable rainfall, including serious flooding in parts of the country. It was also the 2nd warmest August on record, with temperatures above average across almost all the country

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during

August 2022 was 575MW

Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in August 2022

the highest August month inflows on record

Winter 2022 total inflows (June to August) were the highest winter inflows on record

National electricity demand in were 5.8% higher than August August 2022 was 2.2% higher 2021

than the same month last

yearCompared to August 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +19.3%, agricultural +10.1% and large business +25.3% and corporate +1.0%. Residential sales decreased -1.3%

16 SEPTEMBER 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2022 | 2

Market data

  • National electricity demand in August 2022 was 2.2% higher than the same month last year
  • August 2022 had highly variable rainfall, including serious flooding in parts of the country. It was also the 2nd warmest August on record, with temperatures above average across almost all the country
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 1.0% lower than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during August 2022 was 575MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.5% at the end of July 2022
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.0% at the end of July 2022

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2011-2021)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Jul 17 Jan 18 Jul 18 Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20

Jul 20 Jan 21 Jul 21 Jan 22 Jul 22

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

16 SEPTEMBER 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2022 | 3

Market data

  • August 2022 saw further decreases in short dated ASX prices
  • National storage increased from 144% of average on 9 August 2022 to 162% of average on 14 September 2022
  • South Island storage increased to 170% of historical average by 14 September 2022. North Island storage increased to 134% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2024

2025

2025

2025

2025

30 June 2021

29 April 2022

31 May 2022

30 June 2022

29 July 2022

31 August 2022

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (14 September 2022)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

88yr Average

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

2024

2025

2025

2025

2025

30 June 2021

29 April 2022

31 May 2022

30 June 2022

29 July 2022

31 August 2022

Source: ASX

16 SEPTEMBER 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2022 | 4

New Zealand retail

  • Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose slightly during August 2022
  • Retail sales volumes in August 2022 were 5.8% higher than August 2021
  • Compared to August 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +19.3%, agricultural +10.1%, large business +25.3% and corporate +1.0%. Residential sales decreased -1.3%
  • To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 4.1% higher than the same period last year
  • This reflects increased segment sales in: small medium business +11.0%, agricultural +7.0%, large business +23.8% and corporate +0.3%. Residential sales are -0.3% lower

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY23 Meridian NI

FY23 Meridian SI

FY23 Powershop

400

FY22 Meridian NI

FY22 Meridian SI

FY22 Powershop

117

118

117

117

300

109

111

112

113

114

114

115

115

116

116

200

126

123

126

123

123

123

123

123

124

124

125

125

126

126

100

123

120

123

120

120

120

120

120

121

121

122

122

123

123

0

Jul

Aug

Sep Oct

Nov Dec Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY23 Residential

FY23 SMB

FY23 Agri

FY23 Large Bus

900

FY23 Corporate

FY22 Residential

FY22 SMB

FY22 Agri

FY22 Large Bus

FY22 Corporate

600

320

321

326

322

314

343

369

352

335

297

302

328

332

314

61

59

49

40

42

47

43

43

48

51

53

51

75

43

45

68

41

48

300

83

105

164

119

175

42

119

74

94

155

149

152

127

120

117

93

136

143

116

121

118

130

121

207

113

205

192

195

185

172

158

148

122

121

118

127

115

108

0

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

Source: Meridian

16 SEPTEMBER 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR AUGUST 2022 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 21:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
05:10pMERIDIAN ENERGY : Monthly operating report for August 2022 (PDF).
PU
09/08MERIDIAN ENERGY : Virtual Meeting Guide (PDF).
PU
09/07MERIDIAN ENERGY : Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting (PDF).
PU
09/07MERIDIAN ENERGY : Proxy form for Shareholders (PDF).
PU
08/26UBS Adjusts Meridian Energy's Price Target to NZ$5.25 From NZ$5.30, Keeps at Neutral
MT
08/24Meridian Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23TRANSCRIPT : Meridian Energy Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/23Meridian Energy Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt NZX Dividend for t..
CI
08/23Meridian Energy Limited Provides Update on Harapaki Wind Farm Project
CI
08/11Meridian Energy's National Hydro Energy Storage Rises in Month Ended Aug. 9
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 565 M 2 134 M 2 134 M
Net income 2023 281 M 168 M 168 M
Net Debt 2023 1 018 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,9x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 13 017 M 7 791 M 7 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 941
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,05 NZD
Average target price 5,39 NZD
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Bharat Ratanpal Chief Information Officer
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED4.12%7 875
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.49%77 421
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.42.20%25 783
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.11.50%18 182
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.2.72%8 123
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-2.18%7 224