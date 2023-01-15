Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for December 2022

Q2 highlights

Meridian's Q2 total inflows were 88% of historical average, 10% lower than Q2 last year

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q2 was 2% lower than Q2 last year

Compared to Q2 last year, Meridian's generation was 0.8% lower at a 35.6% lower average price

Q2 saw increases in longer dated futures prices

Close outs of 2024 and 2025 hedge positions generated $19m of proceeds in Q2