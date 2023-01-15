Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for December 2022
December highlights
In the month to 10 January 2023, national hydro storage decreased from
138% to
Meridian's Waitaki catchment
December 2022 was generally
water storage at the end of
a warm month with variable
December was
129% of
rainfall patterns. Most of
116% of historical average
South Island storage decreased to
111% of average and North Island storage increased to 144% of average by 10 January 2023
historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was
65% of average at the end of December 2022
Otago and Southland saw rainfall totals well below average
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during
December 2022 was
577MW
Meridian's December 2022 monthly total inflows were
63% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in December 2022 were lower, at
55% of historical average
Waitaki snow storage in early January 2023 was
65% of historical average
National electricity demand in December 2022 was
0.4% lower than the same month last year
Meridian's retail sales volumes in December 2022 were
1.4% higher than December 2021
Compared to December 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, agricultural +19.0%, large business +11.7%. Residential decreased -1.2% and corporate -6.2%
Q2 highlights
Meridian's Q2 total inflows were
88% of historical average, 10% lower than Q2 last year
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q2 was
2% lower than Q2 last year
Compared to Q2 last year, Meridian's generation was
0.8% lower at a 35.6% lower average price
Q2 saw increases in longer dated futures prices
Close outs of 2024 and 2025 hedge positions generated
$19m of proceeds in Q2
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q2 was
0.1% lower than Q2 last year
National electricity demand in Q2 was
0.5% higher than Q2 last year
2022 spring (September- December) was warm with no areas experiencing below average temperatures. Much of the North Island was very wet, South Island rainfall was around normal
At the end of Q2, Meridian's customer numbers were
2.4% higher than the same time last year
Compared to Q2 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were
4.5% higher at a 13.3% higher average price
Sales increased in all segments, except residential, where sales were flat
Compared to Q2 last year, total operating costs were
33.2% higher
Compared to Q2 last year, total capital expenditure was
185.0% higher and included ex-works payments to Siemens Gamesa in relation to the Harapaki Wind Farm construction
Market data
National electricity demand in December 2022 was 0.4% lower than the same month last year
December 2022 was generally a warm month with variable rainfall patterns. Most of Otago and Southland saw rainfall totals well below average
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.2% lower than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during December 2022 was 577MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of November 2022
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 13.5% at the end of
November 2022
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2011-2021)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Nov 17 May 18 Nov 18 May 19 Nov 19 May 20 Nov 20 May 21 Nov 21 May 22 Nov 22
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
December 2022 saw increases in ASX prices across the curve
National storage decreased from 138% of average on 8 December 2022 to 116% of average on 10 January 2023
South Island storage decreased to 111% of historical average by 10 January 2023. North Island storage increased to 144% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
270 250 230 210 190 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30
Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
20222023202320232023202420242024202420252025202520252026202620262026
30 June 2022
31 August 2022
3 October 2022
31 October 2022
30 November 2022
30 December 2022
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 January 2023)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Average stored (90yr)
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2021
2022
2023
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
270 250 230 210 190 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30
Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
20222023202320232023202420242024202420252025202520252026202620262026
30 June 2022
31 August 2022
3 October 2022
31 October 2022
30 November 2022
30 December 2022
Source: ASX
