  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-12
5.230 NZD   +1.36%
2022Meridian Energy Limited Announces the Appointment of Benjamin Bateman as Director , Effective 28 February 2023
CI
2022Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for November 2022
PU
2022Meridian Energy to Construct Battery Storage System in New Zealand's North Island
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for December 2022

01/15/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Monthly Operating Report

December 2022

December highlights

In the month to 10 January 2023, national hydro storage decreased from 138% to

Meridian's Waitaki catchment

December 2022 was generally

water storage at the end of

a warm month with variable

December was 129% of

rainfall patterns. Most of

116% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 111% of average and North Island storage increased to 144% of average by 10 January 2023

historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 65% of average at the end of December 2022

Otago and Southland saw rainfall totals well below average

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during

December 2022 was 577MW

Meridian's December 2022 monthly total inflows were 63% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in December 2022 were lower, at 55% of historical average

Waitaki snow storage in early January 2023 was 65% of historical average

National electricity demand in December 2022 was 0.4% lower than the same month last year

Meridian's retail sales volumes in December 2022 were 1.4% higher than December 2021

Compared to December 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, agricultural +19.0%, large business +11.7%. Residential decreased -1.2% and corporate -6.2%

16 JANUARY 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2022 | 2

Q2 highlights

Meridian's Q2 total inflows were 88% of historical average, 10% lower than Q2 last year

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q2 was 2% lower than Q2 last year

Compared to Q2 last year, Meridian's generation was 0.8% lower at a 35.6% lower average price

Q2 saw increases in longer dated futures prices

Close outs of 2024 and 2025 hedge positions generated $19m of proceeds in Q2

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q2 was 0.1% lower than Q2 last year

National electricity demand in Q2 was 0.5% higher than Q2 last year

2022 spring (September- December) was warm with no areas experiencing below average temperatures. Much of the North Island was very wet, South Island rainfall was around normal

At the end of Q2, Meridian's customer numbers were 2.4% higher than the same time last year

Compared to Q2 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were 4.5% higher at a 13.3% higher average price

Sales increased in all segments, except residential, where sales were flat

Compared to Q2 last year, total operating costs were 33.2% higher

Compared to Q2 last year, total capital expenditure was 185.0% higher and included ex-works payments to Siemens Gamesa in relation to the Harapaki Wind Farm construction

16 JANUARY 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2022 | 3

Market data

  • National electricity demand in December 2022 was 0.4% lower than the same month last year
  • December 2022 was generally a warm month with variable rainfall patterns. Most of Otago and Southland saw rainfall totals well below average
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.2% lower than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during December 2022 was 577MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of November 2022
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.5% at the end of
    November 2022

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2011-2021)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Nov 17 May 18 Nov 18 May 19 Nov 19 May 20 Nov 20 May 21 Nov 21 May 22 Nov 22

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

16 JANUARY 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2022 | 4

Market data

  • December 2022 saw increases in ASX prices across the curve
  • National storage decreased from 138% of average on 8 December 2022 to 116% of average on 10 January 2023
  • South Island storage decreased to 111% of historical average by 10 January 2023. North Island storage increased to 144% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 270 250 230 210 190 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20222023202320232023202420242024202420252025202520252026202620262026

30 June 2022

31 August 2022

3 October 2022

31 October 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 January 2023)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Average stored (90yr)

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

2023

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 270 250 230 210 190 170 150 130 110 90 70 50 30

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20222023202320232023202420242024202420252025202520252026202620262026

30 June 2022

31 August 2022

3 October 2022

31 October 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

Source: ASX

16 JANUARY 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR DECEMBER 2022 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2023 19:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 683 M 2 343 M 2 343 M
Net income 2023 308 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2023 1 006 M 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2023 43,4x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 13 500 M 8 590 M 8 590 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 941
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,23 NZD
Average target price 5,46 NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Bharat Ratanpal Chief Information Officer
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-0.19%8 590
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.33%70 938
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.0.23%18 829
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.11.03%12 812
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.0.74%8 190
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.0.07%6 873