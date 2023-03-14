Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Meridian Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
5.210 NZD    0.00%
03:56pMeridian Energy : Monthly operating report for February 2023
PU
03/09Meridian Energy Closes AU$185 Million Green Bond Offer
MT
03/08Meridian Energy : Retail bonds final term sheet
PU
Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for February 2023

03/14/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report

February 2023

February highlights

In the month to 13 March 2023, national hydro storage decreased from 111% to

Meridian's Waitaki catchment

February 2023 saw exceptional

water storage at the end of

North Island rainfall from

February 2023 was 103% of

Cyclone Gabrielle. South Island

105% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 94% of average and North Island storage increased to 194% of average by 13 March 2023

Meridian's February 2023 monthly total inflows were 86% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in February 2023 were 71% of historical average

historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 62% of average at the end of February 2023

National electricity demand in February 2023 was 0.1% lower than the same month last year

rainfall was variable and below average in inland Canterbury and Fiordland. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country

New Zealand Aluminium

Smelter's average load during February 2023 was 576MW

Meridian's retail sales volumes in February 2023 were 9.7%

higher than February 2022

Compared to February 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +5.1%, agricultural +56.1%, large business +7.7% and corporate +2.0%. Residential sales decreased -2.5%

15 MARCH 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2023 | 2

Market data

  • National electricity demand in February 2023 was 0.1% lower than the same month last year
  • February 2023 saw exceptional North Island rainfall from Cyclone Gabrielle. South Island rainfall was variable and below average in inland Canterbury and Fiordland. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.3% lower than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during February 2023 was 576MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of January 2023
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.3% at the end of
    January 2023

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

Range (2011-2022)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Jan 18 Jul 18 Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20 Jul 20

Jan 21 Jul 21 Jan 22 Jul 22 Jan 23

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

15 MARCH 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2023 | 3

Market data

  • February 2023 saw slight decreases in ASX prices across the curve
  • National storage decreased from 111% of average on 14 February 2023 to 105% of average on 13 March 2023
  • South Island storage decreased to 94% of historical average by 13 March 2023. North Island storage increased to 194% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh

280

260

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

31 October 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (13 March 2023)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Average stored (90yr)

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

2023

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 280

260

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

31 October 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

Source: ASX

15 MARCH 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2023 | 4

Meridian operating information

Meridian retail

Meridian's customer connection numbers

decreased 0.3% during February 2023 and

MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY23 Meridian NI

FY23 Meridian SI

400

FY22 Meridian NI

FY22 Meridian SI

FY23 Powershop FY22 Powershop

are at similar level to June 2022

Retail sales volumes in February 2023 were

9.7% higher than February 2022

Compared to February 2023, segment

sales increased in small medium business

+5.1%, agricultural +56.1%, large business

300

117 109 118 111 117 112 117 113 118 114 118 114 118 115 118 115

200

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

124

125

124

100

123 120 123 120 123 120 123 120 123 120 123 120 123 121 122 121

0

116

125

122

116

125

122

117

126

123

117

126

123

+7.7% and corporate +2.0%. Residential

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

sales decreased -2.5%.

To date this financial year, retail sales

volumes are 4.5% higher than the same

period last year

This reflects increased segment sales in:

small medium business +10.7%,

agricultural +12.0%, large business +15.4%

and corporate +0.7%. Residential sales are

-0.9% lower

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY23 Residential

FY23 SMB

FY23 Agri

900

FY23 Corporate

FY22 Residential

FY22 SMB

FY22 Large Bus

FY22 Corporate

320

326

323

343

600

321

322

325

319

314

308

318

297

302

328

320

314

61

59

40

49

53

50

40

49

42

53

51

75

47

43

134

43

48

43

45

68

87

300

83

105

150

164

141

119

176

175

146

42

155

149

152

127

141

120

145

93

117

128

116

125

121

121

118

119

113

207

205

192

195

165

172

152

148

119

122

119

121

115

115

106

108

0

369

45

119

130

118

Source: Meridian

FY23 Large Bus FY22 Agri

352

335

332

51

48

4148

74

94

136

143

121

185

158

127

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

Source: Meridian

15 MARCH 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR FEBRUARY 2023 | 5

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 19:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
