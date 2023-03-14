Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for February 2023
03/14/2023 | 03:56pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report
February 2023
February highlights
In the month to 13 March 2023, national hydro storage decreased from 111% to
Meridian's Waitaki catchment
February 2023 saw exceptional
water storage at the end of
North Island rainfall from
February 2023 was 103% of
Cyclone Gabrielle. South Island
105% of historical average
South Island storage decreased to 94% of average and North Island storage increased to 194% of average by 13 March 2023
Meridian's February 2023 monthly total inflows were 86% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in February 2023 were 71% of historical average
historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 62% of average at the end of February 2023
National electricity demand in February 2023 was 0.1% lower than the same month last year
rainfall was variable and below average in inland Canterbury and Fiordland. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country
New Zealand Aluminium
Smelter's average load during February 2023 was 576MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in February 2023 were 9.7%
higher than February 2022
Compared to February 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +5.1%, agricultural +56.1%, large business +7.7% and corporate +2.0%. Residential sales decreased -2.5%
Market data
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.3% lower than the preceding 12 months
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of January 2023
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 13.3% at the end of
January 2023
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Range (2011-2022)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Jan 18 Jul 18 Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20 Jul 20
Jan 21 Jul 21 Jan 22 Jul 22 Jan 23
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
February 2023 saw slight decreases in ASX prices across the curve
National storage decreased from 111% of average on 14 February 2023 to 105% of average on 13 March 2023
South Island storage decreased to 94% of historical average by 13 March 2023. North Island storage increased to 194% of average
