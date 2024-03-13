Monthly Operating Report
February 2024
February highlights
In the month to 11 March 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 101% to 93% of historical average
South Island storage decreased to 87% of average and North Island storage decreased to 140% of average by 11 March 2024
Meridian's February 2024 monthly total inflows were 94% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in February 2024 were 149% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of
February 2024 was 85% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of February 2024
National electricity demand in February 2024 (which includes a leap day) was +7.1% higher than the same month last year
February 2024 was a dry month across the country with temperatures near average for many areas. Below normal rainfall occurred in most regions, with above average rainfall in the lower South Island
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during February 2024 was 580MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in February 2024 were +9.6% higher than February 2023
Compared to February 2023, segment sales increased in residential +5.8%, small medium business +9.0%, large business +17.4%, agriculture +27.6% and corporate +1.7%
Market data
- National electricity demand in February 2024 (which includes a leap day) was +7.1% higher than the same month last year
- February 2024 was a dry month across the country with temperatures near average for many areas. Below normal rainfall occurred in most regions, with above average rainfall in the lower South Island
- Demand in the last 12 months was +1.0% higher than the preceding 12 months
- New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during February 2024 was 580MW
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.0% at the end of January 2024
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 12.7% at the end of
January 2024
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,200
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2014-2023)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20 Jul 20 Jan 21 Jul 21
Jan 22 Jul 22 Jan 23 Jul 23 Jan 24
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
- Near term ASX electricity futures increased, with longer dated prices staying steady during February 2024
- National storage decreased from 101% of average on 14 February 2024 to 93% of average on 11 March 2024
- South Island storage decreased to 87% of historical average by 11 March 2024. North Island storage decreased to 140% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027
30 June 2023
31 October 2023
30 November 2023
29 December 2023
31 January 2024
29 February 2024
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (11 March 2024)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Average storage (91yr)
1992
2004
2008
2012
2019
2022
2023
2024
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027
30 June 2023
31 October 2023
30 November 2023
29 December 2023
31 January 2024
29 February 2024
Source: ASX
Meridian operating information
Meridian retail
▪ Meridian's customer connection numbers
increased +0.3% during February 2024 and
MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY24 Meridian NI
FY24 Meridian SI
400
FY23 Meridian NI
FY23 Meridian SI
FY24 Powershop FY23 Powershop
have increased +2.8% since June 2023
▪ Retail sales volumes in February 2024 were
300
117 117 118 118 118 117 119 117 120 118 121 118 122 118 122 118
118
117
117
117
+9.6% higher than February 2023
▪ Compared to February 2023, segment
sales increased in residential +5.8%, small
medium business +9.0%, large business
200
100
0
125 126 125 126 125 126 125 126 126 126 127 126 127 126 127 125
122 123 122 123 122 123 122 123 123 123 124 123 124 123 124 122
125
122
125
122
125
122
125
122
+17.4%, agriculture +27.6% and corporate
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
+1.7%
▪ To date this financial year, retail sales
volumes are +4.4% higher than the same
period last year
▪ This reflects increased segment sales in
residential +0.2%, small medium business
+2.1%, large business +8.1%, agricultural
+13.5% and corporate +3.2%
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY24 Residential
FY24 SMB
FY24 Agri
900
FY24 Corporate
FY23 Residential
FY23 SMB
FY23 Large Bus
FY23 Corporate
337
332
326
326
331
334
320
323
318
331
332
318
600
325
319
308
320
54
61
60
61
59
54
40
52
51
49
53
76
53
51
50
48
53
53
75
134
45
112
87
120
150 150 184 141 210
176 186
355
51
97
Source: Meridian
FY24 Large Bus FY23 Agri
356
327
320
54 56
4848
68
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
300
146
154 155 161 152
141
141
134
145
132
128
127
125
129
121
130
119
135
76
141
123
148
200
207 201 192
155
165 144
152
124 119
123 119 119 115 112 106
0
122
130
157
180
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Source: Meridian
Meridian inflows and storage
- February 2024 monthly inflows were 94% of historical average
- Waiau catchment inflows in February 2024 were 149% of historical average, 107% higher than the same month last year
- To date this financial year, inflows are 99% of historical average
- Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage moved from 1,750GWh to 1,628GWh during February 2024
- Waitaki water storage at the end of February 2024 was 85% of historical average and 17% lower than the same time last year
- Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of February 2024
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S COMBINED CATCHMENT INFLOWS
GWh 12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Financial
2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
year
Feb YTD
90 year average
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S WAITAKI STORAGE
GWh
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
1-Jan
1-Mar
1-May
1-Jul
1-Sep
1-Nov
Average 1979-
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Source: Meridian
Meridian generation
▪ Meridian's generation in February 2024
was +23.6% higher than the same month
last year, reflecting higher hydro
generation and higher wind generation
▪ To date this financial year, Meridian's
generation is -0.6% lower than the same
period last year, reflecting lower hydro
generation and higher wind generation
▪ The average price Meridian received for its
generation in February 2024 was -6.6%
lower than the same month last year
▪
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S GENERATION
GWh
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
FY24 Hydro
FY24 Wind
FY23 Hydro
FY23 Wind
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S AVERAGE GENERATION PRICE*
$/MWh
The average price Meridian paid to supply
customers in February 2024 was -5.1%
lower than the same month last year
▪ To date this financial year, the average
price Meridian received for its generation
is +98.4% higher than the same period last
year and the average price paid to supply
customers is +83.9% higher
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
133
111
95
111 108
72
56
40
130
33
189
171
146
136 134
117
78
16
74
58
Jul Aug Sep Oct FY24 FY23
Nov
Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr
May Jun
*price received for Meridian's physical generation
Source: Meridian
Meridian operating information
Monthly operating information
FEBRUARY
FEBRUARY
JANUARY
DECEMBER
8 MONTHS TO
8 MONTHS TO
2024
2023
2024
2023
FEBRUARY
FEBRUARY
MONTH
MONTH
MONTH
MONTH
2024
2023
New Zealand contracted sales
Residential sales volume (GWh)
112
106
119
123
1,178
1,176
Small medium business sales volume (GWh)
130
119
129
127
1,109
1,086
Agricultural sales volume (GWh)
186
146
210
184
1,091
961
Large business sales volume (GWh)
53
45
54
51
436
404
Corporate and industrial sales volume (GWh)
326
320
331
332
2,641
2,558
Retail contracted sales volume (GWh)
806
736
843
818
6,455
6,185
Average retail contracted sales price1 ($NZ/MWh)
$135.9
$127.5
$136.4
$125.9
$138.6
$128.1
NZAS sales volume (GWh)
398
384
426
426
3,349
3,334
Financial contract sales volumes2 (GWh)
206
179
275
212
2,244
1,919
Average wholesale & financial contracts sales price3 ($NZ/MWh)
$68.8
$66.8
$75.0
$57.5
$69.8
$60.3
Retail customer supply volumes (GWh)
851
775
884
879
6,842
6,544
Cost to supply retail customers ($NZ/MWh)
$155.1
$159.5
$201.4
$186.1
$151.5
$81.9
Cost to supply wholesale customers ($NZ/MWh)
$136.4
$154.7
$187.1
$171.4
$135.3
$71.6
Cost of financial contracts ($NZ/MWh)
$134.9
$135.8
$181.8
$166.7
$132.5
$76.7
Total New Zealand customer connections4
373,536
365,444
372,604
371,800
See page 10 for footnotes
Monthly operating information
Meridian operating information
FEBRUARY
2024
MONTH
New Zealand generation
Hydro generation volume (GWh)
962
Wind generation volume (GWh)
127
Total generation volume (GWh)
1,089
Average generation price
5
($NZ/MWh)
$136.4
New Zealand hedging
Hedging volume
6
(GWh)
438
Hedging cost average price ($NZ/MWh)
$131.9
Hedging spot revenue average price ($NZ/MWh)
$156.1
Future contract close outs ($NZm)
$0.0
FEBRUARY 2023 MONTH
789 92 881 $146.1
429 $142.1 $146.1 -$2.8
JANUARY 2024 MONTH
1,010 106 1,116 $188.6
504 $127.4 $192.6 $2.1
DECEMBER 2023 MONTH
987 119 1,106 $170.8
458 $110.1 $179.4 $1.0
8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2024
8,199 953 9,152 $135.9
3,802 $125.5 $145.7 $20.1
8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2023
8,391 819 9,210 $68.5
3,085 $117.6 $82.8 $45.9
See page 10 for footnotes
Monthly operating information
Meridian operating information
FEBRUARY
2024
MONTH
New Zealand costs
Employee and Operating Costs ($m)
24
Stay in Business Capital Expenditure ($m)
9
Investment Capital Expenditure ($m)
36
Total Capital Expenditure ($m)
45
FEBRUARY 2023 MONTH
19
3 45 48
JANUARY
DECEMBER
2024
2023
MONTH
MONTH
20
24
6
5
12
13
18
18
8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2024
184
45 181 226
8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2023
158
27 214 241
Footnotes
- Contracted sales volumes and volume weighted average price received from contracted customers less distribution costs
- Derivatives sold excluding the sell-side of virtual asset swaps
- Average price of both NZAS sales volume and derivative sales volumes
- Meridian Retail and Powershop New Zealand installation control points (ICPs), excluding vacants
- Volume weighted average price received for Meridian's physical generation
- Over the counter and ASX contract volumes excluding the buy-side of virtual asset swaps
