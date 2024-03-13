Monthly Operating Report

February 2024

February highlights

In the month to 11 March 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 101% to 93% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 87% of average and North Island storage decreased to 140% of average by 11 March 2024

Meridian's February 2024 monthly total inflows were 94% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in February 2024 were 149% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of

February 2024 was 85% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of February 2024

National electricity demand in February 2024 (which includes a leap day) was +7.1% higher than the same month last year

February 2024 was a dry month across the country with temperatures near average for many areas. Below normal rainfall occurred in most regions, with above average rainfall in the lower South Island

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during February 2024 was 580MW

Meridian's retail sales volumes in February 2024 were +9.6% higher than February 2023

Compared to February 2023, segment sales increased in residential +5.8%, small medium business +9.0%, large business +17.4%, agriculture +27.6% and corporate +1.7%

Market data

  • National electricity demand in February 2024 (which includes a leap day) was +7.1% higher than the same month last year
  • February 2024 was a dry month across the country with temperatures near average for many areas. Below normal rainfall occurred in most regions, with above average rainfall in the lower South Island
  • Demand in the last 12 months was +1.0% higher than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during February 2024 was 580MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.0% at the end of January 2024
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 12.7% at the end of
    January 2024

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,200

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2014-2023)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Jan 19 Jul 19 Jan 20 Jul 20 Jan 21 Jul 21

Jan 22 Jul 22 Jan 23 Jul 23 Jan 24

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

Market data

  • Near term ASX electricity futures increased, with longer dated prices staying steady during February 2024
  • National storage decreased from 101% of average on 14 February 2024 to 93% of average on 11 March 2024
  • South Island storage decreased to 87% of historical average by 11 March 2024. North Island storage decreased to 140% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027

30 June 2023

31 October 2023

30 November 2023

29 December 2023

31 January 2024

29 February 2024

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (11 March 2024)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Average storage (91yr)

1992

2004

2008

2012

2019

2022

2023

2024

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027

30 June 2023

31 October 2023

30 November 2023

29 December 2023

31 January 2024

29 February 2024

Source: ASX

Meridian operating information

Meridian retail

Meridian's customer connection numbers

increased +0.3% during February 2024 and

MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY24 Meridian NI

FY24 Meridian SI

400

FY23 Meridian NI

FY23 Meridian SI

FY24 Powershop FY23 Powershop

have increased +2.8% since June 2023

Retail sales volumes in February 2024 were

300

117 117 118 118 118 117 119 117 120 118 121 118 122 118 122 118

118

117

117

117

+9.6% higher than February 2023

Compared to February 2023, segment

sales increased in residential +5.8%, small

medium business +9.0%, large business

200

100

0

125 126 125 126 125 126 125 126 126 126 127 126 127 126 127 125

122 123 122 123 122 123 122 123 123 123 124 123 124 123 124 122

125

122

125

122

125

122

125

122

+17.4%, agriculture +27.6% and corporate

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

+1.7%

To date this financial year, retail sales

volumes are +4.4% higher than the same

period last year

This reflects increased segment sales in

residential +0.2%, small medium business

+2.1%, large business +8.1%, agricultural

+13.5% and corporate +3.2%

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY24 Residential

FY24 SMB

FY24 Agri

900

FY24 Corporate

FY23 Residential

FY23 SMB

FY23 Large Bus

FY23 Corporate

337

332

326

326

331

334

320

323

318

331

332

318

600

325

319

308

320

54

61

60

61

59

54

40

52

51

49

53

76

53

51

50

48

53

53

75

134

45

112

87

120

150 150 184 141 210

176 186

355

51

97

Source: Meridian

FY24 Large Bus FY23 Agri

356

327

320

54 56

4848

68

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

300

146

154 155 161 152

141

141

134

145

132

128

127

125

129

121

130

119

135

76

141

123

148

200

207 201 192

155

165 144

152

124 119

123 119 119 115 112 106

0

122

130

157

180

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June

Source: Meridian

Meridian inflows and storage

  • February 2024 monthly inflows were 94% of historical average
  • Waiau catchment inflows in February 2024 were 149% of historical average, 107% higher than the same month last year
  • To date this financial year, inflows are 99% of historical average
  • Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage moved from 1,750GWh to 1,628GWh during February 2024
  • Waitaki water storage at the end of February 2024 was 85% of historical average and 17% lower than the same time last year
  • Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 141% of average at the end of February 2024

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S COMBINED CATCHMENT INFLOWS

GWh 12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

Financial

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

year

Feb YTD

90 year average

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S WAITAKI STORAGE

GWh

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

1-Jan

1-Mar

1-May

1-Jul

1-Sep

1-Nov

Average 1979-

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Source: Meridian

Meridian generation

Meridian's generation in February 2024

was +23.6% higher than the same month

last year, reflecting higher hydro

generation and higher wind generation

To date this financial year, Meridian's

generation is -0.6% lower than the same

period last year, reflecting lower hydro

generation and higher wind generation

The average price Meridian received for its

generation in February 2024 was -6.6%

lower than the same month last year

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S GENERATION

GWh

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

FY24 Hydro

FY24 Wind

FY23 Hydro

FY23 Wind

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S AVERAGE GENERATION PRICE*

$/MWh

The average price Meridian paid to supply

customers in February 2024 was -5.1%

lower than the same month last year

To date this financial year, the average

price Meridian received for its generation

is +98.4% higher than the same period last

year and the average price paid to supply

customers is +83.9% higher

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

133

111

95

111 108

72

56

40

130

33

189

171

146

136 134

117

78

16

74

58

Jul Aug Sep Oct FY24 FY23

Nov

Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

May Jun

*price received for Meridian's physical generation

Source: Meridian

Meridian operating information

Monthly operating information

FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY

JANUARY

DECEMBER

8 MONTHS TO

8 MONTHS TO

2024

2023

2024

2023

FEBRUARY

FEBRUARY

MONTH

MONTH

MONTH

MONTH

2024

2023

New Zealand contracted sales

Residential sales volume (GWh)

112

106

119

123

1,178

1,176

Small medium business sales volume (GWh)

130

119

129

127

1,109

1,086

Agricultural sales volume (GWh)

186

146

210

184

1,091

961

Large business sales volume (GWh)

53

45

54

51

436

404

Corporate and industrial sales volume (GWh)

326

320

331

332

2,641

2,558

Retail contracted sales volume (GWh)

806

736

843

818

6,455

6,185

Average retail contracted sales price1 ($NZ/MWh)

$135.9

$127.5

$136.4

$125.9

$138.6

$128.1

NZAS sales volume (GWh)

398

384

426

426

3,349

3,334

Financial contract sales volumes2 (GWh)

206

179

275

212

2,244

1,919

Average wholesale & financial contracts sales price3 ($NZ/MWh)

$68.8

$66.8

$75.0

$57.5

$69.8

$60.3

Retail customer supply volumes (GWh)

851

775

884

879

6,842

6,544

Cost to supply retail customers ($NZ/MWh)

$155.1

$159.5

$201.4

$186.1

$151.5

$81.9

Cost to supply wholesale customers ($NZ/MWh)

$136.4

$154.7

$187.1

$171.4

$135.3

$71.6

Cost of financial contracts ($NZ/MWh)

$134.9

$135.8

$181.8

$166.7

$132.5

$76.7

Total New Zealand customer connections4

373,536

365,444

372,604

371,800

See page 10 for footnotes

Monthly operating information

Meridian operating information

FEBRUARY

2024

MONTH

New Zealand generation

Hydro generation volume (GWh)

962

Wind generation volume (GWh)

127

Total generation volume (GWh)

1,089

Average generation price

5

($NZ/MWh)

$136.4

New Zealand hedging

Hedging volume

6

(GWh)

438

Hedging cost average price ($NZ/MWh)

$131.9

Hedging spot revenue average price ($NZ/MWh)

$156.1

Future contract close outs ($NZm)

$0.0

FEBRUARY 2023 MONTH

789 92 881 $146.1

429 $142.1 $146.1 -$2.8

JANUARY 2024 MONTH

1,010 106 1,116 $188.6

504 $127.4 $192.6 $2.1

DECEMBER 2023 MONTH

987 119 1,106 $170.8

458 $110.1 $179.4 $1.0

8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2024

8,199 953 9,152 $135.9

3,802 $125.5 $145.7 $20.1

8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2023

8,391 819 9,210 $68.5

3,085 $117.6 $82.8 $45.9

See page 10 for footnotes

Monthly operating information

Meridian operating information

FEBRUARY

2024

MONTH

New Zealand costs

Employee and Operating Costs ($m)

24

Stay in Business Capital Expenditure ($m)

9

Investment Capital Expenditure ($m)

36

Total Capital Expenditure ($m)

45

FEBRUARY 2023 MONTH

19

3 45 48

JANUARY

DECEMBER

2024

2023

MONTH

MONTH

20

24

6

5

12

13

18

18

8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2024

184

45 181 226

8 MONTHS TO FEBRUARY 2023

158

27 214 241

Footnotes

  1. Contracted sales volumes and volume weighted average price received from contracted customers less distribution costs
  2. Derivatives sold excluding the sell-side of virtual asset swaps
  3. Average price of both NZAS sales volume and derivative sales volumes
  4. Meridian Retail and Powershop New Zealand installation control points (ICPs), excluding vacants
  1. Volume weighted average price received for Meridian's physical generation
  2. Over the counter and ASX contract volumes excluding the buy-side of virtual asset swaps

