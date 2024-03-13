February highlights

In the month to 11 March 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 101% to 93% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 87% of average and North Island storage decreased to 140% of average by 11 March 2024

Meridian's February 2024 monthly total inflows were 94% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in February 2024 were 149% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of

February 2024 was 85% of historical average