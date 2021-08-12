Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for July 2021 (PDF)
July highlights
In the month to 11 August 2021, national hydro storage increased from
92% to 103% of historical average
South Island storage increased to
111% of average and North Island storage increased to 72% of average by 11 August 2021
Meridian's July 2021 monthly total inflows were
156% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment
Waitaki snow storage in early August 2021 was
112% of historical average
National electricity demand in July 2021 was
0.7% higher than the same month last year
July 2021 was unseasonably warm with temperatures above average for much of the country. Rainfall was mixed, including above average rainfall in the South Island
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during July 2021 was
566MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in July 2021 were
13.6% higher than July 2020
Compared to July 2020, segment sales increased in residential +10.3%,
small medium business +31.4%, agricultural +9.4% and corporate +13.9%. Large business volumes were -10.0% lower than July 2020
water storage at the end of July 2021 was
111% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's
Waiau catchment was
above average at the end of July 2021
Meridian made calls under the Genesis swaption in early July 2021
13 AUGUST 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JULY 2021 | 2
Market data
National electricity demand in July 2021 was 0.7% higher than the same month last year
July 2021 was unseasonably warm with temperatures above average for much of the country. Rainfall was mixed, including above average rainfall in the South Island
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.5% higher than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during July 2021 was 566MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.5% at the end of June 2021
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 14.2% at the end of June 2021
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2010-2020)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Jun 16 Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Jun 20 Dec 20 Jun 21
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
13 AUGUST 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JULY 2021 | 3
Market data
July 2021 saw ASX prices continue to decrease
National storage increased from 92% of average on 13 July 2021 to 103% of average on 11 August 2021
South Island storage increased to 111% of historical average by 11 August 2021. North Island storage increased to 72% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
310
260
210
160
110
60
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
30 June 2020
31 March 2021
30 April 2021
31 May 2021
30 June 2021
30 July 2021
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (11 August 2021)
GWh
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar Apr
May Jun
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
87yr Average
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2020
2021
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
310
260
210
160
110
60
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
2024
30 June 2020
31 March 2021
30 April 2021
31 May 2021
30 June 2021
30 July 2021
Source: ASX
13 AUGUST 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JULY 2021 | 4
New Zealand retail
Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 1.2% during July 2021
Retail sales volumes in July 2021 were 13.6% higher than July 2020
Compared to July 2020, segment sales increased in residential +10.3%, small medium business +31.4%, agricultural +9.4% and corporate +13.9%. Large business volumes were -10.0% lower than July 2020
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
400
FY21 Meridian NI
FY21 Meridian SI
FY21 Powershop
300
109
91
92
93
94
96
96
97
99
101
103
106
90
200
123
120
122
121
121
121
121
121
121
122
122
122
122
100
120
115
115
116
116
116
116
116
117
117
118
119
119
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
900
FY22 Corporate
FY21 Residential
FY21 SMB
FY21 Agri
FY21 Large Bus
FY21 Corporate
600
321
283
287
311
334
339
319
282
275
272
284
288
311
49
46
44
51
55
52
46
40
44
45
48
44
44
37
300
47
72
87
157
66
43
149
142
170
154
177
145
116
113
134
107
126
105
104
111
109
96
99
96
93
205
186
171
146
127
111
121
160
174
107
101
93
108
0
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Source: Meridian
13 AUGUST 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JULY 2021 | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 21:50:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Sales 2021
4 252 M
2 974 M
2 974 M
Net income 2021
252 M
177 M
177 M
Net Debt 2021
1 481 M
1 036 M
1 036 M
P/E ratio 2021
51,9x
Yield 2021
3,28%
Capitalization
13 259 M
9 289 M
9 275 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,47x
EV / Sales 2022
4,35x
Nbr of Employees
1 031
Free-Float
48,9%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
5,18 NZD
Average target price
5,20 NZD
Spread / Average Target
0,55%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.