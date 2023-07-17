Monthly Operating Report
June 2023
June highlights
In the month to 12 July 2023, national hydro storage decreased from 143% to 121% of historical average
South Island storage decreased to 120% of average and North Island storage decreased to 127% of average by 12 July 2023
Meridian's June 2023 monthly total inflows were 124% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in June 2023 were 112% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment
water storage at the end of June 2023 was 131% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 108% of average at the end of June 2023
National electricity demand in June 2023 was 0.3% higher than the same month last year
June 2023 temperatures were above average apart from central parts of the South Island. Rainfall was below average across the country, except for eastern and northern parts of the North Island
New Zealand Aluminium
Smelter's average load during June 2023 was 569MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in June 2023 were 0.3% lower than June 2022
Compared to June 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.4%, large business +10.9%. Sales decreased in residential -2.5% and corporate -2.4%. Agricultural sales were at the same level as last June 2022
Provisional full year operating costs of $249 million were $2 million (0.8%) above the top of the guidance range
Provisional full year capital expenditure of $346 million was near the lower end of the guidance range
Q4 highlights
Meridian's Q4 total inflows were 129% of
historical average, 35% higher than Q4 last year
Meridian's Waitaki
catchment water storage at the end of Q4 was 69% higher than Q4 last year
Compared to Q4 last
year, Meridian's generation was 17.0% higher at
a 63.0% lower average price
Autumn wind speeds have been well below average in the lower North Island
Q4 saw decreases in electricity futures prices
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q4
were slightly higher than Q4
last year
National electricity demand in Q4 was 0.6% higher than Q4 last year
Autumn 2023 was warm and wet with much of the country experiencing rainfall well above average. No part of the country experienced below average autumn temperatures
During the quarter, Meridian made calls on volume under swaption agreement with Nova
At the end of Q4, Meridian's customer numbers were 0.6%
lower than the same time last year
Compared to Q4 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were 0.6% lower at a 10.8% higher average price
Sales increased in small medium business and large business; all other segments decreased.
Compared to Q4 last year, total operating costs were 4.3% higher
Compared to Q4 last year, total capital expenditure was 42.2% higher with construction at the Harapaki Wind Farm and the Ruakākā Battery Energy Storage System
Market data
- National electricity demand in June 2023 was 0.3% higher than the same month last year
- June 2023 temperatures were above average apart from central parts of the South Island. Rainfall was below average across the country, except for eastern and northern parts of the North Island
- Demand in the last 12 months was 0.2% higher than the preceding 12 months
- New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2023 was 569MW
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.7% at the end of May 2023
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
May 2023
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Range (2011-2022)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
May 18 Nov 18 May 19 Nov 19 May 20 Nov 20 May 21 Nov 21 May 22 Nov 22 May 23
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
- June 2023 saw ASX prices remain steady
- National storage decreased from 143% of average on 14 June 2023 to 121% of average on 12 July 2023
- South Island storage decreased to 120% of historical average by 12 July 2023. North Island storage decreased to 127% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026
30 June 2022
28 February 2023
31 March 2023
28 April 2023
31 May 2023
30 June 2023
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (12 July 2023)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Average stored (90yr)
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2021
2022
2023
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026
30 June 2022
28 February 2023
31 March 2023
28 April 2023
31 May 2023
30 June 2023
Source: ASX
