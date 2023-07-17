June highlights In the month to 12 July 2023, national hydro storage decreased from 143% to 121% of historical average South Island storage decreased to 120% of average and North Island storage decreased to 127% of average by 12 July 2023 Meridian's June 2023 monthly total inflows were 124% of historical average Waiau catchment inflows in June 2023 were 112% of historical average Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of June 2023 was 131% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 108% of average at the end of June 2023 National electricity demand in June 2023 was 0.3% higher than the same month last year June 2023 temperatures were above average apart from central parts of the South Island. Rainfall was below average across the country, except for eastern and northern parts of the North Island New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2023 was 569MW