June highlights

In the month to 10 July 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 72% to 65% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 64% of average and North Island storage increased to 72% of average by 10 July 2024

Meridian's June 2024 monthly total inflows were 73% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in June 2024 were 78% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of

June 2024 was 63% of historical average