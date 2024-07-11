Monthly Operating Report

June 2024

June highlights

In the month to 10 July 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 72% to 65% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 64% of average and North Island storage increased to 72% of average by 10 July 2024

Meridian's June 2024 monthly total inflows were 73% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in June 2024 were 78% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of

June 2024 was 63% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 70% of average at the end of June 2024

National electricity demand in June 2024 was -1.9% lower than the same month last year

June 2024 was warm and dry for much of the country, however it was wet for northern and eastern parts of both Islands. Rainfall was below normal for most other parts of the South Island

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2024 was 548MW

Meridian's retail sales volumes in June 2024 were -5.5% lower than June 2023

Compared to June 2023, segment sales increased in large business +4.9% with decreases in residential -0.9%, small medium business -2.4%, agriculture -1.5% and corporate -11.9%

Q4 highlights

Meridian's Q4 total inflows were 86% of historical average, -33% lower than Q4 last year

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q4 was -52% lower than Q4 last year

Compared to Q4 last

year, Meridian's generation was -10.7% lower at a +269.3% higher average price

Electricity futures prices​ rose across the curve during Q4

New Zealand Aluminum Smelter's sales volumes in Q4 were slightly lower than Q4

last year​

National electricity demand in Q4 was +2.7% higher than Q4 last year

Autumn 2024 was dry for much of New Zealand and the coolest Autumn since 2012

NIWA's winter 2024 outlook

suggests near normal rainfall and temperatures likely in most regions

During the quarter, Meridian made calls on volume under the swaption agreements with Nova and Contact and the demand response agreement with NZAS

At the end of Q4, Meridian's customer numbers were +1.7% higher than the same time last year

Compared to Q4 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were +0.7% higher at a +13.1% higher average price

Sales increased in all segments, apart from corporate

Compared to Q4 last year, total operating costs were +11.6% higher

Compared to Q4 last year, total capital expenditure was +4.2% higher. Spend this quarter included Harapaki and Ruakākā BESS construction

Market data

  • National electricity demand in June 2024 was -1.9% lower than the same month last year
  • June 2024 was warm and dry for many, however wet for northern and eastern parts of both Islands. Rainfall was below normal for most other parts of the South Island
  • Demand in the last 12 months was +1.9% higher than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2024 was 548MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.3% at the end of May 2024
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
    May 2024

Market data

  • 2025 and 2026 ASX electricity futures increased during June 2024
  • National storage decreased from 72% of average on 7 June 2024 to 65% of average on 10 July 2024
  • South Island storage decreased to 64% of historical average by 10 July 2024. North Island storage increased to 72% of average

Meridian retail

Meridian's customer connection numbers

decreased -0.1% during June 2024 and

have increased +1.7% since June 2023

Retail sales volumes in June 2024 were

Meridian operating information

Meridian inflows and storage

  • June 2024 monthly inflows were 73% of historical average
  • Waiau catchment inflows in June 2024 were 78% of historical average, 30% lower than the same month last year
  • This financial year, inflows are 93% of historical average
  • Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage moved from 1,304GWh to 999GWh during June 2024
  • Waitaki water storage at the end of June 2024 was 63% of historical average and 52% lower than the same time last year
  • Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 70% of average at the end of June 2024

Meridian operating information

Meridian operating information

Meridian generation

Meridian's generation in June 2024 was

-23.0% lower than the same month last

year, reflecting lower hydro generation

and higher wind generation

This financial year, Meridian's generation is

-2.4% lower than the same period last

year, reflecting lower hydro generation and

higher wind generation

The average price Meridian received for its

generation in June 2024 was +258.4%

higher than the same month last year

Monthly operating information

Meridian operating information

JUNE

2024

MONTH

New Zealand contracted sales

Residential sales volume (GWh)

178

Small medium business sales volume (GWh)

144

Agricultural sales volume (GWh)

47

Large business sales volume (GWh)

59

Corporate and industrial sales volume (GWh)

288

Retail contracted sales volume (GWh)

717

Average retail contracted sales price

1

($NZ/MWh)

$157.2

NZAS sales volume (GWh)

394

Financial contract sales volumes

2

(GWh)

293

Average wholesale & financial contracts sales price

3

($NZ/MWh)

$87.9

Retail customer supply volumes (GWh)

733

Cost to supply retail customers ($NZ/MWh)

$284.0

Cost to supply wholesale customers ($NZ/MWh)

$269.6

Cost of financial contracts ($NZ/MWh)

$271.0

Total New Zealand customer connections

4

369,667

JUNE 2023 MONTH

180 148 48 56 327 759 $123.6 412 342 $75.3 769 $95.2 $71.3 $74.5 363,335

MAY 2024 MONTH

180 154 73 60 325 793 $161.3 426 297 $89.7 847 $312.3 $286.4 $285.6 369,980

APRIL 2024 MONTH

136 127 104 51 317 735 $155.7 412 311 $91.7 778 $230.0 $212.8 $212.6 373,161

12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2024

1,799 1,669 1,474 661 3,908 9,511 $143.3 5,002 3,417 $75.2 10,050 $186.0 $170.8 $170.5

12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2023

1,765 1,632 1,249 612 3,917 9,175 $131.5 5,009 3,098 $65.4 9,674 $88.7 $76.8 $79.7

See page 11 for footnotes

Monthly operating information

Meridian operating information

JUNE

2024

MONTH

New Zealand generation

Hydro generation volume (GWh)

883

Wind generation volume (GWh)

128

Total generation volume (GWh)

1,011

Average generation price

5

($NZ/MWh)

$262.6

New Zealand hedging

Hedging volume

6

(GWh)

516

Hedging cost average price ($NZ/MWh)

$147.7

Hedging spot revenue average price ($NZ/MWh)

$258.2

Future contract close outs ($NZm)

-$2.2

JUNE 2023 MONTH

1,233 81 1,314 $73.7

440 $134.7 $89.9 $1.6

MAY 2024 MONTH

1,124 108 1,232 $291.8

490 $151.2 $293.9 -$3.2

APRIL 2024 MONTH

948 117 1,064 $212.0

470 $145.0 $219.9 -$1.6

12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2024

12,125 1,440 13,566 $171.1

5,782 $132.4 $179.7 $11.7

12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2023

12,701 1,202 13,903 $73.4

4,767 $123.0 $88.0 $46.0

See page 11 for footnotes

