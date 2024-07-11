Monthly Operating Report
June 2024
June highlights
In the month to 10 July 2024, national hydro storage decreased from 72% to 65% of historical average
South Island storage decreased to 64% of average and North Island storage increased to 72% of average by 10 July 2024
Meridian's June 2024 monthly total inflows were 73% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in June 2024 were 78% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of
June 2024 was 63% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 70% of average at the end of June 2024
National electricity demand in June 2024 was -1.9% lower than the same month last year
June 2024 was warm and dry for much of the country, however it was wet for northern and eastern parts of both Islands. Rainfall was below normal for most other parts of the South Island
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2024 was 548MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in June 2024 were -5.5% lower than June 2023
Compared to June 2023, segment sales increased in large business +4.9% with decreases in residential -0.9%, small medium business -2.4%, agriculture -1.5% and corporate -11.9%
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 2
Q4 highlights
Meridian's Q4 total inflows were 86% of historical average, -33% lower than Q4 last year
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q4 was -52% lower than Q4 last year
Compared to Q4 last
year, Meridian's generation was -10.7% lower at a +269.3% higher average price
Electricity futures prices rose across the curve during Q4
New Zealand Aluminum Smelter's sales volumes in Q4 were slightly lower than Q4
last year
National electricity demand in Q4 was +2.7% higher than Q4 last year
Autumn 2024 was dry for much of New Zealand and the coolest Autumn since 2012
NIWA's winter 2024 outlook
suggests near normal rainfall and temperatures likely in most regions
During the quarter, Meridian made calls on volume under the swaption agreements with Nova and Contact and the demand response agreement with NZAS
At the end of Q4, Meridian's customer numbers were +1.7% higher than the same time last year
Compared to Q4 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were +0.7% higher at a +13.1% higher average price
Sales increased in all segments, apart from corporate
Compared to Q4 last year, total operating costs were +11.6% higher
Compared to Q4 last year, total capital expenditure was +4.2% higher. Spend this quarter included Harapaki and Ruakākā BESS construction
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 3
Market data
- National electricity demand in June 2024 was -1.9% lower than the same month last year
- June 2024 was warm and dry for many, however wet for northern and eastern parts of both Islands. Rainfall was below normal for most other parts of the South Island
- Demand in the last 12 months was +1.9% higher than the preceding 12 months
- New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during June 2024 was 548MW
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.3% at the end of May 2024
- 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
May 2024
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,200
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Range (2014-2023)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
May 19 Nov 19 May 20 Nov 20 May 21 Nov 21 May 22 Nov 22 May 23 Nov 23 May 24
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 4
Market data
- 2025 and 2026 ASX electricity futures increased during June 2024
- National storage decreased from 72% of average on 7 June 2024 to 65% of average on 10 July 2024
- South Island storage decreased to 64% of historical average by 10 July 2024. North Island storage increased to 72% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
280
260
240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027
30 June 2023
29 February 2024
28 March 2024
30 April 2024
31 May 2024
28 June 2024
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 July 2024)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Average storage (91yr)
1992
2004
2008
2012
2019
2022
2023
2024
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh 280 260 240 220 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026 2027 2027 2027 2027
30 June 2023
29 February 2024
28 March 2024
30 April 2024
31 May 2024
28 June 2024
Source: ASX
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 5
Meridian retail
▪ Meridian's customer connection numbers
decreased -0.1% during June 2024 and
have increased +1.7% since June 2023
▪ Retail sales volumes in June 2024 were
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY24 Meridian NI
FY24 Meridian SI
FY24 Powershop
400
FY23 Meridian NI
FY23 Meridian SI
FY23 Powershop
300
117
117
118
118
118
117
119
117
120
118
121
118
122
118
122
118
122
118
122
117
121
117
120
117
-5.5% lower than June 2023
▪ Compared to June 2023, segment sales
increased in large business +4.9% with
decreases in residential -0.9%, small
200
100
0
125 126 125 126 125 126 125 126 126 126 127 126 127 126 127 125 127 125 127 125 126 125 127 125
122 123 122 123 122 123 122 123 123 123 124 123 124 123 124 122 124 122 124 122 123 122 123 122
medium business -2.4%, agriculture -1.5%
and corporate -11.9%
▪ This financial year, retail sales volumes are
+3.7% higher than the same period last
year
▪ This reflects increased segment sales in
residential +1.9%, small medium business
+2.2%, large business +8.0% and
agricultural +18.0% with decreases in
corporate -0.2%
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY24 Residential
FY24 SMB
FY24 Agri
FY24 Large Bus
900
FY24 Corporate
FY23 Residential
FY23 SMB
FY23 Agri
FY23 Large Bus
FY23 Corporate
337
331
326
332
326
338
334
320
323
325
318
331
332
318
600
325
319
356
327
308
320
355
317
320
288
54
61
60
61
59
54
40
52
51
49
53
54
60
76
53
51
50
48
59
56
53
53
75
112
134
210
45
51
51
73
54
87
48
48
300
120
150
150
184
141
176
186
146
158
97
104
68
47
155
161
76
154
152
141
141
134
145
154
141
144
148
132
128
127
125
129
121
130
134
135
127
123
119
200
207
201
192
180
178
180
155
165
144
152
157
124
119
123
119
119
115
112
127
122
136
130
106
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 6
Meridian inflows and storage
- June 2024 monthly inflows were 73% of historical average
- Waiau catchment inflows in June 2024 were 78% of historical average, 30% lower than the same month last year
- This financial year, inflows are 93% of historical average
- Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage moved from 1,304GWh to 999GWh during June 2024
- Waitaki water storage at the end of June 2024 was 63% of historical average and 52% lower than the same time last year
- Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 70% of average at the end of June 2024
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S COMBINED CATCHMENT INFLOWS
GWh 16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0
Financial
2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
year
Jun YTD
90 year average
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S WAITAKI STORAGE
GWh
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
1-Jan
1-Mar
1-May
1-Jul
1-Sep
1-Nov
1-Dec
Average 1979-
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Source: Meridian
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 7
Meridian operating information
Meridian generation
▪ Meridian's generation in June 2024 was
-23.0% lower than the same month last
year, reflecting lower hydro generation
and higher wind generation
▪ This financial year, Meridian's generation is
-2.4% lower than the same period last
year, reflecting lower hydro generation and
higher wind generation
▪ The average price Meridian received for its
generation in June 2024 was +258.4%
MERIDIAN'S GENERATION
GWh
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
Jan Feb Mar Apr
FY24 Hydro
FY24 Wind
FY23 Hydro
May Jun
FY23 Wind
Source: Meridian
higher than the same month last year
▪
MERIDIAN'S AVERAGE GENERATION PRICE*
$/MWh
The average price Meridian paid to supply
customers in June 2024 was +229.8%
higher than the same month last year
▪ This financial year, the average price
Meridian received for its generation is
+133.3% higher than the same period last
year and the average price paid to supply
customers is +113.7% higher
350
300
250
200
150 133
111
95
111
108
100
72
56
50 40
0
205
213
189
130
171
136146
134
16
117
33
78
292
264
74
58
Jul Aug Sep Oct FY24 FY23
Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun
*price received for Meridian's physical generation
Source: Meridian
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 8
Monthly operating information
Meridian operating information
JUNE
2024
MONTH
New Zealand contracted sales
Residential sales volume (GWh)
178
Small medium business sales volume (GWh)
144
Agricultural sales volume (GWh)
47
Large business sales volume (GWh)
59
Corporate and industrial sales volume (GWh)
288
Retail contracted sales volume (GWh)
717
Average retail contracted sales price
1
($NZ/MWh)
$157.2
NZAS sales volume (GWh)
394
Financial contract sales volumes
2
(GWh)
293
Average wholesale & financial contracts sales price
3
($NZ/MWh)
$87.9
Retail customer supply volumes (GWh)
733
Cost to supply retail customers ($NZ/MWh)
$284.0
Cost to supply wholesale customers ($NZ/MWh)
$269.6
Cost of financial contracts ($NZ/MWh)
$271.0
Total New Zealand customer connections
4
369,667
JUNE 2023 MONTH
180 148 48 56 327 759 $123.6 412 342 $75.3 769 $95.2 $71.3 $74.5 363,335
MAY 2024 MONTH
180 154 73 60 325 793 $161.3 426 297 $89.7 847 $312.3 $286.4 $285.6 369,980
APRIL 2024 MONTH
136 127 104 51 317 735 $155.7 412 311 $91.7 778 $230.0 $212.8 $212.6 373,161
12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2024
1,799 1,669 1,474 661 3,908 9,511 $143.3 5,002 3,417 $75.2 10,050 $186.0 $170.8 $170.5
12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2023
1,765 1,632 1,249 612 3,917 9,175 $131.5 5,009 3,098 $65.4 9,674 $88.7 $76.8 $79.7
See page 11 for footnotes
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 9
Monthly operating information
Meridian operating information
JUNE
2024
MONTH
New Zealand generation
Hydro generation volume (GWh)
883
Wind generation volume (GWh)
128
Total generation volume (GWh)
1,011
Average generation price
5
($NZ/MWh)
$262.6
New Zealand hedging
Hedging volume
6
(GWh)
516
Hedging cost average price ($NZ/MWh)
$147.7
Hedging spot revenue average price ($NZ/MWh)
$258.2
Future contract close outs ($NZm)
-$2.2
JUNE 2023 MONTH
1,233 81 1,314 $73.7
440 $134.7 $89.9 $1.6
MAY 2024 MONTH
1,124 108 1,232 $291.8
490 $151.2 $293.9 -$3.2
APRIL 2024 MONTH
948 117 1,064 $212.0
470 $145.0 $219.9 -$1.6
12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2024
12,125 1,440 13,566 $171.1
5,782 $132.4 $179.7 $11.7
12 MONTHS TO JUNE 2023
12,701 1,202 13,903 $73.4
4,767 $123.0 $88.0 $46.0
See page 11 for footnotes
12 JULY 2024 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JUNE 2024 | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 20:58:02 UTC.