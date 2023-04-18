Advanced search
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
5.240 NZD   -0.19%
04:42pMeridian Energy : Monthly operating report for March 2023
PU
04/12S&P Global Ratings Reconfirms Meridian Energy's BBB+ Corporate Credit Rating
MT
04/07Meridian Energy Signs Conditional Power Demand Deal with Smelter Firm
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for March 2023

04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Operating Report

March 2023

March highlights

In the month to 13 April 2023, national hydro storage increased from 105% to 119% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 110% of average and North Island storage increased to 196% of average by 13 April 2023

Meridian's March 2023 monthly total inflows were 111% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in March 2023 were 93% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of March 2023 was 117% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 112% of average at the end of March 2023

National electricity demand in March 2023 was 1.8% lower than the same month last year

March 2023 saw above normal rainfall in the lower North Island and much of the South Island, while the rest of the country was considerably drier. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during March 2023 was 573MW

Meridian's retail sales volumes in March 2023 were 2.7% lower than March 2022

Compared to March 2022, segment sales increased in residential +3.4%, small medium business +3.7% and large business +13.9%. Sales decreased in agricultural -18.3% and corporate -3.9%

Revised full year FY23 capital expenditure of $370m-$395m;$320m-$340m growth spend, $50m-$55m say in business spend

19 APRIL 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2023 | 2

Q3 highlights

Meridian's Q3 total inflows were 78% of historical average, 21% higher than Q3 last year

Meridian's Waitaki

catchment water storage at the end of Q3 was 28% higher than Q3 last year

Compared to Q3 last

year, Meridian's generation

was 9.0% lower at

a 14.1% lower average price

Q3 saw decreases in electricity futures prices

Close outs of forward hedge positions generated $6m of losses in Q3

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q3 was the same as Q3 last year​

National electricity demand in Q3 was 1.1% lower than Q3 last year​

The 2022-23 summer was the third warmest summer on record and was exceptionally wet for the North Island. In the South Island, rainfall was above for the northeast, and well below normal across parts of the west and south

During the quarter, Meridian made calls on volume under swaption agreement with Nova

At the end of Q3, Meridian's customer numbers were 0.5% higher than the same time last year

Compared to Q3 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were 1.3% higher at a 13.1% higher average price

Sales increased in all segments, except corporate, where sales were 3.2% lower​

Compared to Q3 last year, total operating costs were 10.7% higher

Compared to Q3 last year, total capital expenditure was 236.6% higher and included ex-works payments to Siemens Gamesa in relation to the Harapaki Wind Farm construction​

19 APRIL 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2023 | 3

Market data

  • National electricity demand in March 2023 was 1.8% lower than the same month last year
  • March 2023 saw above normal rainfall in the lower North Island and much of the South Island, while the rest of the country was considerably drier. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.3% lower than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during March 2023 was 573MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of February 2023
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.1% at the end of
    February 2023

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

Range (2011-2022)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Feb 18 Aug 18 Feb 19 Aug 19 Feb 20 Aug 20 Feb 21 Aug 21 Feb 22 Aug 22 Feb 23

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

19 APRIL 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2023 | 4

Market data

  • March 2023 saw small decreases in ASX prices across the curve
  • National storage increased from 105% of average on 13 March 2023 to 119% of average on 13 April 2023
  • South Island storage increased to 110% of historical average by 13 April 2023. North Island storage increased to 196% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 260

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

31 March 2023

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (13 April 2023)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Average stored (90yr)

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

2023

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 260

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

30 November 2022

30 December 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

31 March 2023

Source: ASX

19 APRIL 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2023 | 5

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 528 M 2 189 M 2 189 M
Net income 2023 312 M 193 M 193 M
Net Debt 2023 1 083 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2023 44,0x
Yield 2023 3,41%
Capitalization 13 536 M 8 398 M 8 398 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
EV / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 941
Free-Float 49,0%
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,24 NZD
Average target price 5,45 NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Bharat Ratanpal Chief Information Officer
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED0.00%8 374
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.43%73 256
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-13.37%15 810
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.21.76%14 757
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.16.35%9 225
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.0.83%6 754
