Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for March 2023
04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report
March 2023
March highlights
In the month to 13 April 2023, national hydro storage increased from 105% to 119% of historical average
South Island storage increased to 110% of average and North Island storage increased to 196% of average by 13 April 2023
Meridian's March 2023 monthly total inflows were 111% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows in March 2023 were 93% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of March 2023 was 117% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 112% of average at the end of March 2023
National electricity demand in March 2023 was 1.8% lower than the same month last year
March 2023 saw above normal rainfall in the lower North Island and much of the South Island, while the rest of the country was considerably drier. Above average temperatures were recorded in most parts of the country
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during March 2023 was 573MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in March 2023 were 2.7% lower than March 2022
Compared to March 2022, segment sales increased in residential +3.4%, small medium business +3.7% and large business +13.9%. Sales decreased in agricultural -18.3% and corporate -3.9%
Revised full year FY23 capital expenditure of $370m-$395m;$320m-$340m growth spend, $50m-$55m say in business spend
Q3 highlights
Meridian's Q3 total inflows were 78% of historical average, 21% higher than Q3 last year
Meridian's Waitaki
catchment water storage at the end of Q3 was 28% higher than Q3 last year
Compared to Q3 last
year, Meridian's generation
was 9.0% lower at
a 14.1% lower average price
Q3 saw decreases in electricity futures prices
Close outs of forward hedge positions generated $6m of losses in Q3
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q3 was the same as Q3 last year
National electricity demand in Q3 was 1.1% lower than Q3 last year
The 2022-23 summer was the third warmest summer on record and was exceptionally wet for the North Island. In the South Island, rainfall was above for the northeast, and well below normal across parts of the west and south
During the quarter, Meridian made calls on volume under swaption agreement with Nova
At the end of Q3, Meridian's customer numbers were 0.5% higher than the same time last year
Compared to Q3 last year, Meridian's retail sales volumes were 1.3% higher at a 13.1% higher average price
Sales increased in all segments, except corporate, where sales were 3.2% lower
Compared to Q3 last year, total operating costs were 10.7% higher
Compared to Q3 last year, total capital expenditure was 236.6% higher and included ex-works payments to Siemens Gamesa in relation to the Harapaki Wind Farm construction
Market data
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.3% lower than the preceding 12 months
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.8% at the end of February 2023
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 13.1% at the end of
February 2023
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Range (2011-2022)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Feb 18 Aug 18 Feb 19 Aug 19 Feb 20 Aug 20 Feb 21 Aug 21 Feb 22 Aug 22 Feb 23
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
March 2023 saw small decreases in ASX prices across the curve
National storage increased from 105% of average on 13 March 2023 to 119% of average on 13 April 2023
South Island storage increased to 110% of historical average by 13 April 2023. North Island storage increased to 196% of average
