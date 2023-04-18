Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for March 2023

March highlights

In the month to 13 April 2023, national hydro storage increased from 105% to 119% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 110% of average and North Island storage increased to 196% of average by 13 April 2023

Meridian's March 2023 monthly total inflows were 111% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows in March 2023 were 93% of historical average