Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2022 (PDF).

May highlights

In the month to 10 June 2022, national hydro storage increased from 76% to 85% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 79% of average and North Island storage increased to 122% of average by 10 June 2022

Meridian's May 2022 monthly total inflows were 81% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows were 85% of historical average in May 2022

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment remained below average at the end of May 2022