Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2022 (PDF).

May highlights
In the month to 10 June 2022, national hydro storage increased from
76% to 85% of historical average
South Island storage increased to
79% of average and North Island storage increased to 122% of average by 10 June 2022
Meridian's May 2022 monthly total inflows were
81% of historical average
Waiau catchment inflows were
85% of historical average in May 2022
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment remained below average at the end of May 2022
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of May 2022 was
69% of historical average
National electricity demand in May 2022 was
3.0% lower than the same month last year
May 2022 was the third warmest May on record. Rainfall was mixed, with below average totals in Canterbury, Otago, and southwestern Southland
Meridian made calls under the Genesis swaption in May 2022
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2022 was
565MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in May 2022 were
4.4% higher than May 2021
Compared to May 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +7.6%, large business +8.6%, agricultural +11.3% and corporate +3.8%. Residential volumes were -1.0% lower than May 2021
Market data
National electricity demand in May 2022 was 3.0% lower than the same month last year
May 2022 was the third warmest May on record. Rainfall was mixed, with below average totals in Canterbury, Otago, and southwestern Southland
Demand in the last 12 months was 1.1% lower than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2022 was 565MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.5% at the end of April 2022
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
April 2022
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2011-2021)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Apr 17 Oct 17 Apr 18 Oct 18 Apr 19 Oct 19 Apr 20 Oct 20 Apr 21 Oct 21 Apr 22
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
Market data
May 2022 saw increases in ASX prices, beyond the current year
National storage increased from 76% of average on 15 May 2022 to 85% of average on 10 June 2022
South Island storage increased to 79% of historical average by 10 June 2022. North Island storage increased to 122% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
270
250
230
210
190
170
150
130
110
90
70
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025
30 June 2021
31 January 2022
28 February 2022
31 March 2022
29 April 2022
31 May 2022
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 June 2022)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov Dec
88yr Average
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2021
2022
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
270
250
230
210
190
170
150
130
110
90
70
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025
30 June 2021
31 January 2022
28 February 2022
31 March 2022
29 April 2022
31 May 2022
Source: ASX
New Zealand retail
Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 0.2% during May 2022 and have risen 5.2% since June 2021
Retail sales volumes in May 2022 were 4.4% higher than May 2021
Compared to May 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +7.6%, large business +8.6%, agricultural +11.3% and corporate +3.8%. Residential volumes were -1.0% lower than May 2021
To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 6.4% higher than the same period last year
This reflects increased segment sales in: residential +11.1%, small medium business +18.0%, and corporate +10.0%. Agricultural volumes are -14.0% lower and large business volumes are -3.1% lower
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
400
FY21 Meridian NI
FY21 Meridian SI
FY21 Powershop
300
116
116
117
109
90
111
91
112
92
113
93
114
94
114
96
115
96
115
97
99
101
103
106
200
123
123
123
123
123
124
124
125
125
126
123
120
121
121
121
121
121
121
122
122
122
122
122
100
120
120
120
120
121
121
122
122
123
120
115
120
115
116
116
116
116
116
117
117
118
119
119
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
900
FY22 Corporate
FY21 Residential
FY21 SMB
FY21 Agri
FY21 Large Bus
FY21 Corporate
343
600
321
322
314
369
352
282
275
297
302
283
284
328
287
288
311
334
332
311
339
319
272
314
49
42
47
43
46
40
44
43
46
45
40
48
51
55
68
52
48
44
43
44
41
37
44
45
300
47
72
83
105
157
164
119
175
42
119
74
66
43
87
170
145
94
116
149
113
127
120
142
154
93
177
136
134
107
105
117
121
130
121
126
104
116
118
113
109
96
99
111
205
186
195
172
96
93
174
171
148
158
160
146
127
122
121
118
127
121
111
107
115
101
108
108
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
