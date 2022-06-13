Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
4.510 NZD   -3.43%
06/08Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand
AQ
06/07Landis+Gyr Unit Wins Contract to Deploy EV Charging Software for New Zealand's Meridian Energy
MT
06/07Landis+Gyr's Ev Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract Meridian Energy Limited in New Zealand
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2022 (PDF).

06/13/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Operating Report

May 2022

May highlights

In the month to 10 June 2022, national hydro storage increased from 76% to 85% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 79% of average and North Island storage increased to 122% of average by 10 June 2022

Meridian's May 2022 monthly total inflows were 81% of historical average

Waiau catchment inflows were 85% of historical average in May 2022

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment remained below average at the end of May 2022

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of May 2022 was 69% of historical average

National electricity demand in May 2022 was 3.0% lower than the same month last year

May 2022 was the third warmest May on record. Rainfall was mixed, with below average totals in Canterbury, Otago, and southwestern Southland

Meridian made calls under the Genesis swaption in May 2022

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2022 was 565MW

Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in May 2022 were 4.4% higher than May 2021

Compared to May 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +7.6%, large business +8.6%, agricultural +11.3% and corporate +3.8%. Residential volumes were -1.0% lower than May 2021

14 JUNE 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2022 | 2

Market data

  • National electricity demand in May 2022 was 3.0% lower than the same month last year
  • May 2022 was the third warmest May on record. Rainfall was mixed, with below average totals in Canterbury, Otago, and southwestern Southland
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 1.1% lower than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2022 was 565MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.5% at the end of April 2022
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
    April 2022

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2011-2021)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Apr 17 Oct 17 Apr 18 Oct 18 Apr 19 Oct 19 Apr 20 Oct 20 Apr 21 Oct 21 Apr 22

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

14 JUNE 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2022 | 3

Market data

  • May 2022 saw increases in ASX prices, beyond the current year
  • National storage increased from 76% of average on 15 May 2022 to 85% of average on 10 June 2022
  • South Island storage increased to 79% of historical average by 10 June 2022. North Island storage increased to 122% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh

270

250

230

210

190

170

150

130

110

90

70

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025

30 June 2021

31 January 2022

28 February 2022

31 March 2022

29 April 2022

31 May 2022

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (10 June 2022)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

88yr Average

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh

270

250

230

210

190

170

150

130

110

90

70

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2022 2022 2022 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025

30 June 2021

31 January 2022

28 February 2022

31 March 2022

29 April 2022

31 May 2022

Source: ASX

14 JUNE 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2022 | 4

New Zealand retail

  • Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 0.2% during May 2022 and have risen 5.2% since June 2021
  • Retail sales volumes in May 2022 were 4.4% higher than May 2021
  • Compared to May 2021, segment sales increased in small medium business +7.6%, large business +8.6%, agricultural +11.3% and corporate +3.8%. Residential volumes were -1.0% lower than May 2021
  • To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 6.4% higher than the same period last year
  • This reflects increased segment sales in: residential +11.1%, small medium business +18.0%, and corporate +10.0%. Agricultural volumes are -14.0% lower and large business volumes are -3.1% lower

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY22 Meridian NI

FY22 Meridian SI

FY22 Powershop

400

FY21 Meridian NI

FY21 Meridian SI

FY21 Powershop

300

116

116

117

109

90

111

91

112

92

113

93

114

94

114

96

115

96

115

97

99

101

103

106

200

123

123

123

123

123

124

124

125

125

126

123

120

121

121

121

121

121

121

122

122

122

122

122

100

120

120

120

120

121

121

122

122

123

120

115

120

115

116

116

116

116

116

117

117

118

119

119

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY22 Residential

FY22 SMB

FY22 Agri

FY22 Large Bus

900

FY22 Corporate

FY21 Residential

FY21 SMB

FY21 Agri

FY21 Large Bus

FY21 Corporate

343

600

321

322

314

369

352

282

275

297

302

283

284

328

287

288

311

334

332

311

339

319

272

314

49

42

47

43

46

40

44

43

46

45

40

48

51

55

68

52

48

44

43

44

41

37

44

45

300

47

72

83

105

157

164

119

175

42

119

74

66

43

87

170

145

94

116

149

113

127

120

142

154

93

177

136

134

107

105

117

121

130

121

126

104

116

118

113

109

96

99

111

205

186

195

172

96

93

174

171

148

158

160

146

127

122

121

118

127

121

111

107

115

101

108

108

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

14 JUNE 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2022 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 21:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
06/08Landis+Gyr's EV Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract in New Zealand
AQ
06/07Landis+Gyr Unit Wins Contract to Deploy EV Charging Software for New Zealand's Meridian..
MT
06/07Landis+Gyr's Ev Charging Business Picks Up Speed with Software Contract Meridian Energy..
CI
05/26Meridian Energy Extends Suspension of Potline 4 Contract
MT
05/26Meridian Energy Limited and New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited Announce Potline 4 C..
CI
05/23Meridian Energy Limited Announces Change of Address
CI
05/18MERIDIAN ENERGY : submission - Code amendments to support the implementation of the new TP..
PU
05/17Meridian Energy Limited Announces Operating Results for the Month and Ten Months Ended ..
CI
05/03MERIDIAN ENERGY : submission 9 August UTS supplementary consultation - May 2022
PU
04/29MERIDIAN ENERGY : D&O Ongoing Disclosure Notice - multiple
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 574 M 2 241 M 2 241 M
Net income 2022 350 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 888 M 557 M 557 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 11 625 M 7 289 M 7 289 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,51 NZD
Average target price 5,15 NZD
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Bharat Ratanpal Chief Information Officer
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-7.01%7 660
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.56%81 424
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.20.27%17 942
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.1.81%17 071
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.-5.28%7 934
GUANGXI GUIGUAN ELECTRIC POWERCO.,LTD.-4.83%7 390