Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2023

May highlights

In the month to 14 June 2023, national hydro storage increased from 121% to 143% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 141% of average and North Island storage decreased to 158% of average by 14 June 2023

Meridian's May 2023 monthly total inflows were 190% of historical average, the third highest May inflows on record

The Waitaki catchment recorded its second highest May month inflows on record

Waiau catchment inflows in May 2023 were 188% of historical average