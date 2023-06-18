Advanced search
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
5.420 NZD   +0.74%
Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2023
Meridian Energy : NZAS Electricity Agreement Second Amendment Letter
Ord Minnett rates MEZ as Lighten
Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2023

06/18/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report

May 2023

May highlights

In the month to 14 June 2023, national hydro storage increased from 121% to 143% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 141% of average and North Island storage decreased to 158% of average by 14 June 2023

Meridian's May 2023 monthly total inflows were 190% of historical average, the third highest May inflows on record

The Waitaki catchment recorded its second highest May month inflows on record

Waiau catchment inflows in May 2023 were 188% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of May 2023 was 137% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 187% of average at the end of May 2023

National electricity demand in May 2023 was 1.6% higher than the same month last year

May 2023 saw the warmest May on record. Rainfall was above average across the country except in some east coast regions of both islands

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2023 was 574MW

Meridian's retail sales volumes in May 2023 were 1.0% higher than May 2022

Compared to May 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, large business +11.4% and corporate +1.2%. Sales decreased in residential -0.5% and agricultural -8.5%

Revised full year FY23 Capital Expenditure of $340m-$365m (previously $370m-$395m)

19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 2

Market data

  • National electricity demand in May 2023 was 1.6% higher than the same month last year
  • May 2023 saw the warmest May on record. Rainfall was above average across the country except in some east coast regions of both islands
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.2% higher than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2023 was 574MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.6% at the end of April 2023
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
    April 2023

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr

May Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct

Nov Dec

Range (2011-2022)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Apr 18 Oct 18 Apr 19 Oct 19 Apr 20 Oct 20 Apr 21 Oct 21 Apr 22 Oct 22 Apr 23

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 3

Market data

  • May 2023 saw decreases in ASX prices
  • National storage increased from 121% of average on 8 May 2023 to 143% of average on 14 June 2023
  • South Island storage increased to 141% of historical average by 14 June 2023. North Island storage decreased to 158% of average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

31 March 2023

28 April 2023

31 May 2023

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (14 June 2023)

GWh 5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

Average stored (90yr)

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2021

2022

2023

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026

30 June 2022

31 January 2023

28 February 2023

31 March 2023

28 April 2023

31 May 2023

Source: ASX

19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 4

Meridian retail

  • Meridian's customer connection numbers decreased -0.1% during May 2023 and have decreased -0.3% since June 2022
  • Retail sales volumes in May 2023 were 1.0% higher than May 2022
  • Compared to May 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, large business +11.4% and corporate +1.2%. Sales decreased in residential -0.5% and agriculture -8.5%
  • To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 2.9% higher than the same period last year
  • This reflects increased segment sales in: small medium business +8.5%, agricultural +4.9% and large business +14.9%. Residential sales are -0.3% lower and corporate are -0.1% lower

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY23 Meridian NI

FY23 Meridian SI

FY23 Powershop

400

FY22 Meridian NI

FY22 Meridian SI

FY22 Powershop

300

117

118

117

117

118

118

118

118

118

116

117

116

117

117

117

109

111

112

113

114

114

115

115

200

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

123

126

124

125

124

125

125

125

125

125

126

126

100

123

120

123

120

123

120

123

120

123

120

123

120

123

121

122

121

122

122

122

122

122

123

123

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY23 Residential

FY23 SMB

FY23 Agri

FY23 Large Bus

900

FY23 Corporate

FY22 Residential

FY22 SMB

FY22 Agri

FY22 Large Bus

FY22 Corporate

600

320

321

326

323

318

343

322

325

319

314

308

355

369

356

352

335

297

302

328

320

332

320

314

61

59

40

49

53

50

40

49

42

53

47

43

43

48

45

45

54

48

51

51

75

68

134

43

51

48

41

300

87

83

105

150

164

141

119

176

175

146

42

97

119

94

68

74

48

76

155

149

152

127

141

120

145

93

141

136

143

117

135

123

128

116

125

121

121

118

119

113

130

121

207

205

192

195

165

172

185

152

148

130

127

157

158

119

122

119

121

115

115

106

108

122

118

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 5

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 18 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2023 20:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
