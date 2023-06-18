Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for May 2023
May highlights
In the month to 14 June 2023, national hydro storage increased from
121% to 143% of historical average
South Island storage increased to
141% of average and North Island storage decreased to 158% of average by 14 June 2023
Meridian's May 2023 monthly total inflows were
190% of historical average, the third highest May inflows on record
The Waitaki catchment recorded its second highest May month inflows on record
Waiau catchment inflows in May 2023 were
188% of historical average
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of May 2023 was
137% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was
187% of average at the end of May 2023
National electricity demand in May 2023 was
1.6% higher than the same month last year
May 2023 saw the warmest May on record. Rainfall was above average across the country except in some east coast regions of both islands
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2023 was
574MW
Meridian's retail sales volumes in May 2023 were
1.0% higher than May 2022
Compared to May 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, large business +11.4% and corporate +1.2%. Sales decreased in residential -0.5% and agricultural -8.5%
Revised full year FY23 Capital Expenditure of $340m-$365m (previously $370m-$395m)
19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 2
Market data
National electricity demand in May 2023 was 1.6% higher than the same month last year
May 2023 saw the warmest May on record. Rainfall was above average across the country except in some east coast regions of both islands
Demand in the last 12 months was 0.2% higher than the preceding 12 months
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during May 2023 was 574MW
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.6% at the end of April 2023
12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
("move-in" switch) was 12.9% at the end of
April 2023
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr
May Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct
Nov Dec
Range (2011-2022)
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Apr 18 Oct 18 Apr 19 Oct 19 Apr 20 Oct 20 Apr 21 Oct 21 Apr 22 Oct 22 Apr 23
Industry Move-in Switches
Industry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 3
Market data
May 2023 saw decreases in ASX prices
National storage increased from 121% of average on 8 May 2023 to 143% of average on 14 June 2023
South Island storage increased to 141% of historical average by 14 June 2023. North Island storage decreased to 158% of average
OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026
30 June 2022
31 January 2023
28 February 2023
31 March 2023
28 April 2023
31 May 2023
Source: ASX
NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (14 June 2023)
GWh 5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May Jun
Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
Average stored (90yr)
1992
2004
2008
2012
2018
2021
2022
2023
Source: NZX
BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE
$/MWh
240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 2025 2026 2026 2026 2026
30 June 2022
31 January 2023
28 February 2023
31 March 2023
28 April 2023
31 May 2023
Source: ASX
19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 4
Meridian retail
Meridian's customer connection numbers decreased -0.1% during May 2023 and have decreased -0.3% since June 2022
Retail sales volumes in May 2023 were 1.0% higher than May 2022
Compared to May 2022, segment sales increased in small medium business +3.7%, large business +11.4% and corporate +1.2%. Sales decreased in residential -0.5% and agriculture -8.5%
To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 2.9% higher than the same period last year
This reflects increased segment sales in: small medium business +8.5%, agricultural +4.9% and large business +14.9%. Residential sales are -0.3% lower and corporate are -0.1% lower
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY23 Meridian NI
FY23 Meridian SI
FY23 Powershop
400
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
300
117
118
117
117
118
118
118
118
118
116
117
116
117
117
117
109
111
112
113
114
114
115
115
200
126
123
126
123
126
123
126
123
126
123
126
123
126
124
125
124
125
125
125
125
125
126
126
100
123
120
123
120
123
120
123
120
123
120
123
120
123
121
122
121
122
122
122
122
122
123
123
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY23 Residential
FY23 SMB
FY23 Agri
FY23 Large Bus
900
FY23 Corporate
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
FY22 Corporate
600
320
321
326
323
318
343
322
325
319
314
308
355
369
356
352
335
297
302
328
320
332
320
314
61
59
40
49
53
50
40
49
42
53
47
43
43
48
45
45
54
48
51
51
75
68
134
43
51
48
41
300
87
83
105
150
164
141
119
176
175
146
42
97
119
94
68
74
48
76
155
149
152
127
141
120
145
93
141
136
143
117
135
123
128
116
125
121
121
118
119
113
130
121
207
205
192
195
165
172
185
152
148
130
127
157
158
119
122
119
121
115
115
106
108
122
118
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
19 JUNE 2023 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MAY 2023 | 5
