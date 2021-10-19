Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for September 2021 (PDF).

September highlights

In the month to 12 October 2021, national hydro storage increased from 126% to 134% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 140% of average and North Island storage increased to 115% of average by 12 October 2021

Meridian's September 2021 monthly total inflows were 171% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of September 2021 was 162% of historical average