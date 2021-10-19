Log in
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for September 2021 (PDF).

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT

10/19/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Monthly Operating Report

September 2021

September highlights

In the month to 12 October 2021, national hydro storage increased from 126% to 134% of historical average

South Island storage increased to 140% of average and North Island storage increased to 115% of average by 12 October 2021

Meridian's September 2021 monthly total inflows were 171% of historical average

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of September 2021 was 162% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was well

above average at the end of September 2021

Waitaki snow storage in early September 2021 was 132% of historical average

National electricity demand in September 2021 was 1.7% lower than the same month last year. More stringent lockdowns were in place this September compared to September 2020

September 2021 was mild and wet with temperatures near average for most of the country. Lower South Island regions saw rainfall significantly above average

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during

September 2021 was 571MW

Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in September 2021 were 8.8% higher than September 2020

Compared to September 2020, segment sales increased in residential +18.0%, small medium business +14.5% and corporate +9.0%. Large business volumes were -9.7% lower and agricultural volumes were -4.3% than September 2020

20 OCTOBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 | 2

Q1 highlights

Meridian's Q1 total inflows were 163% of historical average, the second highest Q1 inflows in record and 32% higher than Q1 last year

New Zealand Aluminium

Compared to Q1 last year,

Smelter's average load during

Meridian's Australian wind

Q1 was 569MW compared

generation was 12.2% higher at

with 561MW in Q1 last year

a 12.7% lower average price

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of

Q1 was 108% higher than Q1 last year

Compared to Q1 last year, Meridian's New Zealand generation was 11.3% higher at a 1.9% lower average price

During the quarter, NZ futures prices fell. Q4 2021 Otahuhu prices have now fallen by half to $73/MWh

National electricity demand in Q1 was 0.4% lower than Q1 last year

At the end of Q1, Meridian's New Zealand customer numbers were 8.0% higher than the same time last year

Compared to Q1 last year, Meridian's NZ retail sales volumes were 11.6% higher at a 3.3% higher average price

Sales increased in most segments, large business and agricultural volumes were lower

Hume water storage rose from 57% of average to 97% of average during Q1

At the end of Q1, Meridian's Australian electricity customer numbers were 4.1% higher the same time last year

Compared to Q1 last year, Meridian's Australian retail sales volumes were 5.9% higher at a 21.3% lower average price

Compared to Q1 last year, Meridian Group Operating costs were 2.5% higher and Total Capital Expenditure was 108.1% higher

20 OCTOBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 | 3

Market data

  • National electricity demand in September 2021 was 1.7% lower than the same month last year. More stringent lockdowns were in place this September compared to September 2020
  • September 2021 was mild and wet with temperatures near average for most of the country. Lower South Island regions saw rainfall significantly above average
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.7% higher than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during September 2021 was 571MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.2% at the end of August 2021
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.9% at the end of
    August 2021

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2010-2020)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Aug 16 Feb 17 Aug 17 Feb 18 Aug 18 Feb 19 Aug 19 Feb 20 Aug 20 Feb 21 Aug 21

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

20 OCTOBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 | 4

Market data

  • September 2021 saw decreases in near term ASX prices. 2025 futures commenced trading at lower levels than 2024
  • National storage increased from 126% of average on 10 September 2021 to 134% of average on 12 October 2021
  • South Island storage increased to 140% of historical average by 12 October 2021. North Island storage increased to 115% of

average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 190

170

150

130

110

90

70

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20212022202220222022202320232023202320242024202420242025202520252025

30 April 2021

31 May 2021

30 June 2021

30 July 2021

31 August 2021

1 October 2021

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (12 October 2021)

GWh 6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

87yr Average

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2020

2021

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh

190

170

150

130

110

90

70

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20212022202220222022202320232023202320242024202420242025202520252025

30 April 2021

31 May 2021

30 June 2021

30 July 2021

31 August 2021

1 October 2021

Source: ASX

20 OCTOBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR SEPTEMBER 2021 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
