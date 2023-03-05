Meridian Energy : Retail bonds indicative term sheet
03/05/2023 | 03:00pm EST
6 March 2023
This Indicative Terms Sheet sets out the key terms of the offer ("Offer") by Meridian Energy Limited ("Meridian") of up to $150,000,000 (with the ability to accept oversubscriptions of up to an additional $50,000,000 at Meridian's discretion) of fixed rate green bonds maturing on 20 September 2028 ("Green Bonds") under its master trust deed dated 1 December 2008 (as amended from time to time) ("Trust Deed") as modified and supplemented by the supplemental trust deed dated 6 March 2023 (together, "Trust Documents") entered into between Meridian and Trustees Executors Limited ("Supervisor"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Indicative Terms Sheet have the same meaning given to them in the Trust Documents.
Important notice
The Offer of debt securities by Meridian is made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").
The Offer contained in this Indicative Terms Sheet is an offer of bonds that have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions (except for the interest rate and maturity date) as:
Meridian's green bonds maturing on 14 March 2023, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.53% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL030;
Meridian's green bonds maturing on 20 March 2024, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.88% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL040; and
Meridian's green bonds maturing on 27 June 2025, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.21% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL050,
(together the "Existing Bonds").
Accordingly, the Green Bonds are the same class as the Existing Bonds for the purposes of the FMCA and the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014.
Meridian is subject to a disclosure obligation that requires it to notify certain material information to NZX Limited ("NZX") for the purpose of that information being made available to participants in the market and that information can be found by visiting www.nzx.com/companies/MEL.
The Existing Bonds are the only debt securities of Meridian that are currently quoted and in the same class as the Green Bonds.
Investors should look to the market price of the Existing Bonds referred to above to find out how the market assesses the returns and risk premium for those bonds.
Key terms of the Green Bonds
Issuer
The Green Bonds are 5.5 year, unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed rate interest bearing debt obligations of Meridian.
Green
DebtCBI
Use of proceeds
Green Assets
•
•
BBB+
3
Base Rate
The mid-market rate for an NZD interest rate swap of a term matching the period from the
Issue Date to the Maturity Date as calculated by the Joint Lead Managers in consultation
with Meridian, according to market convention, with reference to Bloomberg page "ICNZ4"
(or any successor page) on the Rate Set Date and rounded to 2 decimal places, if necessary,
with 0.005 being rounded up.
Interest Payments
Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrear in equal amounts on 20 March and
20 September of each year up to and including the Maturity Date. The First Interest
Payment Date will be 20 September 2023.
If an Interest Payment Date is not a Business Day, the due date for the payment to be made
on that date will be the next following Business Day and no adjustment will be made to the
amount payable as a result of the delay in payment.
Record Date
5.00pm on the tenth calendar day before the due date for that payment or, if that day is not a
Business Day, the preceding Business Day or such other date as is advised by the Registrar to
Holders from time to time.
Issue Price
$1.00 per Green Bond.
Minimum application
The minimum application is $5,000, with multiples of $1,000 thereafter.
Early repayment
The Holders of the Green Bonds have no right to require Meridian to redeem the Green
Bonds early except through the Supervisor in the case of an Event of Default (as set out in
the Trust Documents). If the Green Bonds are repaid early following an Event of Default,
interest will be payable up to (but excluding) the date of repayment.
Meridian does not have the right to redeem the Green Bonds early.
Further indebtedness
Meridian may, without the consent of the Holders of the Green Bonds, issue additional securities
or other debt obligations on such other terms and conditions as Meridian may think fit.
Guarantee structure
As detailed below in paragraph (d) under "Financial covenants", Meridian is required under
the Trust Documents to ensure that at all times the Total Tangible Assets of the Guaranteeing
Group will not be less than 80% of Total Tangible Assets of Meridian and all of its subsidiaries
and associates.
As at the date of this Indicative Terms Sheet, the only Guaranteeing Group Member is
Meridian. This means that Meridian is solely responsible for its obligations in relation to the
Green Bonds unless a subsidiary of Meridian becomes a Guaranteeing Group Member.
Financial covenants The Trust Documents contain the following financial covenants:
the ratio of EBITDA of Meridian and all of its subsidiaries and associates (the "Group") to Interest and Financing Costs of the Group must not be less than 2.5 to 1.0 (tested semi-annually by reference to any two of the three previous 12 month periods);
at all times Debt will not be more than 55% of Debt plus Equity;
at all times Equity will not be less than $1,250,000,000; and
at all times the Total Tangible Assets of the Guaranteeing Group will not be less than 80% of Total Tangible Assets of the Group.
Negative pledge
The Trust Deed contains a negative pledge which provides that no Guaranteeing Group
Member will create or permit to arise or subsist any Security Interest over its assets except
under certain limited exceptions set out in the Trust Deed.
Alignment with
Meridian has developed and adopted the Green Finance Framework to ensure that, as at the
Green Bond Principles
date of this Indicative Terms Sheet, its processes for identifying Green Assets and managing
and Climate Bonds
the use of the proceeds of the Green Bonds are consistent with the Green Bond Principles
Standard
2021 (as amended from time to time) (the "Green Bond Principles") as published by the
International Capital Market Association and the Climate Bonds Standard, currently version
3.0 (as amended from time to time) (the "Climate Bonds Standard"), implemented by the CBI.
Meridian's Green Finance Framework has been structured to include a dedicated pool of
eligible wind projects and assets which are certified under the Climate Bonds Standard
("Wind Pool") and a separate pool of hydropower projects and assets aligned to the Green
Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles ("Hydro Pool"). Proceeds of the Green Bonds
will be allocated against Green Assets from the Wind Pool. The Green Finance Framework
together with the registers of Wind Pool assets, Hydro Pool assets and green instruments
is referred to as Meridian's Green Finance Programme.
In relation to the Wind Pool, Meridian has received:
a certification from CBI confirming that the Green Finance Programme has met the criteria for certification by the Climate Bonds Standard Board dated 11 August 2020;
a limited assurance opinion from DNV Business Assurance Australia Pty. Ltd ("DNV") on the compliance of the Green Finance Programme with the Climate Bonds Standard as at 30 June 2022; and
a second party opinion from DNV on the alignment of the current Green Finance Framework with the Green Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles dated 20 February 2023 (which also relates to the Hydro Pool).
In relation to this Offer of Green Bonds, Meridian has received a pre-issuance certification from CBI.
Meridian intends to seek further external reviews annually.
Copies of the CBI certifications and the latest DNV Second Party Opinion or Assurance
Opinion (which details the assurance procedures and standards followed) can be found at
