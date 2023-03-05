Meridian Energy : Retail bonds indicative term sheet

This Indicative Terms Sheet sets out the key terms of the offer ("Offer") by Meridian Energy Limited ("Meridian") of up to $150,000,000 (with the ability to accept oversubscriptions of up to an additional $50,000,000 at Meridian's discretion) of fixed rate green bonds maturing on 20 September 2028 ("Green Bonds") under its master trust deed dated 1 December 2008 (as amended from time to time) ("Trust Deed") as modified and supplemented by the supplemental trust deed dated 6 March 2023 (together, "Trust Documents") entered into between Meridian and Trustees Executors Limited ("Supervisor"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Indicative Terms Sheet have the same meaning given to them in the Trust Documents.

Important notice The Offer of debt securities by Meridian is made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA"). The Offer contained in this Indicative Terms Sheet is an offer of bonds that have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions (except for the interest rate and maturity date) as: Meridian's green bonds maturing on 14 March 2023, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.53% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL030;

Meridian's green bonds maturing on 20 March 2024, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.88% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL040; and

Meridian's green bonds maturing on 27 June 2025, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.21% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL050, (together the "Existing Bonds").