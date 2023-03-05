Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-02
5.365 NZD   -0.46%
03:00pMeridian Energy : Retail bonds indicative term sheet
PU
03/03News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/01Meridian Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian Energy : Retail bonds indicative term sheet

03/05/2023 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Indicative

Terms Sheet

Fixed Rate

Green Bonds

Maturing 20 September 2028

6 March 2023

Joint Lead Managers

Indicative Terms Sheet

6 March 2023

This Indicative Terms Sheet sets out the key terms of the offer ("Offer") by Meridian Energy Limited ("Meridian") of up to $150,000,000 (with the ability to accept oversubscriptions of up to an additional $50,000,000 at Meridian's discretion) of fixed rate green bonds maturing on 20 September 2028 ("Green Bonds") under its master trust deed dated 1 December 2008 (as amended from time to time) ("Trust Deed") as modified and supplemented by the supplemental trust deed dated 6 March 2023 (together, "Trust Documents") entered into between Meridian and Trustees Executors Limited ("Supervisor"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Indicative Terms Sheet have the same meaning given to them in the Trust Documents.

Important notice

The Offer of debt securities by Meridian is made in reliance upon the exclusion in clause 19 of schedule 1 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 ("FMCA").

The Offer contained in this Indicative Terms Sheet is an offer of bonds that have identical rights, privileges, limitations and conditions (except for the interest rate and maturity date) as:

  • Meridian's green bonds maturing on 14 March 2023, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.53% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL030;
  • Meridian's green bonds maturing on 20 March 2024, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.88% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL040; and
  • Meridian's green bonds maturing on 27 June 2025, which have a fixed interest rate of 4.21% per annum and are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code MEL050,

(together the "Existing Bonds").

Accordingly, the Green Bonds are the same class as the Existing Bonds for the purposes of the FMCA and the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014.

Meridian is subject to a disclosure obligation that requires it to notify certain material information to NZX Limited ("NZX") for the purpose of that information being made available to participants in the market and that information can be found by visiting www.nzx.com/companies/MEL.

The Existing Bonds are the only debt securities of Meridian that are currently quoted and in the same class as the Green Bonds.

Investors should look to the market price of the Existing Bonds referred to above to find out how the market assesses the returns and risk premium for those bonds.

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED. Indicative Terms Sheet Fixed Rate Green Bonds.

2

Key terms of the Green Bonds

Issuer

The Green Bonds are 5.5 year, unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed rate interest bearing debt obligations of Meridian.

Green

DebtCBI

Use of proceeds

Green Assets

BBB+

3

Base Rate

The mid-market rate for an NZD interest rate swap of a term matching the period from the

Issue Date to the Maturity Date as calculated by the Joint Lead Managers in consultation

with Meridian, according to market convention, with reference to Bloomberg page "ICNZ4"

(or any successor page) on the Rate Set Date and rounded to 2 decimal places, if necessary,

with 0.005 being rounded up.

Interest Payments

Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrear in equal amounts on 20 March and

20 September of each year up to and including the Maturity Date. The First Interest

Payment Date will be 20 September 2023.

If an Interest Payment Date is not a Business Day, the due date for the payment to be made

on that date will be the next following Business Day and no adjustment will be made to the

amount payable as a result of the delay in payment.

Record Date

5.00pm on the tenth calendar day before the due date for that payment or, if that day is not a

Business Day, the preceding Business Day or such other date as is advised by the Registrar to

Holders from time to time.

Issue Price

$1.00 per Green Bond.

Minimum application

The minimum application is $5,000, with multiples of $1,000 thereafter.

Early repayment

The Holders of the Green Bonds have no right to require Meridian to redeem the Green

Bonds early except through the Supervisor in the case of an Event of Default (as set out in

the Trust Documents). If the Green Bonds are repaid early following an Event of Default,

interest will be payable up to (but excluding) the date of repayment.

Meridian does not have the right to redeem the Green Bonds early.

Further indebtedness

Meridian may, without the consent of the Holders of the Green Bonds, issue additional securities

or other debt obligations on such other terms and conditions as Meridian may think fit.

Guarantee structure

As detailed below in paragraph (d) under "Financial covenants", Meridian is required under

the Trust Documents to ensure that at all times the Total Tangible Assets of the Guaranteeing

Group will not be less than 80% of Total Tangible Assets of Meridian and all of its subsidiaries

and associates.

As at the date of this Indicative Terms Sheet, the only Guaranteeing Group Member is

Meridian. This means that Meridian is solely responsible for its obligations in relation to the

Green Bonds unless a subsidiary of Meridian becomes a Guaranteeing Group Member.

Financial covenants The Trust Documents contain the following financial covenants:

  1. the ratio of EBITDA of Meridian and all of its subsidiaries and associates (the "Group") to Interest and Financing Costs of the Group must not be less than 2.5 to 1.0 (tested semi-annually by reference to any two of the three previous 12 month periods);
  2. at all times Debt will not be more than 55% of Debt plus Equity;
  3. at all times Equity will not be less than $1,250,000,000; and
  4. at all times the Total Tangible Assets of the Guaranteeing Group will not be less than 80% of Total Tangible Assets of the Group.

Negative pledge

The Trust Deed contains a negative pledge which provides that no Guaranteeing Group

Member will create or permit to arise or subsist any Security Interest over its assets except

under certain limited exceptions set out in the Trust Deed.

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED. Indicative Terms Sheet Fixed Rate Green Bonds.

4

Alignment with

Meridian has developed and adopted the Green Finance Framework to ensure that, as at the

Green Bond Principles

date of this Indicative Terms Sheet, its processes for identifying Green Assets and managing

and Climate Bonds

the use of the proceeds of the Green Bonds are consistent with the Green Bond Principles

Standard

2021 (as amended from time to time) (the "Green Bond Principles") as published by the

International Capital Market Association and the Climate Bonds Standard, currently version

3.0 (as amended from time to time) (the "Climate Bonds Standard"), implemented by the CBI.

Meridian's Green Finance Framework has been structured to include a dedicated pool of

eligible wind projects and assets which are certified under the Climate Bonds Standard

("Wind Pool") and a separate pool of hydropower projects and assets aligned to the Green

Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles ("Hydro Pool"). Proceeds of the Green Bonds

will be allocated against Green Assets from the Wind Pool. The Green Finance Framework

together with the registers of Wind Pool assets, Hydro Pool assets and green instruments

is referred to as Meridian's Green Finance Programme.

In relation to the Wind Pool, Meridian has received:

  1. a certification from CBI confirming that the Green Finance Programme has met the criteria for certification by the Climate Bonds Standard Board dated 11 August 2020;
  2. a limited assurance opinion from DNV Business Assurance Australia Pty. Ltd ("DNV") on the compliance of the Green Finance Programme with the Climate Bonds Standard as at 30 June 2022; and
  3. a second party opinion from DNV on the alignment of the current Green Finance Framework with the Green Bond Principles and Green Loan Principles dated 20 February 2023 (which also relates to the Hydro Pool).

In relation to this Offer of Green Bonds, Meridian has received a pre-issuance certification from CBI.

Meridian intends to seek further external reviews annually.

Copies of the CBI certifications and the latest DNV Second Party Opinion or Assurance

Opinion (which details the assurance procedures and standards followed) can be found at

www.meridianenergy.co.nz/about-us/investors/reports/green-finance.

No Event of Default in

If:

relation to the Green

1.

Meridian fails to allocate the proceeds of the Green Bonds as described in this

Finance Framework or

Indicative Terms Sheet and the Green Finance Framework;

Green Bond Principles

2.

Meridian fails to ensure that the aggregate book value of its Green Assets (as

or Climate Bonds

contemplated in the Green Finance Framework) is at least equal to the original

Standard

principal amount of the respective green debt at the time of issuance (including

the Green Bonds issued under the Offer);

3.

Meridian fails to comply with the Green Finance Framework in any other way;

4.

the Green Bonds cease to satisfy the Green Bond Principles or the Climate Bonds

Standard (including, without limitation, as a result of an amendment to the Green

Bond Principles or Climate Bonds Standard); or

5.

Meridian fails to notify the Holders of the Green Bonds that the Green Bonds cease

to comply with the Green Finance Framework, the Green Bond Principles or Climate

Bonds Standard,

then, although it is possible that the Green Bonds may lose their green classification:

• no Event of Default will occur under the Trust Deed in relation to the Green Bonds; and

• neither the Holders of the Green Bonds nor Meridian will have any right for the Green Bonds to be repaid early as a result of any such event or circumstance.

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED. Indicative Terms Sheet Fixed Rate Green Bonds.

5

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 19:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
03:00pMeridian Energy : Retail bonds indicative term sheet
PU
03/03News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/01Meridian Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/28Meridian Energy's Net Profit Jumps 39% in Fiscal H1 on Gains from Hedge Instruments, De..
MT
02/28Transcript : Meridian Energy Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Meridian Energy Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt Nzx Dividend for t..
CI
02/17Meridian Energy's National Hydro Energy Storage Declines in Month Ended Feb. 14
MT
01/25New Zealand shares inch lower in early trade, Australia closed
RE
01/16Meridian Energy's National Hydro Energy Storage Declines in Month Ended Jan. 10
MT
01/15Meridian Energy : Monthly operating report for December 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 623 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
Net income 2023 317 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2023 1 071 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 13 848 M 8 583 M 8 583 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,12x
EV / Sales 2024 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 941
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,37 NZD
Average target price 5,49 NZD
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Bharat Ratanpal Chief Information Officer
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED2.39%8 583
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.1.57%73 085
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A.-19.25%14 550
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.7.29%12 795
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.8.18%8 545
CHINA SOUTHERN POWER GRID ENERGY STORAGE CO., LTD.6.17%7 085