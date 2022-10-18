Advanced search
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-17
4.500 NZD   -0.22%
10/17Transcript : Meridian Energy Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
10/13Meridian Energy's National Hydro Energy Storage Falls in Month Ended Oct. 7
MT
10/13Transcript : Meridian Energy Limited, Q1 2023 Operating Results Call, Oct 14, 2022
CI
Meridian Energy : Voting Results 2022

10/18/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Release

Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)

Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

18 October 2022

At the Meridian Energy Annual Shareholder Meeting held today in Auckland, the resolution was decided by poll and the details of the number of votes cast in person or by proxy are:

Resolution

For

Against

Total Votes

Abstain

1.

That Michelle Henderson,

1,930,796,133

15,191,928

1,945,988,061

193,906

who retires by rotation and is

eligible for re-election, be re-

(99.22%)

(0.78%)

elected as a Director of the

Company.

2.

That Julia Hoare who retires

1,871,758,127

74,226,690

1,945,984,817

197,150

by rotation and is eligible for

re-election, be elected as a

(96.19%)

(3.81%)

Director of the Company.

3.

That Nagaja Sanatkumar who

1,937,227,793

8,674,771

1,945,902,564

279,403

retires by rotation and is

eligible for re-election, be re-

(99.55%)

(0.45%)

elected as a Director of the

Company.

4.

That Graham Cockroft

1,945,494,131

515,794

1,946,009,925

172,042

(appointed as a Director of

the Company by the Board

(99.97%)

(0.03%)

with effect from 26 July

2022), who retires and is

eligible for election, be

elected as a Director of the

Company.

The Board of Meridian has determined that all Directors are Independent Directors (as defined in the NZX Listing Rules).

ENDS

Neal Barclay

Chief Executive

Meridian Energy Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact:

For media queries, please contact:

Owen Hackston

Rheilli Uluilelata

Investor Relations Manager

External Communications Advisor

021 246 4772

022 589 1052

M e r i d i a n E n e r g y L i m i t e d ( A R B N 1 5 1 8 0 0 3 9 6 ) A c o m p a n y i n c o r p o r a t e d i n N e w Z e a l a n d

2 8 7 - 2 9 3 D u r h a m S t r e e t N o r t h , C h r i s t c h u r c h 8 0 1 3

m eri di anene rgy . c o . nz

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 21:21:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
