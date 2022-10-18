Meridian Energy : Voting Results 2022
Release
Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
18 October 2022
At the Meridian Energy Annual Shareholder Meeting held today in Auckland, the resolution was decided by poll and the details of the number of votes cast in person or by proxy are:
Resolution
For
Against
Total Votes
Abstain
1.
That Michelle Henderson,
1,930,796,133
15,191,928
1,945,988,061
193,906
who retires by rotation and is
eligible for re-election, be re-
(99.22%)
(0.78%)
elected as a Director of the
Company.
2.
That Julia Hoare who retires
1,871,758,127
74,226,690
1,945,984,817
197,150
by rotation and is eligible for
re-election, be elected as a
(96.19%)
(3.81%)
Director of the Company.
3.
That Nagaja Sanatkumar who
1,937,227,793
8,674,771
1,945,902,564
279,403
retires by rotation and is
eligible for re-election, be re-
(99.55%)
(0.45%)
elected as a Director of the
Company.
4.
That Graham Cockroft
1,945,494,131
515,794
1,946,009,925
172,042
(appointed as a Director of
the Company by the Board
(99.97%)
(0.03%)
with effect from 26 July
2022), who retires and is
eligible for election, be
elected as a Director of the
Company.
The Board of Meridian has determined that all Directors are Independent Directors (as defined in the NZX Listing Rules).
ENDS
Neal Barclay
Chief Executive
Meridian Energy Limited
For investor relations queries, please contact:
For media queries, please contact:
Owen Hackston
Rheilli Uluilelata
Investor Relations Manager
External Communications Advisor
021 246 4772
022 589 1052
