Meridian Energy : Voting Results 2022

Release

Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)

Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

18 October 2022

At the Meridian Energy Annual Shareholder Meeting held today in Auckland, the resolution was decided by poll and the details of the number of votes cast in person or by proxy are:

Resolution For Against Total Votes Abstain 1. That Michelle Henderson, 1,930,796,133 15,191,928 1,945,988,061 193,906 who retires by rotation and is eligible for re-election, be re- (99.22%) (0.78%) elected as a Director of the Company. 2. That Julia Hoare who retires 1,871,758,127 74,226,690 1,945,984,817 197,150 by rotation and is eligible for re-election, be elected as a (96.19%) (3.81%) Director of the Company. 3. That Nagaja Sanatkumar who 1,937,227,793 8,674,771 1,945,902,564 279,403 retires by rotation and is eligible for re-election, be re- (99.55%) (0.45%) elected as a Director of the Company. 4. That Graham Cockroft 1,945,494,131 515,794 1,946,009,925 172,042 (appointed as a Director of the Company by the Board (99.97%) (0.03%) with effect from 26 July 2022), who retires and is eligible for election, be elected as a Director of the Company.

The Board of Meridian has determined that all Directors are Independent Directors (as defined in the NZX Listing Rules).

ENDS

Neal Barclay

Chief Executive

Meridian Energy Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact: For media queries, please contact: Owen Hackston Rheilli Uluilelata Investor Relations Manager External Communications Advisor 021 246 4772 022 589 1052

M e r i d i a n E n e r g y L i m i t e d ( A R B N 1 5 1 8 0 0 3 9 6 ) A c o m p a n y i n c o r p o r a t e d i n N e w Z e a l a n d

2 8 7 - 2 9 3 D u r h a m S t r e e t N o r t h , C h r i s t c h u r c h 8 0 1 3

m eri di anene rgy . c o . nz