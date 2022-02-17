Meridian Energy : monthly operating report for January 2022
02/17/2022 | 03:58pm EST
For personal use only
Release
Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)
Meridian Energy monthly operating report for January 2022
18 February 2022
Attached is Meridian Energy Limited's monthly operating report for the month of January 2022.
Highlights this month include:
In the month to 14 February 2022, national hydro storage increased from115% to 117% of historical average
South Island storage increased to113% of average and North Island storage increased to 146% of average by 14 February 2022
Meridian's January 2022 monthly total inflows were41% of historical average, the lowest January monthly inflows on record
Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of January 2022 was99% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was wellbelow average at the end of January 2022
Waitaki snow storage in early February 2022 was93% of historical average
National electricity demand in January 2022 was1.9% higher than the same month last year
January was a warm and very dry month with above average temperatures and rainfall well below average for almost all the country
New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during January 2022 was572MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in January 2022 were16.2% higher than January 2021
Compared to January 2021, segment sales increased in residential +13.6%, small medium business +23.1%, agricultural +14.2% and corporate +18.9%. Large business volumes were -3.7% lower than January 2021
ENDS
Neal Barclay
Chief Executive
Meridian Energy Limited
M e r i d i a n E n e r g y L i m i t e d ( A R B N 1 5 1 8 0 0 3 9 6 ) A c o m p a n y i n c o r p o r a t e d i n N e w Z e a l a n d
L e v e l 2 , 5 5 L a d y E l i z a b e t h L a n e , P O B o x 1 0 8 4 0 , W e l l i n g t o n 6 1 4 3
m eri di anene rgy . c o . nz
For personal use only
For investor relations queries, please contact:
For media queries, please contact:
Owen Hackston
Rheilli Uluilelata
Investor Relations Manager
External Communications Advisor
021 246 4772
022 589 1052
m e r i d i a n e n e r g y . c o . n z
PG 2
ersonal use only
Monthly Operating Report
January 2022
January highlights
In the month to 14 February 2022, national hydro storage increased from 115% to 117% of historical average
only
South Island storage
i
creased to 113% of average
a
d North Island storage
increased to 146% of average by 14 February 2022
useM ridian's January 2022 monthly total inflows were 41% of historical average, the lowest January monthly inflows on record
ersonalMeridian's Waitaki catchment w ter storage at the end of Ja uary 2022 was 99% of historical average
Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was well below average at the end of January 2022
Waitaki snow storage in early February 2022 was 93% of historical average
National electricity demand in January 2022 was 1.9% higher than the same month last year
January was a warm and very dry month with above average temperatures and rainfall well below average for almost all the country
New Zealand Aluminium
Smelter's average load during January 2022 was 572MW
Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in January 2022 were 16.2% higher than January 2021
Compared to January 2021, segment sales increased in residential +13.6%, small medium business +23.1%, agricultural +14.2% and corporate +18.9%. Large business volumes were -3.7% lower than January 2021
18 FEBRURY 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JANUARY 2022 | 2
Market data
▪ National electricity demand in January 2022 was 1.9% higher than the same month last year
▪ January was a warm and very dry month onlywith above average temperatures and
rainfall well below average for almost all the country
▪ Demand in the last 12 months was 0.8% higher than the preceding 12 months
▪
useNew Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average
load during January 2022 was 572MW
▪ 12-month average switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.6% at the
end of December 2021 ersonal▪ 12-month average switching rate of
customers moving and changing retailers ("move-in" switch) was 13.3% at the end of December 2021
NATIONAL DEMAND
GWh
4,000
3,800
3,600
3,400
3,200
3,000
2,800
2,600
Jan Feb Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Dec
Range (2011-2021)
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)
MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)
12 month average
15%
13%
11%
9%
7%
5%
Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Jun 20 Dec 20 Jun 21 Dec 21
Industry Move-in SwitchesIndustry Trader Switches
Source: Electricity Authority
18 FEBRURY 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JANUARY 2022 | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:57:08 UTC.