  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meridian Energy : monthly operating report for January 2022

02/17/2022 | 03:58pm EST
Release

Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)

Meridian Energy monthly operating report for January 2022

18 February 2022

Attached is Meridian Energy Limited's monthly operating report for the month of January 2022.

Highlights this month include:

  • In the month to 14 February 2022, national hydro storage increased from 115% to 117% of historical average
  • South Island storage increased to 113% of average and North Island storage increased to 146% of average by 14 February 2022
  • Meridian's January 2022 monthly total inflows were 41% of historical average, the lowest January monthly inflows on record
  • Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of January 2022 was 99% of historical average
  • Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was well below average at the end of January 2022
  • Waitaki snow storage in early February 2022 was 93% of historical average
  • National electricity demand in January 2022 was 1.9% higher than the same month last year
  • January was a warm and very dry month with above average temperatures and rainfall well below average for almost all the country
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during January 2022 was 572MW
  • Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in January 2022 were 16.2% higher than January 2021
  • Compared to January 2021, segment sales increased in residential +13.6%, small medium business +23.1%, agricultural +14.2% and corporate +18.9%. Large business volumes were -3.7% lower than January 2021

ENDS

Neal Barclay

Chief Executive

Meridian Energy Limited

Meridian Energy Limited (ARBN 151 800 396) A company incorporated in New Zealand

Level 2, 55 Lady Elizabeth Lane, PO Box 10840, Wellington 6143

meridianenergy.co.nz

For investor relations queries, please contact:

For media queries, please contact:

Owen Hackston

Rheilli Uluilelata

Investor Relations Manager

External Communications Advisor

021 246 4772

022 589 1052

meridianenergy.co.nz

PG 2

Monthly Operating Report

Monthly Operating Report

January 2022

January highlights

In the month to 14 February 2022, national hydro storage increased from 115% to 117% of historical average

only

South Island storage

i

creased to 113% of average

a

d North Island storage

increased to 146% of average by 14 February 2022

Meridian's January 2022 monthly total inflows were 41% of historical average, the lowest January monthly inflows on record

Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of January 2022 was 99% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was well below average at the end of January 2022

Waitaki snow storage in early February 2022 was 93% of historical average

National electricity demand in January 2022 was 1.9% higher than the same month last year

January was a warm and very dry month with above average temperatures and rainfall well below average for almost all the country

New Zealand Aluminium

Smelter's average load during January 2022 was 572MW

Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in January 2022 were 16.2% higher than January 2021

Compared to January 2021, segment sales increased in residential +13.6%, small medium business +23.1%, agricultural +14.2% and corporate +18.9%. Large business volumes were -3.7% lower than January 2021

18 FEBRURY 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JANUARY 2022 | 2

Market data

National electricity demand in January 2022 was 1.9% higher than the same month last year

January was a warm and very dry month onlywith above average temperatures and

rainfall well below average for almost all the country

Demand in the last 12 months was 0.8% higher than the preceding 12 months

useNew Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average

load during January 2022 was 572MW

12-month average switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 5.6% at the

end of December 2021 ersonal 12-month average switching rate of

customers moving and changing retailers ("move-in" switch) was 13.3% at the end of December 2021

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2011-2021)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Dec 16 Jun 17 Dec 17 Jun 18 Dec 18 Jun 19 Dec 19 Jun 20 Dec 20 Jun 21 Dec 21

Industry Move-in SwitchesIndustry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

18 FEBRURY 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR JANUARY 2022 | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
