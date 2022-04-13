Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Meridian Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-12
4.800 NZD   -2.04%
05:45pMERIDIAN ENERGY : monthly operating report for March 2022
PU
04:55pMERIDIAN ENERGY : Monthly operating report for March 2022 (PDF).
PU
03/30Meridian Makes Two Appointments to Executive Team
CI
Meridian Energy : monthly operating report for March 2022

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Release

Stock Exchange Listings NZX (MEL) ASX (MEZ)

Meridian Energy monthly operating report for March 2022

14 April 2022

Attached is Meridian Energy Limited's monthly operating report for the month of March 2022.

Mike Roan (CFO) and Owen Hackston (Investor Relations Manager) will host a quarterly operating result call via a Microsoft Teams Live event today, Thursday 14 April at 3pm NZST (1pm AEST).

Click on the link below at this time to join the call.

Meridian Energy Quarterly Operating results - Microsoft Teams Live Event

Please submit any questions using the Q&A panel on the right-hand side of the call window.

If the Q&A panel doesn't automatically appear, please select the small '?' speech bubble.

Highlights this month include:

  • In the month to 12 April 2022, national hydro storage decreased from 102% to 81% of historical average

  • South Island storage decreased to 73% of average and North Island storage increased to 148% of average by 12 April 2022

  • Meridian's March 2022 monthly total inflows were 38% of historical average, the lowest

    March month inflows on record

  • Both Meridian's Waitaki and Waiau catchments recorded their lowest March inflows on

    record, with Waiau inflows only 22% of historical average

  • Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of March 2022 was 92% of

    historical average

  • Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was 24% of average at the end of March

    2022

  • National electricity demand in March 2022 was 1.3% lower than the same month last year

  • Meridian made calls under the Genesis swaption in March 2022 and early April 2022

  • March was a warm month for most of the country. Rainfall was generally below average, the notable exception was the east of the North Island

  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during March 2022 was 572MW

  • Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in March 2022 were 5.9% higher than

    March 2021

  • Compared to March 2021, segment sales increased in residential +9.9%, small medium

Meridian Energy Limited (ARBN 151 800 396) A company incorporated in New Zealand

Level 2, 55 Lady Elizabeth Lane, PO Box 10840, Wellington 6143

meridianenergy.co.nz

business +17.5%, large business +10.9% and corporate +10.8%. Agricultural volumes were -18.2% lower than March 2021

Highlights for the first quarter include:

  • Meridian's Q3 total inflows were 64% of historical average, 8% lower than Q3 last year

  • Q3 Waiau catchment inflows were the lowest Q3 inflows on record

  • Meridian's Waitaki catchment water storage at the end of Q3 was 55% higher than Q3

    last year

  • Compared to Q3 last year, Meridian's New Zealand generation was 9.2% higher at a

    27.5% lower average price

  • Q3 saw increases in futures prices across the forward curve

  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's sales volume in Q3 was the same as Q3 last year

  • National electricity demand in Q3 was 0.6% lower than Q3 last year

  • 2021-22 summer (Dec-Feb) was the 5th warmest on record with above average rainfall, except for northern New Zealand and far South of the country

  • At the end of Q3, Meridian's New Zealand customer numbers were 7.5% higher than the

    same time last year

  • Compared to Q3 last year, Meridian's NZ retail sales volumes were 4.9% higher at a 7.1%

    higher average price

  • Sales increased in most segments, large business and agricultural volumes were lower

  • Compared to Q3 last year, total operating costs were 15.8% higher, largely reflecting timing of fortnightly payroll implementation

  • Compared to Q3 last year, total capital expenditure was 35.6% lower

  • Q3 2021 capex included the first payment to Siemens Gamesa under the Harapaki wind farm contract

ENDS

Neal Barclay

Chief Executive

Meridian Energy Limited

For investor relations queries, please contact:

For media queries, please contact:

Owen Hackston

Rheilli Uluilelata

Investor Relations Manager

External Communications Advisor

021 246 4772

022 589 1052

meridianenergy.co.nz

Monthly Operating Report

March 2022

March highlights

In the month to 12 April 2022, Meridian's Waitaki catchment March was a warm month fornational hydro storage decreased from 102% to 81% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 73% of average and North Island storagewater storage at the end of March 2022 was 92% of historical average

Water storage in Meridian's

Waiau catchment was 24% of New Zealand Aluminium average at the end of March

increased to 148% of average 2022

by 12 April 2022

Meridian's March 2022 monthly total inflows wereNational electricity demand in Meridian's New Zealand retailMarch 2022 was 1.3% lower than the same month last

38% of historical average, the year lowest March month inflows

on record

Both Meridian's Waitaki and

Waiau catchments recorded their lowest March inflows on record, with Waiau inflows only 22% of historical averageMeridian made calls under the Genesis swaption in March 2022 and early April 2022

most of the country. Rainfall was generally below average, the notable exception was the east of the North Island

Smelter's average load during

March 2022 was 572MW

sales volumes in March 2022 were 5.9% higher than March 2021

Compared to March 2021, segment sales increased in residential +9.9%, small medium business +17.5%, large business +10.9% and corporate +10.8%. Agricultural volumes were -18.2% lower than March 2021

14 APRIL 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2022 |

2

Q3 highlights Meridian's Q3 total inflows were 64% of historical average, 8% lower than Q3 last year

Q3 Waiau catchment inflows were the lowest Q3 inflows on record

New Zealand Aluminium

Smelter's sales volume in Q3 was the same as Q3 last year

National electricity demand in Q3 was 0.6% lower than Q3 last year

2021-22 summer (Dec-Feb)

Meridian's Waitaki catchment was the 5th warmest on water storage at the end of

Q3 was 55% higher than Q3

last year

Compared to Q3 last year,

Meridian's New Zealand

record with above average rainfall, except for northernNew Zealand and far South of of fortnightly payrollthe country

At the end of Q3, Meridian's

generation was 9.2% higher at New Zealand customera 27.5% lower average price

Q3 saw increases in futures prices across the forward curve

numbers were 7.5% higher than the same time last yearCompared to Q3 last year,

Meridian's NZ retail sales volumes were 4.9% higher at a 7.1% higher average price

Sales increased in most segments, large business and agricultural volumes were lower

Compared to Q3 last year, total operating costs were 15.8% higher, largely reflecting timingimplementationCompared to Q3 last year, total capital expenditure was 35.6% lower

Q3 2021 capex included the first payment to Siemens Gamesa under the Harapaki wind farm contract

14 APRIL 2022 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR MARCH 2022 |

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
