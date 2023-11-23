consent should be granted first. This would

mean the decision-maker for the commercial

permit would not need to consider

environmental matters or the ability of the

developer to obtain environmental consents,

reducing duplication of effort and costs to

both the developer and the government.

21. Are there are any other matters about The offshore permitting regime should not

the environmental consent regimes duplicate environmental considerations.

that you think need to be considered in Meridian agrees that there may be value in

the context of the offshore renewable

energy permitting regime? expanding the scope of the National Policy

Statement on Renewable Electricity

Generation (or any equivalent in the National

Planning Framework) so that the importance

of renewable generation to the achievement

of national emission reduction goals is

recognised in environmental decision

making under the EEZ regime as well as

within territorial waters.

22. How should the factors outlined In Meridian's opinion the regime should be

influence decisions to pursue offshore open to developer-led projects in both the

renewable energy developments in the territorial waters of New Zealand and the

EEZ or the Territorial Sea? Are there EEZ.

other factors that may drive Feasibility work by developers will identify

development in the EEZ versus the

Territorial Sea? the most economic, and low risk sites for

environmental consenting.

Environmental impacts and competing uses

are not likely to be distinctly different on one

side of the marine boundary compared to

the other. There is likely to be just as much

variability within each area. Certainty the

natural environment does not conform to

jurisdictional boundaries.

23. Are the trade-offs between a Meridian supports a developer-led approach

developer-led and a TSO-led to give developers more control and

approach, set out above, correct? Is confidence regarding cost and timeframes.

there anything missing? What could Under a TSO-led approach, we would not

we learn from international models?

expect transmission infrastructure to be

publicly funded like the Netherlands, rather it

would be Transpower capital expenditure

that would be recovered from the connection

customer over the life of the asset. Public