2 November 2023

Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy

Meridian is New Zealand's largest generator of renewable energy and operates six large hydro stations and five large wind farms. We have a sixth wind farm and a grid scale battery currently under construction. Since we were established Meridian has:

  • invested $5 billion in new renewable generation projects;
  • created 5,200GWh of new renewable generation;
  • produced enough new renewable electricity to:
  1. enable the removal of the equivalent of 2.2 - 5.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually from the global atmosphere, compared to GHG emitting alternatives; or
  1. enable removal of 1.2 - 2.8 million light fleet vehicles from the road; or o meet the energy needs of 715,000 households.

Meridian appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Government's second discussion document on the development of a regulatory framework for offshore renewable energy. Nothing in this submission is confidential.

Meridian has signed a memorandum of understanding with Parkwind for the exploration of offshore wind generation in New Zealand waters. Efforts will focus principally on the Taranaki coast and build on work already undertaken by Parkwind, including engagement with the iwi of Taranaki and key stakeholders. Depending on the outcome of the joint exploration, the two parties may decide to work towards a feasibility permit. Both parties are interested in long- term investments and relationships, following a build to own and operate business model.

To date Meridian has been focused on onshore development given the lower levelized cost of energy. However, the economics of offshore developments may improve over time and as New Zealand's leading wind farm developer, we feel the time is right to learn more about the offshore potential and explore how this might add value to our portfolio.

Parkwind and its parent company Jera (one of the world's largest generation companies) have a strong track record in developing, financing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms. The companies operate seven offshore wind farms off the Belgian, German, UK and Taiwanese coasts, with one of Japan's first offshore wind farms (Ishikari Bay) currently under construction.

While it is unclear at this stage whether offshore development will be economic in New Zealand relative to onshore alternatives, Meridian supports the development of a regulatory regime to accommodate any future investment. Meridian considers the regime should take a developer-led approach to both feasibility and commercial activities.

Appended are Meridian's responses to the detailed design questions in the discussion document.

We would be happy to discuss the views in this submission with Ministers and officials.

Nāku noa, nā

Sam Fleming

Manager - Regulatory and Government Relations

Appendix A: Responses to consultation questions

Question

Response

1.

Following an initial feasibility permit

Yes.

application round, should there be

both an open-door policy and the

ability for government to run

subsequent rounds? If not, why not?

2.

What size of offshore renewable

This is a commercial question to be

energy projects do you think are

considered by any potential developer and

appropriate for a New Zealand

may change over time as the electricity

context?

market evolves.

3.

Do you think the maximum size of a

Maximum project size should not be

project should be put forward by

prescribed in legislation - guidance can be

developers and set out in guidance

given and the criteria should be robust

material, rather than prescribed in

enough to ensure projects are feasible. The

legislation? If not, why not?

characteristics of a feasible project are likely

to change over the lifetime of the legislation

and any statement on project size could

quickly become outdated and a barrier to

development. Project viability would be

affected if constraints during feasibility stage

reduce area and therefore capacity.

4.

Should there be a mechanism for

Meridian supports a developer-led, non-

government to be able to compare

comparative process at the commercial

projects at the commercial stage in

stage. Comparisons should only be carried

certain circumstances? If yes, would

out at the feasibility stage. Once a feasibility

the approach outlined in Option 2 be

permit has been secured investors should

appropriate or would there be other

have confidence in the pathway to

ways to achieve this same effect?

commercialisation. Investor confidence will

be significantly limited if there is a

mechanism for competing projects to slow

and disrupt progress to commercialisation.

All potential developers in a wide geographic

area (e.g. Taranaki) will be commercially

interested in the extent and likelihood of

other development as the volume of

expected wind generation concentrated in

an area will impact on forecast nodal price

outcomes, price participation, and ultimately

revenues for any project. The commercial

risks associated with other nearby projects

should not give any developer grounds to

slow or disrupt competing projects.

5.

Are the proposed criteria appropriate

The types of criteria contemplated in the

and complete? If not, what are we

discussion document seem broadly

missing?

appropriate. However, they are described

as considerations for a decision-maker on a

permit application, and not as criteria to be

met by a developer.

Developers would have increased certainty if

is clear what they need to do or demonstrate

in order to pass the assessment for each

criteria, and how the overall assessment and

permit decision will be made, for example is

it a points-based assessment and/or are

there elements that must be passed to the

satisfaction of the decision-maker.

6.

Should there be mechanisms to

Such mechanisms would be appropriate

ensure developers deliver on the

during the development of a project but once

commitments of their application over

a generation site is powered it would be

the life of the project? If yes, what

onerous to require ongoing reporting for the

should these mechanisms be?

life of the asset.

7.

Is 40 years an appropriate maximum

Yes. In addition, a developer should be able

commercial permit duration? If not,

to apply for a further commercial permit for

what would be an appropriate

repowering and continuing to operate at an

duration?

existing site.

8.

Should a developer that wishes to

Yes.

geographically extend their

development be required to lodge new

feasibility permit and commercial

permit applications? Why or why not?

9.

Would the structure of the feasibility

Research and development and

and commercial permit process as

demonstration projects should be enabled

described enable research and

under a feasibility permit.

development and demonstration

projects to go ahead? If not, why not?

10.

Is there an interdependency between

Yes. One would be a revenue stream for a

the case for revenue support

project and the other would be a cost. In

mechanisms and the decision as to

both cases the Crown would be the

whether to gather revenue from the

counterparty and the revenue and cost

regime? What is the nature of this

would net out for both parties. The simplest

interdependency?

form of support would be to not impose

added royalty costs.

11.

Is there a risk in offering support

Meridian opposes financial support

mechanisms for offshore renewables

mechanisms for offshore renewable

without offering equivalent support to

generation (or, for that matter, for any form

onshore renewables? Are there any

of renewable generation).

characteristics of offshore renewables

It is not clear what problem public financial

which mean they require support that

onshore renewables do not?

support would be trying to solve. There is

massive renewable electricity generation

investment occurring from both incumbents

and new entrants without any public financial

support. Subsidies in any form (including to

provide revenue stability) would be a cost to

taxpayers that delivered no net gain in

renewable generation. The subsidised

generation would simply displace other

economic options that would have been built

anyway without any support.

Subsidies also risk further market distortions

that then require further interventions to

correct. For example, in Australia

subsidised rooftop solar resulted in very low

or negative daytime prices, and

subsequently challenges for the economics

of firm thermal generation and security of

electricity supply.

A lack of generation subsidies has long been

a strength of the New Zealand electricity

market and as generators we are proud to

deliver investment free of subsidy to meet

demand at least cost.

To the extent developers need revenue

stability, for example in order to gain project

financing, then there are commercial

mechanisms that can be explored such as

PPAs. For well-resourced businesses,

intermittency of generation and revenue is

less likely to be a concern, particularly when

a project forms part of a wider generation

portfolio.

12.

Should there be a revenue flow back

Offshore projects would occupy public space

to government? And, if yes, do you

rather than private land. Royalty revenues

have views on how this should

for the Crown may be reasonable and could

optimally be structured?

be equivalent to the land acquisition or

access costs for onshore developments.

However, the impact of royalties on project

economics must be carefully assessed.

Royalties should reasonably reflect use of

public resources without overly deterring

investment.

13.

Do you agree with the proposed

Yes.

approach to cost recovery? If not, why

not?

14.

Is there anything you would like us to

Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to

consider as we engage with iwi and

comment.

hapū on Māori involvement in the

permitting regime?

15.

Have we identified the key design

Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to

opportunities to work collaboratively

comment

with iwi and hapū alongside

consultation? Is there anything we

have missed?

16.

Are there any Māori groups we should

Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to

engage with (who may not have

comment

already engaged)?

17.

For each individual development,

Meridian is comfortable with the status quo

should a single consent authority be

where there is the ability to make a joint

responsible for environmental

application with the process administered by

consents under the RMA and the EEZ

the EPA and ministerial power to establish a

Act? Why or why not?

Board if Inquiry to consider the application in

its entirety.

18.

Do environmental consenting

Yes.

processes adequately consider

environmental effects such that it is

not necessary to duplicate an

assessment of environmental effects

in the offshore renewables permitting

regime?

19.

Should the offshore permitting regime

See our response to question 20 below.

assess the capability of a developer to

obtain the necessary environmental

consents? If not, why not?

20.

What is the optimum sequencing

The optimal sequencing would be for

between obtaining feasibility permits,

environmental consents to be obtained

commercial permits and relevant

before a commercial permit, i.e.

environmental consent(s)?

environmental consents could be a pre-

requisite to the granting of a commercial

permit. The two could overlap somewhat to

expedite a project but the environmental

consent should be granted first. This would

mean the decision-maker for the commercial

permit would not need to consider

environmental matters or the ability of the

developer to obtain environmental consents,

reducing duplication of effort and costs to

both the developer and the government.

21.

Are there are any other matters about

The offshore permitting regime should not

the environmental consent regimes

duplicate environmental considerations.

that you think need to be considered in

Meridian agrees that there may be value in

the context of the offshore renewable

energy permitting regime?

expanding the scope of the National Policy

Statement on Renewable Electricity

Generation (or any equivalent in the National

Planning Framework) so that the importance

of renewable generation to the achievement

of national emission reduction goals is

recognised in environmental decision

making under the EEZ regime as well as

within territorial waters.

22.

How should the factors outlined

In Meridian's opinion the regime should be

influence decisions to pursue offshore

open to developer-led projects in both the

renewable energy developments in the

territorial waters of New Zealand and the

EEZ or the Territorial Sea? Are there

EEZ.

other factors that may drive

Feasibility work by developers will identify

development in the EEZ versus the

Territorial Sea?

the most economic, and low risk sites for

environmental consenting.

Environmental impacts and competing uses

are not likely to be distinctly different on one

side of the marine boundary compared to

the other. There is likely to be just as much

variability within each area. Certainty the

natural environment does not conform to

jurisdictional boundaries.

23.

Are the trade-offs between a

Meridian supports a developer-led approach

developer-led and a TSO-led

to give developers more control and

approach, set out above, correct? Is

confidence regarding cost and timeframes.

there anything missing? What could

Under a TSO-led approach, we would not

we learn from international models?

expect transmission infrastructure to be

publicly funded like the Netherlands, rather it

would be Transpower capital expenditure

that would be recovered from the connection

customer over the life of the asset. Public

funding of transmission would be a separate

consideration as it would be a form of

subsidy for offshore projects.

Developer-led projects would still need to

connect to the grid at an onshore grid

injection point. The current Transpower

connection queue could be a barrier for

projects as investment decisions may not be

made in the absence of confirmed grid

access in a timely manner. Transpower

states that the current connection queue

process is for projects up to 500MW.

However, bespoke connection arrangements

may also need to be considered for offshore

projects smaller than 500MW.

Which party do you think should build

Development and construction of offshore

offshore connection assets? Can

connection assets should be developer-led.

existing processes already provide the

The assets could be operated and owned by

flexibility for this to be carried out by

developers by designating the connection

the developer?

point at the onshore substation. Giving

ownership and operation of multiple offshore

transmission assets to Transpower adds risk

to developers and significant additional

operational risk for Transpower.

In Meridian's opinion existing processes

provide the flexibility for offshore connection

assets to be built and maintained by

developers.

25.

What are the potential benefits and

We agree there may be potential benefit in

opportunities for joint connection

joint connection infrastructure and that

infrastructure? Do you agree with the

developers could reach commercial

barriers set out and how could these

agreements to reduce overall costs.

be addressed?

However, the barrier identified will make this

challenging as will the added complexity of

competitors undertaking collaborative

activities while remaining in compliance with

the Commerce Act.

These are barriers for developers to

consider and overcome where the identified

benefits of joint connection infrastructure

outweigh the costs. We do not see a role for

the Government.

26.

Do you agree with the representation

These challenges also exist for onshore

of the timeline challenge for onshore

generation developers and incentivise

interconnection assets? What

generation investment that most efficiently

opportunities might there be to front

utilises the grid. If developers want to

load planning work for interconnection

accelerate work on interconnection

upgrades? What role do you see for

upgrades this should be achievable on

the developer in this?

commercial terms. For example, in 2019

Meridian and Contact entered into

commercial agreements with Transpower to

expedite work on the Clutha Upper Waitaki

Lines Project and reduce transmission

constraints in the event of a smelter exit.

Similar arrangements could be agreed with

an offshore developer to expedite

interconnection works. However,

Commerce Commission approval for any

major capital expenditure would also be

required.

27.

What changes might be needed in

Developers would need to consider this

order to deliver the types of port

challenge and come to commercial

infrastructure upgrades needed to

agreements with ports regarding any

support offshore renewables?

changes necessary to meet their needs.

28.

Should developers be required to

Yes.

submit a decommissioning plan, cost

estimate and provide a financial

security for the cost estimate? If not,

why not?

29.

Should the decommissioning plan,

In other jurisdictions, regulations allow

cost estimate and financial security be

developers to agree alternatives to full

based on the assumption of full

removal based on minimising environmental

removal?

effects.

There is a risk of high levels of

environmental damage during removal of

buried elements (cables and foundation

structures). Decommissioning should follow

a best practice plan agreed by the

environmental consenting authorities. The

decommissioning plan, cost estimates, and

financial security should be based on this

consented best practice plan too, rather than

require full removal at greater harm to the

environment.

This may just be a definitional question of

what is meant by "full removal" under the

proposed regime.

30.

What are your views on the

The considerations in the paper on cost

considerations set out in relation to the

calculation and financial security vehicles

calculation of the cost estimate and

seem reasonable.

financial security value or suggested

approach for financial security vehicle?

In Meridian's opinion bank securities would

be the vehicle most likely used by

developers.

31.

What should the developer be required

Meridian agrees that a feasibility application

to provide in relation to

should demonstrate an initial indicative

decommissioning at the feasibility

understanding of decommissioning

application stage?

requirements, capability and experience to

execute on those requirements, and plans to

work towards a full decommissioning plan at

a later stage. In addition, concrete

decommissioning plans and security

requirements should be included in a

feasibility application to the extent that

structures would be established during the

feasibility stage (for example for research

and development or demonstration projects).

32.

What ongoing monitoring approach do

Given the conservatism and inflation

you think is appropriate for the

adjustments built into the proposed initial

decommissioning plan, cost estimate

cost assumptions, it may be that a less

and financial security?

onerous approach could be considered. For

example, a review every five years with the

option for ad hoc reviews initiated by the

Government when it becomes aware of

material changes.

33.

Are there any other ways in which the

Decommissioning plans should not be time

regulatory regime could encourage the

bound and there should absolutely be scope

refurbishment of infrastructure or the

to delay decommissioning to facilitate

recycling of materials?

extensions to the economic life of offshore

generation.

Extensions to commercial permits should be

allowed on the same terms as the initial

commercial permit.

34.

Should offshore renewable energy

Yes.

projects applying for a consent to

decommission be required to provide a

detailed decommissioning plan related

to environmental effects for approval

by consent authorities?

35.

How can the design of the regulatory

Meridian agrees that the VADE model

regime encourage compliance so as to

should be followed and that easily

reduce instances of non-compliance?

understood rules and guidance will be the

key enablers of compliance.

