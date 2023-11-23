2 November 2023
Energy and Resource Markets Branch
Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
By email: offshorerenewables@mbie.govt.nz
Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy
Meridian is New Zealand's largest generator of renewable energy and operates six large hydro stations and five large wind farms. We have a sixth wind farm and a grid scale battery currently under construction. Since we were established Meridian has:
- invested $5 billion in new renewable generation projects;
- created 5,200GWh of new renewable generation;
- produced enough new renewable electricity to:
- enable the removal of the equivalent of 2.2 - 5.2 million tonnes of CO2 annually from the global atmosphere, compared to GHG emitting alternatives; or
- enable removal of 1.2 - 2.8 million light fleet vehicles from the road; or o meet the energy needs of 715,000 households.
Meridian appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Government's second discussion document on the development of a regulatory framework for offshore renewable energy. Nothing in this submission is confidential.
Meridian has signed a memorandum of understanding with Parkwind for the exploration of offshore wind generation in New Zealand waters. Efforts will focus principally on the Taranaki coast and build on work already undertaken by Parkwind, including engagement with the iwi of Taranaki and key stakeholders. Depending on the outcome of the joint exploration, the two parties may decide to work towards a feasibility permit. Both parties are interested in long- term investments and relationships, following a build to own and operate business model.
Meridian Energy Limited
293-297 Durham St North
Phone 8088 496 496
P O Box 2128 Christchurch
www.meridianenergy.co.nz
Christchurch
New Zealand
To date Meridian has been focused on onshore development given the lower levelized cost of energy. However, the economics of offshore developments may improve over time and as New Zealand's leading wind farm developer, we feel the time is right to learn more about the offshore potential and explore how this might add value to our portfolio.
Parkwind and its parent company Jera (one of the world's largest generation companies) have a strong track record in developing, financing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms. The companies operate seven offshore wind farms off the Belgian, German, UK and Taiwanese coasts, with one of Japan's first offshore wind farms (Ishikari Bay) currently under construction.
While it is unclear at this stage whether offshore development will be economic in New Zealand relative to onshore alternatives, Meridian supports the development of a regulatory regime to accommodate any future investment. Meridian considers the regime should take a developer-led approach to both feasibility and commercial activities.
Appended are Meridian's responses to the detailed design questions in the discussion document.
We would be happy to discuss the views in this submission with Ministers and officials.
Nāku noa, nā
Sam Fleming
Manager - Regulatory and Government Relations
2
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
Appendix A: Responses to consultation questions
Question
Response
1.
Following an initial feasibility permit
Yes.
application round, should there be
both an open-door policy and the
ability for government to run
subsequent rounds? If not, why not?
2.
What size of offshore renewable
This is a commercial question to be
energy projects do you think are
considered by any potential developer and
appropriate for a New Zealand
may change over time as the electricity
context?
market evolves.
3.
Do you think the maximum size of a
Maximum project size should not be
project should be put forward by
prescribed in legislation - guidance can be
developers and set out in guidance
given and the criteria should be robust
material, rather than prescribed in
enough to ensure projects are feasible. The
legislation? If not, why not?
characteristics of a feasible project are likely
to change over the lifetime of the legislation
and any statement on project size could
quickly become outdated and a barrier to
development. Project viability would be
affected if constraints during feasibility stage
reduce area and therefore capacity.
4.
Should there be a mechanism for
Meridian supports a developer-led, non-
government to be able to compare
comparative process at the commercial
projects at the commercial stage in
stage. Comparisons should only be carried
certain circumstances? If yes, would
out at the feasibility stage. Once a feasibility
the approach outlined in Option 2 be
permit has been secured investors should
appropriate or would there be other
have confidence in the pathway to
ways to achieve this same effect?
commercialisation. Investor confidence will
be significantly limited if there is a
mechanism for competing projects to slow
and disrupt progress to commercialisation.
All potential developers in a wide geographic
area (e.g. Taranaki) will be commercially
interested in the extent and likelihood of
other development as the volume of
expected wind generation concentrated in
an area will impact on forecast nodal price
outcomes, price participation, and ultimately
revenues for any project. The commercial
risks associated with other nearby projects
3
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
should not give any developer grounds to
slow or disrupt competing projects.
5.
Are the proposed criteria appropriate
The types of criteria contemplated in the
and complete? If not, what are we
discussion document seem broadly
missing?
appropriate. However, they are described
as considerations for a decision-maker on a
permit application, and not as criteria to be
met by a developer.
Developers would have increased certainty if
is clear what they need to do or demonstrate
in order to pass the assessment for each
criteria, and how the overall assessment and
permit decision will be made, for example is
it a points-based assessment and/or are
there elements that must be passed to the
satisfaction of the decision-maker.
6.
Should there be mechanisms to
Such mechanisms would be appropriate
ensure developers deliver on the
during the development of a project but once
commitments of their application over
a generation site is powered it would be
the life of the project? If yes, what
onerous to require ongoing reporting for the
should these mechanisms be?
life of the asset.
7.
Is 40 years an appropriate maximum
Yes. In addition, a developer should be able
commercial permit duration? If not,
to apply for a further commercial permit for
what would be an appropriate
repowering and continuing to operate at an
duration?
existing site.
8.
Should a developer that wishes to
Yes.
geographically extend their
development be required to lodge new
feasibility permit and commercial
permit applications? Why or why not?
9.
Would the structure of the feasibility
Research and development and
and commercial permit process as
demonstration projects should be enabled
described enable research and
under a feasibility permit.
development and demonstration
projects to go ahead? If not, why not?
10.
Is there an interdependency between
Yes. One would be a revenue stream for a
the case for revenue support
project and the other would be a cost. In
mechanisms and the decision as to
both cases the Crown would be the
whether to gather revenue from the
counterparty and the revenue and cost
regime? What is the nature of this
would net out for both parties. The simplest
interdependency?
form of support would be to not impose
added royalty costs.
4
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
11.
Is there a risk in offering support
Meridian opposes financial support
mechanisms for offshore renewables
mechanisms for offshore renewable
without offering equivalent support to
generation (or, for that matter, for any form
onshore renewables? Are there any
of renewable generation).
characteristics of offshore renewables
It is not clear what problem public financial
which mean they require support that
onshore renewables do not?
support would be trying to solve. There is
massive renewable electricity generation
investment occurring from both incumbents
and new entrants without any public financial
support. Subsidies in any form (including to
provide revenue stability) would be a cost to
taxpayers that delivered no net gain in
renewable generation. The subsidised
generation would simply displace other
economic options that would have been built
anyway without any support.
Subsidies also risk further market distortions
that then require further interventions to
correct. For example, in Australia
subsidised rooftop solar resulted in very low
or negative daytime prices, and
subsequently challenges for the economics
of firm thermal generation and security of
electricity supply.
A lack of generation subsidies has long been
a strength of the New Zealand electricity
market and as generators we are proud to
deliver investment free of subsidy to meet
demand at least cost.
To the extent developers need revenue
stability, for example in order to gain project
financing, then there are commercial
mechanisms that can be explored such as
PPAs. For well-resourced businesses,
intermittency of generation and revenue is
less likely to be a concern, particularly when
a project forms part of a wider generation
portfolio.
12.
Should there be a revenue flow back
Offshore projects would occupy public space
to government? And, if yes, do you
rather than private land. Royalty revenues
have views on how this should
for the Crown may be reasonable and could
optimally be structured?
be equivalent to the land acquisition or
access costs for onshore developments.
However, the impact of royalties on project
economics must be carefully assessed.
Royalties should reasonably reflect use of
5
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
public resources without overly deterring
investment.
13.
Do you agree with the proposed
Yes.
approach to cost recovery? If not, why
not?
14.
Is there anything you would like us to
Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to
consider as we engage with iwi and
comment.
hapū on Māori involvement in the
permitting regime?
15.
Have we identified the key design
Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to
opportunities to work collaboratively
comment
with iwi and hapū alongside
consultation? Is there anything we
have missed?
16.
Are there any Māori groups we should
Iwi, hapū, and whānau will be best placed to
engage with (who may not have
comment
already engaged)?
17.
For each individual development,
Meridian is comfortable with the status quo
should a single consent authority be
where there is the ability to make a joint
responsible for environmental
application with the process administered by
consents under the RMA and the EEZ
the EPA and ministerial power to establish a
Act? Why or why not?
Board if Inquiry to consider the application in
its entirety.
18.
Do environmental consenting
Yes.
processes adequately consider
environmental effects such that it is
not necessary to duplicate an
assessment of environmental effects
in the offshore renewables permitting
regime?
19.
Should the offshore permitting regime
See our response to question 20 below.
assess the capability of a developer to
obtain the necessary environmental
consents? If not, why not?
20.
What is the optimum sequencing
The optimal sequencing would be for
between obtaining feasibility permits,
environmental consents to be obtained
commercial permits and relevant
before a commercial permit, i.e.
environmental consent(s)?
environmental consents could be a pre-
requisite to the granting of a commercial
permit. The two could overlap somewhat to
expedite a project but the environmental
6
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
consent should be granted first. This would
mean the decision-maker for the commercial
permit would not need to consider
environmental matters or the ability of the
developer to obtain environmental consents,
reducing duplication of effort and costs to
both the developer and the government.
21.
Are there are any other matters about
The offshore permitting regime should not
the environmental consent regimes
duplicate environmental considerations.
that you think need to be considered in
Meridian agrees that there may be value in
the context of the offshore renewable
energy permitting regime?
expanding the scope of the National Policy
Statement on Renewable Electricity
Generation (or any equivalent in the National
Planning Framework) so that the importance
of renewable generation to the achievement
of national emission reduction goals is
recognised in environmental decision
making under the EEZ regime as well as
within territorial waters.
22.
How should the factors outlined
In Meridian's opinion the regime should be
influence decisions to pursue offshore
open to developer-led projects in both the
renewable energy developments in the
territorial waters of New Zealand and the
EEZ or the Territorial Sea? Are there
EEZ.
other factors that may drive
Feasibility work by developers will identify
development in the EEZ versus the
Territorial Sea?
the most economic, and low risk sites for
environmental consenting.
Environmental impacts and competing uses
are not likely to be distinctly different on one
side of the marine boundary compared to
the other. There is likely to be just as much
variability within each area. Certainty the
natural environment does not conform to
jurisdictional boundaries.
23.
Are the trade-offs between a
Meridian supports a developer-led approach
developer-led and a TSO-led
to give developers more control and
approach, set out above, correct? Is
confidence regarding cost and timeframes.
there anything missing? What could
Under a TSO-led approach, we would not
we learn from international models?
expect transmission infrastructure to be
publicly funded like the Netherlands, rather it
would be Transpower capital expenditure
that would be recovered from the connection
customer over the life of the asset. Public
funding of transmission would be a separate
7
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
consideration as it would be a form of
subsidy for offshore projects.
Developer-led projects would still need to
connect to the grid at an onshore grid
injection point. The current Transpower
connection queue could be a barrier for
projects as investment decisions may not be
made in the absence of confirmed grid
access in a timely manner. Transpower
states that the current connection queue
process is for projects up to 500MW.
However, bespoke connection arrangements
may also need to be considered for offshore
projects smaller than 500MW.
24
Which party do you think should build
Development and construction of offshore
offshore connection assets? Can
connection assets should be developer-led.
existing processes already provide the
The assets could be operated and owned by
flexibility for this to be carried out by
developers by designating the connection
the developer?
point at the onshore substation. Giving
ownership and operation of multiple offshore
transmission assets to Transpower adds risk
to developers and significant additional
operational risk for Transpower.
In Meridian's opinion existing processes
provide the flexibility for offshore connection
assets to be built and maintained by
developers.
25.
What are the potential benefits and
We agree there may be potential benefit in
opportunities for joint connection
joint connection infrastructure and that
infrastructure? Do you agree with the
developers could reach commercial
barriers set out and how could these
agreements to reduce overall costs.
be addressed?
However, the barrier identified will make this
challenging as will the added complexity of
competitors undertaking collaborative
activities while remaining in compliance with
the Commerce Act.
These are barriers for developers to
consider and overcome where the identified
benefits of joint connection infrastructure
outweigh the costs. We do not see a role for
the Government.
26.
Do you agree with the representation
These challenges also exist for onshore
of the timeline challenge for onshore
generation developers and incentivise
interconnection assets? What
generation investment that most efficiently
opportunities might there be to front
utilises the grid. If developers want to
load planning work for interconnection
accelerate work on interconnection
8
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
upgrades? What role do you see for
upgrades this should be achievable on
the developer in this?
commercial terms. For example, in 2019
Meridian and Contact entered into
commercial agreements with Transpower to
expedite work on the Clutha Upper Waitaki
Lines Project and reduce transmission
constraints in the event of a smelter exit.
Similar arrangements could be agreed with
an offshore developer to expedite
interconnection works. However,
Commerce Commission approval for any
major capital expenditure would also be
required.
27.
What changes might be needed in
Developers would need to consider this
order to deliver the types of port
challenge and come to commercial
infrastructure upgrades needed to
agreements with ports regarding any
support offshore renewables?
changes necessary to meet their needs.
28.
Should developers be required to
Yes.
submit a decommissioning plan, cost
estimate and provide a financial
security for the cost estimate? If not,
why not?
29.
Should the decommissioning plan,
In other jurisdictions, regulations allow
cost estimate and financial security be
developers to agree alternatives to full
based on the assumption of full
removal based on minimising environmental
removal?
effects.
There is a risk of high levels of
environmental damage during removal of
buried elements (cables and foundation
structures). Decommissioning should follow
a best practice plan agreed by the
environmental consenting authorities. The
decommissioning plan, cost estimates, and
financial security should be based on this
consented best practice plan too, rather than
require full removal at greater harm to the
environment.
This may just be a definitional question of
what is meant by "full removal" under the
proposed regime.
30.
What are your views on the
The considerations in the paper on cost
considerations set out in relation to the
calculation and financial security vehicles
calculation of the cost estimate and
seem reasonable.
financial security value or suggested
approach for financial security vehicle?
9
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
In Meridian's opinion bank securities would
be the vehicle most likely used by
developers.
31.
What should the developer be required
Meridian agrees that a feasibility application
to provide in relation to
should demonstrate an initial indicative
decommissioning at the feasibility
understanding of decommissioning
application stage?
requirements, capability and experience to
execute on those requirements, and plans to
work towards a full decommissioning plan at
a later stage. In addition, concrete
decommissioning plans and security
requirements should be included in a
feasibility application to the extent that
structures would be established during the
feasibility stage (for example for research
and development or demonstration projects).
32.
What ongoing monitoring approach do
Given the conservatism and inflation
you think is appropriate for the
adjustments built into the proposed initial
decommissioning plan, cost estimate
cost assumptions, it may be that a less
and financial security?
onerous approach could be considered. For
example, a review every five years with the
option for ad hoc reviews initiated by the
Government when it becomes aware of
material changes.
33.
Are there any other ways in which the
Decommissioning plans should not be time
regulatory regime could encourage the
bound and there should absolutely be scope
refurbishment of infrastructure or the
to delay decommissioning to facilitate
recycling of materials?
extensions to the economic life of offshore
generation.
Extensions to commercial permits should be
allowed on the same terms as the initial
commercial permit.
34.
Should offshore renewable energy
Yes.
projects applying for a consent to
decommission be required to provide a
detailed decommissioning plan related
to environmental effects for approval
by consent authorities?
35.
How can the design of the regulatory
Meridian agrees that the VADE model
regime encourage compliance so as to
should be followed and that easily
reduce instances of non-compliance?
understood rules and guidance will be the
key enablers of compliance.
10
Meridian Submission - Developing a Regulatory Framework for Offshore Renewable Energy - 2 November 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 22:25:03 UTC.