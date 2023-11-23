Government needs to be clear about its role, and its intentions. It should be clear whether government will or will not intervene to direct the gas transition. In Meridian's opinion, political cycles will make it very difficult for any government to take a role in directing market outcomes. It would be preferable for the government to provide a robust emissions price signal and allow the market to identify the pathway that achieves a transition away from fossil gas while maintaining a secure and low-cost electricity supply.

For this gas to be available at crucial times, there needs to be investment in upstream gas and flexible storage. Gas will be essential in delivering a secure electricity supply in the coming years as the sector transitions. Unfortunately, there is a risk that investment in gas will not show up in time. Our view is that this risk is being exacerbated by regulatory uncertainty, and past government decisions that have eroded confidence amongst investors in the New Zealand gas sector.

Meridian agrees that gas will be an essential part of the transition. We also agree that while baseload thermal generation will exit the electricity market, there will still be a continuing role for gas to provide peaking capacity during times of tight supply in the electricity market.

Meridian agrees that hydrogen production will provide opportunities for New Zealand, both in the export market and in hard-to-abate sectors of the domestic economy. We also see a role for government in designing certification or assurance of origin regimes to give purchasers of renewable gasses confidence regarding the emissions-intensity of the product. This may be of particular value in export markets.

Regulatory uncertainty makes investment in gas challenging

It is critical that the electricity sector maintains a secure supply for consumers as the economy electrifies and emissions reduce. To achieve this while keeping costs low for consumers, the mix of generation fuels available to investors should not be unnecessarily constrained, so that all feasible options are on the table. In Meridian's opinion, current policy settings risk eroding the business case for investment in gas peaking generation, and this could drive up electricity costs and lead to security of supply concerns over peak periods over the next couple of decades. In the longer-term, batteries and large-scale and aggregated demand response will play a greater role, but in the near-term we see an ongoing role for gas peaking in the market. This is consistent with the advice and preferred pathway identified by the Climate Change Commission.

The policy settings that risk chilling investment in gas peaking as well as the upstream supply and flexible storage include:

the New Zealand Battery Project; and

the aspirational goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030.

The concerns expressed in the consultation paper about encouraging too much gas peaking capacity, for too long, are unfounded based on the economics of thermal generation, including the likely price pathway for fossil gas and emissions. Meridian's view is that the real risk is not having enough gas peaking in the near term.

New Zealand Battery Project

The threat of direct government investment in peak and dry year capacity appears to have had a chilling effect on private investment in peaking capacity (including demand response solutions) over the past few years.

Although the project has been set up to help address the dry year risk, we note that dry years in New Zealand have been managed through the use of thermal fuel. As we transition off gas, market participants with exposure to dry year risk will have strong incentives to identify and invest in

