2 November 2023

Energy and Resource Markets Branch

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

By email: electricitymarkets@mbie.govt.nz.

Implementing a ban on new fossil-fuel baseload electricity generation

Meridian appreciates the opportunity to comment on the Government's consultation paper on implementing a ban on new fossil-fuel baseload electricity generation. Nothing in this submission is confidential.

Meridian's purpose is clean energy for a fairer and healthier world. Meridian is Aotearoa's largest electricity generator producing energy from 100 percent renewable sources - wind, water, and sun. Meridian is committed to meeting future energy needs with renewable energy and taking bold action to combat climate change. Meridian therefore naturally agrees that the future of energy in New Zealand is renewable and that there is no place for new fossil-fuelled baseload electricity generation. However, in Meridian's opinion, the current wholesale market design and emissions pricing already deliver this outcome and there does not appear to be any problem that needs to be addressed by a legislative ban.

As far as Meridian is aware, there are no developers in New Zealand with any intention to invest in the construction of new fossil-fuelled baseload generation. Due to expectations of rising emissions prices and significant investment in baseload renewable generation (reducing the running time of more expensive fossil-fuelled baseload generation) the economics of fossil-fuelled baseload generation are so weak that we would not expect any board or group of shareholders to contemplate a business case. Renewable generation options have a comparatively lower levelized cost of energy.