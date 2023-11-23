This large-scale green hydrogen facility, initially focused on the export market, will help accelerate the development of a new hydrogen economy in New Zealand and help strengthen the country's ability to decarbonise the hard-to-abate heavy transport and industrial sectors. The aim is to create a world-class collaboration that covers the full green hydrogen and ammonia supply chain, creating jobs and a new industry for Aotearoa. The project would also incentivise generation development in the Southland region.

Meridian's SGH project is focused initially on export markets and would open up domestic opportunities in the longer term

The Interim Hydrogen Roadmap acknowledges that export could play a role in underpinning the commercial viability of hydrogen production in New Zealand by allowing an industry to scale ahead of domestic demand. Meridian agrees with this view. We consider production at scale to be necessary for the commercial success of hydrogen production. The market for low-emissions hydrogen in New Zealand is small and nascent. Therefore, to support large- scale production, the SGH project is seeking large cornerstone customers for the offtake. Given New Zealand's location, we see markets like Japan and South Korea as our obvious end market.

Markets like Japan are on their own decarbonization journey but do not have the abundance of renewable resources that New Zealand enjoys. We therefore expect the decarbonization of such economies to be reliant on the emergence of a hydrogen and ammonia export market. The effort to mitigate climate change is global. If New Zealand can use its renewable energy advantage to help decarbonize other countries, while growing the New Zealand economy, it will be a win-win.

The emergence of an export market could also enable domestic uses of hydrogen in hard to abate sectors like heavy transport. While SGH would initially serve the export market, hydrogen production is inherently scalable and modular so to the extent that domestic demand for the product eventuates, SGH would be able to scale up production with relative ease and lower cost than stand-alone,smaller-scale production options.

SGH will be able to supply the domestic market to the extent that domestic demand grows and a market for the product emerges. Meridian hopes the commitment of $100 million over ten years from the Government's Budget 2023 will help to build a domestic market for hydrogen by closing the price gap between green hydrogen and fossil fuels through long-term contracts between the Government and commercial hydrogen consumers. The scheme

2