Submission on Fast-track Approvals Bill Please find attached Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill (the Bill). The existing approach under the RMA towards managing both existing and new renewable energy generation is inefficient and costly, and it has become worse over time. It is imperative that the Bill delivers substantial improvements in the planning process. Meridian, has worked with other major electricity generators, to prepare a comprehensive collective submission from the Electricity Sector Environmental Group (ESEG). I highly recommend the Committee to consider the ESEG submission and the supporting analysis. Meridian supports the Bill for the following reasons: Streamlines Process: The Bill proposes a streamlined approval process for renewable energy this is essential to meeting the challenging targets for the industry and the country. In this regard Meridian has two Projects that it will be submitting to the Advisory Group on 3 May being: Waiinu Energy Park, Taranaki: The proposed Energy Park (wind, solar and a battery energy storage system) is located over two 'blocks' of privately owned farmland (4,700 ha and 600 ha). The project is one of the largest economic renewable energy development opportunities in New Zealand with a planned project capacity around 750MW. Western Bay Solar Project, Waikato: The proposed solar project is located across 630ha of privately owned farmland and has a maximum capacity of 500MW. Benefits: If approved, the fast-tracked renewable electricity projects will create numerous employment opportunities, stimulate economic recovery, displace carbon emissions, and increase electricity generation. The proposed fast-track legislation is a critical step towards decarbonising the New Zealand economy.

Provides a One-Stop-Shop: The proposed system will be a 'one-stop-shop' for resource consents, notices of requirement, and certificates of compliance under the Resource Management Act (1991) and approvals required under various other acts including the Conservation Act 1987, Wildlife Act 1953, Freshwater Fisheries Regulations 1983, Reserves Act 1977. This will increase efficiencies, improve productive and reduce duplication. Respect for Treaty Settlements: The Bill has an overarching clause requiring everyone working under the bill to act in a manner that is consistent with existing Treaty of Waitangi settlements. The most important changes required to the Bill are that it must allow for reconsenting and repowering of existing hydro and wind generation respectively. This is a hugely important issue. Meridian operates the Waitaki and Manapouri Power Schemes. These two schemes are of national importance, collectively contributing to over 26% of New Zealand's total electricity generation on average. The current process for renewing water permits for these schemes is lengthy and inefficient, especially considering the physical infrastructure for these schemes already exists and is a permanent and embedded part of the environment. Going backwards on this score is no basis for the large-scale investments needed in the industry. Accordingly, we believe that a pathway must be provided for reconsenting and repowering within the Bill and that this Bill should not only apply to new development. I look forward to presenting and discussing our submission with the Committee. Nāhaku noa, nā Neal Barclay Chief Executive 2 of 2

SUBMISSION ON BEHALF OF MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED To:Environment Select Committee Submitter: Meridian Energy Limited INTRODUCTION This submission is made by Meridian Energy Limited ( Meridian ) in relation to the Fast- track Approvals Bill ( the FTAA ). Meridian wishes to appear before the Select Committee to speak to this submission and to answer any questions the Committee might have. We attach at Appendix 1 a joint submission prepared for the Electricity Sector Environment Group ( ESEG ) that Meridian is part of, and which relief Meridian supports. 1 BACKGROUND Meridian is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange and is a mixed ownership model company, 51% owned by the New Zealand Government. The core business of Meridian is based on the generation, marketing, trading, and retailing of electricity. As Aotearoa New Zealand's largest electricity generator, Meridian produces approximately 30% of the country's electricity, all of which is derived from 100% renewable sources such as wind, water, and sun. Meridian's experience as a renewable generation asset owner and developer Meridian is a significant developer of renewable energy projects in Aotearoa New Zealand (and has overseas development and operational experience with past developments in Australia, Antarctic, United States and Tonga). Meridian's generation facilities are regionally and nationally important physical resources. In Aotearoa New Zealand, Meridian is the owner and operator of the nation's two largest hydro power schemes: the Waitaki Power Scheme ( WPS ), which extends from Lake

(MPS). These hydro schemes generate approximately 90% of Meridian's electricity output and are critical to Aotearoa New Zealand's security of electricity supply.2 Meridian owns and operates five wind farms across New Zealand that it has consented and built, these are: Te Uku (Raglan), Te Apiti (Manawatu), Mill Creek (Wellington), West Wind (Wellington) 3 , and White Hill (Southland). 4 Meridian is currently in the process of constructing a new wind farm in Hawke's Bay, valued at $395 million. The Harapaki Wind Farm will stand as New Zealand's second- largest wind farm, consisting of 41 turbines each with a capacity of 4.3 MW. This will generate a total of 176 MW of renewable energy, enough to power over 70,000 average households. The project has already reached a significant milestone, with more than 20 turbines operational and generating electricity. In addition to this, Meridian is currently constructing Aotearoa's largest grid-connected battery energy storage system ( BESS ) at Ruakākā, located north of Auckland. The BESS, spanning an area equivalent to two rugby fields, will provide additional reserve power and resilience to the national grid. It is on schedule to be fully commissioned by September 2024. Current Meridian Consenting Processes Resource consent applications for a solar farm at Ruakākā ( Ruakākā Solar ) adjacent to the BESS were submitted in September 2023. In February 2024, resource consents authorising the construction and operation of the solar farm and related effects were granted by the Whangarei District Council. In March 2024 the resource consent applications to the Northland Regional Council were publicly notified. The key issue is the extent of wetland protection and restoration required on a site that is land zoned Heavy Industrial in the vicinity of Marsden Point. A hearing will be scheduled for mid- 2024 and when the decision is released it will be capable of being appealed to the Environment Court. The final timing for this project, which Meridian considers should have been processed without requiring notification, is now open ended. Meridian is currently working towards obtaining resource consents for the Mt Munro Wind Farm , situated approximately 5km south of Eketāhuna. The proposed wind farm will consist of 20 wind turbines, with a combined generation capacity of up to 90MW. This is sufficient to power up to 42,000 homes annually. The resource consent application for this project was submitted to applicable four relevant councils (Tararua District, Masterton District, Horizons MW and Greater Wellington) in May 2023. The applications were accepted for direct referral to the Environment Court in November 2023. It is anticipated that the case will be heard by the Environment Court around September 2024 and a decision will likely follow some months later. Direct Referral to the Environment Court is regarded as one of the 'fast' processes under the RMA, however it will likely be around two years from consent lodgement until a decision is issued in this instance. Meridian and NZ Windfarms have entered into a 50-50 joint venture to repower the Te Rere Hau wind farm located near Palmerston North on the Tararua Ranges. The 2 Meridian hydro storage (Waitaki system and Manapōuri) is around 2,118GWh. Nationally, hydro generation capacity is approximately 5,361MW and storage is 3,845GWh Meridian also owns and operates the Brooklyn Wind Turbine, Wellington Te Apiti wind farm (90MW), White Hill wind farm (58MW), West Wind wind farm (143MW), Te Uku wind farm (64MW) and Mill Creek wind farm (59MW) Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill Page 3 of 20

estimated capital cost for this revitalisation and re-powering is projected to be between $500 million and $600 million, with a total generation capacity of up to 170 MW. In December 2021 resource consent applications were made pursuant to the Covid-19 Recovery Fast-track process. In May 2023, the Te Rere Hau wind farm was granted a two-year fast track consent, allowing for the installation of 30 new, larger turbines. Currently, a second phase extension consent is being sought in the Covid-19 Recovery Fast-track is being pursued to extend the project with an additional nine turbines.5 The extension applications were lodged in March 2023 and in April 2024 a hearing panel was appointed. A decision on the extension application is likely to be issued in the second half of 2024. This initiative marks New Zealand's first wind farm repowering project and has the potential to increase the annual renewable energy production of the existing development by a factor of seven. From start to end the consenting via this Fast-track process will be around two and a half years. Meridian is currently seeking resource consent for the Manapōuri Lake Control Flow Improvement Project . While this project does not contribute to additional power generation, it is designed to enhance the aquatic ecology and preserve the freshwater values of the Lower Waiau River. The project aims to improve the flow conveyance and reliability through the Manapōuri Lake Control, with an expected increase in flushing flow reliability from the current 30% to approximately 70%. The proposal includes the construction of a new channel, involving the excavation and disposal of approximately 225,000m 3 of gravel and bed material over a stretch of about 1 km, on land owned by Meridian near the new channel. While this project does not contribute to additional power generation, it is designed to enhance the aquatic ecology and preserve the freshwater values of the Lower Waiau River. The project was submitted in December 2023 and was publicly notified, with the submission period closing in April 2024. A hearing and decision is expected in the second half of 2024. Having been publicly notified the project decision could then be appealed to the Environment Court. Meridian, Ngāi Tahu, Woodside Energy, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd are currently in discussions over commercial arrangements prior to moving forward to the development stage for the proposed Southern Green Hydrogen (SGH) project in Southland. The SGH project plans to produce 500,000 tonnes of ammonia per year, undertaking electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources and would likely be one of the world's largest green hydrogen projects. The assessment of environmental effects of the facility are being worked on at present, technical works on the proposal are continuing and the team is also exploring various options for the supply of hydrogen and ammonia. These include catering to the domestic market and potentially exporting ammonia to markets in Asia and Europe. All these efforts are part of a comprehensive assessment to ensure the project's success and sustainability. Accordingly, Meridian is heavily involved with existing RMA approval processes process as to obtaining resource consents and other approvals with four projects currently in active consenting processes (i.e. Mt Munro Wind Farm; Ruakākā solar; Te Rere Hau wind farm and the Manapōuri Lake Control Improvement Project). Existing RMA processes, even the 'fast' processes, are not efficient and entail key uncertainties about when projects can advance to subsequent delivery stages. Meridian's experience of RMA consenting process has demonstrated a strongly increasing tendency of longer timeframes, increasing complexity and greater uncertainty. With no The Minister for the Environment agreed to refer this application to an expert consenting panel, and on June 2023 Schedule 91 was included in the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Referred Projects Order 2020 Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill Page 4 of 20

corresponding better environmental outcomes as a result. Back in 2003, Meridian obtained planning approval for Te Apiti, New Zealand's first commercial wind farm. The hearing was completed in a single day, and a decision containing 20 consent conditions was delivered in under three months following the filing of the consent application. Contrastingly, the Mill Creek wind farm in Wellington presented a more challenging scenario. The consenting process demanded two hearings and spanned nearly four years to grant approval for a turbine count that was half of what Te Apiti had. The decision was accompanied by 90 conditions and numerous detailed management plans. From Meridian's standpoint, the final decision for Mill Creek did not yield a better environmental outcome than earlier processes. Hence, the FTAA is timely, fitting and absolutely required. For a more detailed comparison of the time cost and complexity for Meridian projects over time, please refer to the table below. Power Station Turbines Average Council Environment Number of Lodged homes hearing Court hearing Territorial days days council conditions Final Decision issued Te Apiti 55 30,000 1 Nil 20 19 June 3 September 2003 2003 White 29 22,000 3 Nil 30 6 October 21 December 2004 Hill 2004 West 62 73,000 17 18 114 1 July 2005 20 July 2007 Wind North Hydro 300,000 27 11 - 12 October 23 November 2010 Bank 2006 Tunnel Hayes 176 263,000 19 32 90 12 July 2006 16 August 2010 (HC decision) Mill 26 34,000 26 11 90 12 March 16 February 2012 Creek 2008 Central 52 50,000 10 3 109 5 May 2008 14 June 2010 Hurunui 28 31,000 Nil 26 114 21 February 4 November 2013 2011 Immediate future development 19 In 2023 Meridian publicly set an ambitious goal to achieve seven large-scale renewable projects by 2030, within seven years (7x7). This marks the most extensive construction programme undertaken by a New Zealand generator in decades. This initiative is essential for the country to effectively mitigate climate change and transition of the economy towards a low carbon future. Utilising the FTAA Meridian proposes to include at least two further significant projects via the Schedule 2A process, being: Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill Page 5 of 20

The Waiinu Energy Park . Near Waiinu Beach and Waitootara, South Taranaki and 42km north-west of Whanganui comprises Wind generation (350MW, 50 turbines), Solar array (400MW) a Battery Energy Storage System together with supporting infrastructure on privately owned land held in two 'blocks' on 4,700 ha and 600 ha approximately. The maximum annual generation is expected to be 2,000 GWh. The project is one of the largest economic renewable energy development opportunities in New Zealand that Meridian is aware of. The project entails a likely investment of approximately $1.5 - $1.7 billion. The Western Bay Solar Project. Located on the western side of Lake Taupo and east of Bunnythorpe to Whakamaru 220kV transmissions lines. The proposed solar project has a maximum capacity of 500MW and is located within an approximate project site of 630ha of privately owned farm land. This project entails an investment of approximately $800 million. 20 Meridian, has a proven track record, the experience, resourcing and the determination to invest in the consenting and construction of large-scale renewable electricity generation facilities. A regulatory framework that can quickly assess, and if suitable approve, these opportunities is crucial. The need for generation investment and transition to a low carbon economy Generation investment is required at pace to ensure security of supply and least cost options for generation can be delivered together with the transition towards a low carbon economy. It is very clear that the only realistic pathway to that transformation is increasing electrification and a step change in the delivery of new renewable generation and maintenance of existing renewable generation. The FTAA is essential in this regard. There is an unparalleled requirement to develop new renewable generation methods to achieve the transition to a low carbon economy. Figure 1 and Figure 2 below illustrate the actual electricity generation from 1950 to 2020, as well as the projected levels up to

2050 to align with New Zealand's aspirations for a low carbon future. Approximately

1,250 GWh of new renewable energy generation will be needed each and every year until 2050. This is equivalent to initiating a new West Wind windfarm project every five months until 2050. For additional context, an average of 380 GWh of new renewable energy was commissioned annually in the 30 years leading up to 2020. This implies that the nation will need to hit an annual run-rate of construction equivalent to about 300% of the past electricity generation each year until 2050. Crucially as the next section notes the country also needs to re-consent and re-power the foundation of existing renewable generation, in the same timeframe. The graphs below are derived from a report by Concept Consulting, which independently evaluated the amount of new renewable energy generation needed to meet targets. The general assessments and conclusions align broadly with other similar studies conducted by organisations including Transpower, the Climate Change Commission and Electricity Authority. Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill Page 6 of 20

Figure 1: Central projection of generation levels Figure 2: Central projection of generation levels (by type) 24 Accordingly, given the scale and size of utility infrastructure, a fit for purpose regime for consent assessment and approval is essential. Therefore, Meridian supports the introduction of the FTAA designed to help navigate these challenges. Meridian, in particular, values the streamlined 'one-stop-shop' model, where all approvals can be Meridian's submission on the Fast-track Approvals Bill Page 7 of 20