MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Meridian Energy : to Build 176MW Wind Farm

02/23/2021 | 03:13pm EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Meridian Energy Ltd. said it will build a 176 megawatt wind farm in New Zealand's Hawke's Bay region that will generate power for the equivalent of 70,000 homes.

The company said construction of the 395 million New Zealand dollars ($290 million) Harapaki wind farm, which will be Meridian's sixth and the country's second largest, will take about three years.

More than 80% of New Zealand's electricity is generated from renewable sources such as hydro dams, geothermal plants that use the earth's internal heat and wind farms. The government wants to move to 100% renewable energy over time to help meet targets for reductions in climate-warming emissions.

Meridian on Wednesday said changes in the value of hedges drove a 19% increase in its first-half net profit to NZ$227 million. Underlying earnings fell 9.0% from a year earlier on lower hydro generation.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1513ET

Financials
Sales 2021 3 613 M 2 651 M 2 651 M
Net income 2021 249 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 1 543 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 14 398 M 10 568 M 10 564 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 031
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,46 NZD
Last Close Price 5,62 NZD
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Peter David Wilson Deputy Chairman
Anake Angus Murray Goodall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-24.26%10 564
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.1.86%20 948
TENAGA NASIONAL-5.37%13 906
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.7.86%7 396
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-5.82%6 368
FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO1.76%4 665
