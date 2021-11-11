Monthly operating report for October 2021 (PDF)

12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 4
New Zealand retail
Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 0.3% during October 2021 and have risen 2.6% since June 2021
Retail sales volumes in October 2021 were 0.2% lower than October 2020
Compared to October 2020, segment sales increased in residential +16.8%, small medium business +12.4% and corporate +6.5%. Large business volumes were -5.6% lower and agricultural volumes were -33.0% lower than October 2020
To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 8.5% higher than the same period last year
This reflects increased segment sales in: residential +14.5%, small medium business +19.5%, and corporate +11.6%. Large business volumes are -9.0% lower and agricultural volumes are -15.1% lower
*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs
Meridian operating information
MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS
ICPs ('000)
FY22 Meridian NI
FY22 Meridian SI
FY22 Powershop
400
FY21 Meridian NI
FY21 Meridian SI
FY21 Powershop
300
111
112
113
109
103
106
90
91
92
93
94
96
96
97
99
101
200
123
123
123
123
120
121
121
121
121
121
121
122
122
122
122
122
100
120
120
120
115
120
115
116
116
116
116
116
117
117
118
119
119
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*
GWh
FY22 Residential
FY22 SMB
FY22 Agri
FY22 Large Bus
900
FY22 Corporate
FY21 Residential
FY21 SMB
FY21 Agri
FY21 Large Bus
FY21 Corporate
600
321
322
282
275
297
272
302
283
284
287
288
311
334
311
339
319
49
47
43
46
44
51
55
52
43
46
40
44
44
44
45
68
83
48
37
300
47
72
87
105
157
170
145
116
66
43
149
113
127
107
120
142
154
177
126
134
117
105
104
109
96
99
111
205
186
195
96
93
171
172
174
146
148
127
121
160
111
107
101
108
0
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
Source: Meridian
12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 20:06:01 UTC.