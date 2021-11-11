Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Meridian Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/11
4.83 NZD   -0.72%
03:07pMonthly operating report for October 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Investor Presentation November 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Energy Limited Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monthly operating report for October 2021 (PDF)

11/11/2021 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Operating Report

October 2021

October highlights

In the month to 11 November 2021, national hydro storage decreased from 134% to 119% of historical average

South Island storage decreased to 116% of average and North Island storage increased to 130% of average

Water storage in Meridian's Waiau catchment was below average at the end of October 2021

Waitaki snow storage at the end of October 2021 was 119% of historical average

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during October 2021 was 572MW

Meridian's New Zealand retail sales volumes in October 2021 were 0.2% lower than October 2020

by 11 November 2021

Meridian's October 2021 monthly total inflows were 83% of historical average

National electricity demand in

Compared to October 2020,

October 2021 was 3.0% lower

segment sales increased in

than the same month last

residential +16.8%, small

year. More stringent

medium business +12.4% and

lockdowns were in place this

corporate +6.5%. Large business

October compared to October

volumes were -5.6% lower and

Meridian's Waitaki catchment

water storage at the end of October 2021 was 149% of historical average

2020

October 2021 was another mild month with temperatures above average for most of the country. Most South Island regions saw rainfall below average

agricultural volumes were -33.0% lower than October 2020

12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 2

Market data

  • National electricity demand in October
    2021 was 3.0% lower than the same month last year. More stringent lockdowns were in place this October compared to October 2020
  • October 2021 was another mild month with temperatures above average for most of the country. Most South Island regions saw rainfall below average
  • Demand in the last 12 months was 0.5% higher than the preceding 12 months
  • New Zealand Aluminium Smelter's average load during October 2021 was 572MW
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers changing retailers but not moving ("trader" switch) was 6.0% at the end of September 2021
  • 12-monthaverage switching rate of customers moving and changing retailers
    ("move-in" switch) was 13.6% at the end of
    September 2021

NATIONAL DEMAND

GWh

4,000

3,800

3,600

3,400

3,200

3,000

2,800

2,600

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Aug Sep

Oct Nov

Dec

Range (2010-2020)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: Electricity Authority (reconciled demand)

MARKET ICP SWITCHING (ALL RETAILERS)

12 month average

15%

13%

11%

9%

7%

5%

Sep 16 Mar 17 Sep 17 Mar 18 Sep 18 Mar 19 Sep 19 Mar 20 Sep 20 Mar 21 Sep 21

Industry Move-in Switches

Industry Trader Switches

Source: Electricity Authority

12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 3

Market data

  • October 2021 saw slight decreases in near term ASX prices. 2025 futures continue trading at lower levels than 2024
  • National storage decreased from 134% of average on 12 October 2021 to 119% of average on 11 November 2021
  • South Island storage decreased to 116% of historical average by 11 November 2021. North Island storage increased to 130% of

average

OTAHUHU ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20212022202220222022202320232023202320242024202420242025202520252025

31 May 2021

30 June 2021

30 July 2021

31 August 2021

1 October 2021

29 October 2021

Source: ASX

NATIONAL HYDRO STORAGE (11 November 2021)

GWh 6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan Feb Mar

Apr May Jun

Jul Aug Sep

Oct Nov Dec

87yr Average

1992

2004

2008

2012

2018

2020

2021

Source: NZX

BENMORE ASX FUTURES SETTLEMENT PRICE

$/MWh 180

160

140

120

100

80

60

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4

20212022202220222022202320232023202320242024202420242025202520252025

31 May 2021

30 June 2021

30 July 2021

31 August 2021

1 October 2021

29 October 2021

Source: ASX

12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 4

New Zealand retail

  • Meridian's New Zealand customer connection numbers rose 0.3% during October 2021 and have risen 2.6% since June 2021
  • Retail sales volumes in October 2021 were 0.2% lower than October 2020
  • Compared to October 2020, segment sales increased in residential +16.8%, small medium business +12.4% and corporate +6.5%. Large business volumes were -5.6% lower and agricultural volumes were -33.0% lower than October 2020
  • To date this financial year, retail sales volumes are 8.5% higher than the same period last year
  • This reflects increased segment sales in: residential +14.5%, small medium business +19.5%, and corporate +11.6%. Large business volumes are -9.0% lower and agricultural volumes are -15.1% lower

*excludes volumes sold to New Zealand Aluminium Smelters and CFDs

Meridian operating information

MERIDIAN'S NZ CUSTOMER CONNECTIONS

ICPs ('000)

FY22 Meridian NI

FY22 Meridian SI

FY22 Powershop

400

FY21 Meridian NI

FY21 Meridian SI

FY21 Powershop

300

111

112

113

109

103

106

90

91

92

93

94

96

96

97

99

101

200

123

123

123

123

120

121

121

121

121

121

121

122

122

122

122

122

100

120

120

120

115

120

115

116

116

116

116

116

117

117

118

119

119

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

MERIDIAN'S RETAIL SALES VOLUME*

GWh

FY22 Residential

FY22 SMB

FY22 Agri

FY22 Large Bus

900

FY22 Corporate

FY21 Residential

FY21 SMB

FY21 Agri

FY21 Large Bus

FY21 Corporate

600

321

322

282

275

297

272

302

283

284

287

288

311

334

311

339

319

49

47

43

46

44

51

55

52

43

46

40

44

44

44

45

68

83

48

37

300

47

72

87

105

157

170

145

116

66

43

149

113

127

107

120

142

154

177

126

134

117

105

104

109

96

99

111

205

186

195

96

93

171

172

174

146

148

127

121

160

111

107

101

108

0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

Source: Meridian

12 NOVEMBER 2021 | MONTHLY OPERATING REPORT FOR OCTOBER 2021 | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Meridian Energy Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
03:07pMonthly operating report for October 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Investor Presentation November 2021 (PDF)
PU
11/10Meridian Energy Limited Investor Presentation
PU
11/02California Judge Rules For Drugmakers in Opioid Lawsuit
MT
11/01California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation
RE
10/27Meridian Energy Limited and New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited to Discuss Possible ..
CI
10/20MERIDIAN ENERGY : National Hydro Storage Rises to 134% of Historical Average in Month Ende..
MT
10/19MERIDIAN ENERGY : Monthly operating report for September 2021 (PDF).
PU
10/05Meridian Energy Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Paid Foreign Exempt NZX Dividend for t..
CI
10/05MERIDIAN ENERGY : Voting Results 2021 (PDF)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 252 M 2 983 M 2 983 M
Net income 2021 252 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2021 1 481 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 12 440 M 8 750 M 8 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Meridian Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,83 NZD
Average target price 5,45 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Peter David Wilson Deputy Chairman
Anake Angus Murray Goodall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-34.91%8 893
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-11.94%18 420
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.14.43%7 951
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-7.20%5 791
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO4.35%5 014
NHPC LIMITED40.88%4 367