    MEL   NZMELE0002S7

MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED

(MEL)
  Report
NZ's Meridian Energy sells Australia unit for $528 mln to Shell-consortium

11/21/2021 | 02:52pm EST
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Meridian Energy on Monday said it agreed to sell its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.80 million) to a consortium of global energy giant Royal Dutch Shell and Australian investment manager Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG).

The agreement comes months after the Wellington, New Zealand-based power company kicked off a review https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/nzs-meridian-energy-review-ownership-australian-energy-business-2021-06-07 of Meridian Energy Australia, which has about 294 megawatts of renewable generation capacity along with a retail power and gas business.

"With emissions the problem, and renewable energy the solution, the buyers are readying to invest heavily in a cleaner future," Meridian Chief Executive Neal Barclay said in a statement https://www.nzx.com/announcements/383219.

Under the deal, the energy giant's unit Shell Energy Operations will get the control of Meridian's online energy retailer Powershop Australia, while ICG will become the owner of the electricity generator's hydro power and wind farm infrastructure assets in Australia.

Shell, which aims to drop https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/shell-proposes-single-share-structure-tax-residence-uk-2021-11-15/#:~:text=LONDON%2C%20Nov%2015%20(Reuters),shifts%20from%20oil%20and%20gas "Royal Dutch" from its name and scrap its dual share structure to move its head office to Britain, said the deal will extend its position as Australia's largest dedicated electricity retailer to commercial and industrial clients.

"Our aim is to become a leading provider of clean power-as-a-service and this acquisition broadens our customer portfolio in Australia to include households," Shell's Executive Vice President of Renewables and Energy Solutions Elisabeth Brinton said separately.

Meridian in its statement added that it will continue to consider capital structure, dividend policy and future opportunities for re-investment of the proceeds as settlement of the transaction approaches.

The deal is expected to be completed by the first quarter next year, and is subject to conditions including Shell getting foreign investment approval from the Australian Government.

ICG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 1.3812 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)


Financials
Sales 2021 4 252 M 2 972 M 2 972 M
Net income 2021 252 M 176 M 176 M
Net Debt 2021 1 481 M 1 035 M 1 035 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 11 925 M 8 368 M 8 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 015
Free-Float 49,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,63 NZD
Average target price 5,42 NZD
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Neal Anthony Barclay Chief Executive Officer
Michael John Roan Chief Financial Officer
Mark John Verbiest Chairman
Mark Cooper Cairns Independent Non-Executive Director
Janice Amelia Dawson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED-37.60%8 368
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.-13.38%17 839
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD.14.63%7 946
MERCURY NZ LIMITED-11.49%5 526
PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY FEDERAL HYDRO-GENERATING COMPANY - RUSHYDRO3.13%4 783
NHPC LIMITED43.30%4 408