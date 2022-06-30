Meridian Mining UK Societas : Other

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS

(the "Company")

Voting Results for the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders

Held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Report of Voting Results

To: The Applicable Securities Commissions

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual and special general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Company's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 16, 2022.

1. Determine Number of Directors at Six

Shareholders of the Company approved by ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six. The scrutineer's report on voting results indicated 65,577,713 (99.97%) votes for and 16,435 (0.03%) votes against.

2. Election of Directors

Management of the Company presented to the shareholders its nominees for directors. The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes % Withheld Withheld Adrian McArthur (Executive) 65,559,708 99.95 34, 440 0.05 Gilbert Clark (Executive) 65,520,308 99.88 73,840 0.12 Charles Riopel (Non-executive) 65,512,308 99.87 81,840 0.13 John Skinner (Non-executive) 65,559,643 99.95 34,505 0.05 Mark Thompson (Non-executive) 65,152,148 99.32 442,000 0.68 Susanne Sesselmann (Non-executive) 65,551,643 99.93 42,505 0.07

3. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Company approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,569,183 (99.96%) votes for and 24,965 (0.04%) votes withheld.

4. Appointment of UK Auditors

Shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Adler Shine LLP, as the Company's auditors in the United Kingdom for the ensuing year and the directors of the