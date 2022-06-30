Meridian Mining UK Societas : Other

MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS
(the "Company")
Voting Results for the Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders
Held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Report of Voting Results
|
To:
|
The Applicable Securities Commissions
In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual and special general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Company's Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated May 16, 2022.
1. Determine Number of Directors at Six
Shareholders of the Company approved by ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors of the Company at six. The scrutineer's report on voting results indicated 65,577,713 (99.97%) votes for and 16,435 (0.03%) votes against.
2. Election of Directors
Management of the Company presented to the shareholders its nominees for directors. The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes
|
%
|
|
|
|
Withheld
|
Withheld
|
Adrian McArthur (Executive)
|
65,559,708
|
99.95
|
34, 440
|
0.05
|
Gilbert Clark (Executive)
|
65,520,308
|
99.88
|
73,840
|
0.12
|
Charles Riopel (Non-executive)
|
65,512,308
|
99.87
|
81,840
|
0.13
|
John Skinner (Non-executive)
|
65,559,643
|
99.95
|
34,505
|
0.05
|
Mark Thompson (Non-executive)
|
65,152,148
|
99.32
|
442,000
|
0.68
|
Susanne Sesselmann (Non-executive)
|
65,551,643
|
99.93
|
42,505
|
0.07
3. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders of the Company approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,569,183 (99.96%) votes for and 24,965 (0.04%) votes withheld.
4. Appointment of UK Auditors
Shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Adler Shine LLP, as the Company's auditors in the United Kingdom for the ensuing year and the directors of the
Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,570,748 (99.96%) votes for and 23,400 (0.04%) votes withheld.
5. Approval of UK 2021 Annual Accounts
Shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution to approve the UK 2021 Annual Accounts. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,591,208 (100.00%) votes for and 2,940 (0.00%) votes against.
6. Adoption and Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan
Shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution to adopt and approve the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,068,864 (99.20%) votes in favour and 525,284 (0.80%) votes against the resolution to adopt and approve the Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Company.
7. Amendment to Minutes of Meetings held between 2018 and 2021
Shareholders of the Company passed an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the 2018-2021 minutes of shareholders meetings, which have been rectified by way of slip-sheeting and corrective filings with the Registrar of Companies of the United Kingdom. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 65,570,708 (99.96%) votes in favour and 23,440 (0.04%) votes against the resolution to slip- sheet the amendment to the minutes of the shareholders meetings held between 2018 and 2021.
8. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
Shareholders of the Company passed a special resolution to authorize the Board to amend the Articles of the Company to remove the voting powers of alternate directors. The scrutineer's report on voting indicated 62,658,278 (95.52%) votes in favour and 2,935,870 (4.48%) votes against the special resolution to authorize the board to amend the Articles of Incorporation of the Company to remove the voting powers of alternate directors.
For additional information, please see the Company's Circular, which was filed in connection with the Meeting and is available on SEDAR.
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 28th day of June, 2022.
MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS
Per: "Mariana Bermudez"
Mariana Bermudez
Corporate Secretary