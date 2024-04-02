By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were lower in midday trading on Tuesday after finishing slightly higher on Monday.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 0.79% to 22009.04, and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 declined by 0.87% to 1322.04.

Most industry sectors were down to push the indexes lower, with the losses led by communications, technology and consumer discretionary stocks. Only energy and process industries posted meaningful gains, with materials a distant third.

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas were down 10% to 36 Canadian cents (27 cents) after the company said it would raise C$17.5 million in an upsized bought deal offering to advance its project in Brazil.

Other market movers:

Shares of Russel Metals were down 1.9% to C$43.59 after it disclosed plans to redeem all of its outstanding 6% senior unsecured notes as it looks to improve its debt structure.

