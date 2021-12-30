Log in
    MLNK   US58985J1051

MERIDIANLINK, INC.

(MLNK)
  Report
MeridianLink Appoints Yael Zheng to its Board of Directors

12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST
MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced the appointment of Yael Zheng, experienced board member and software marketing executive, to its board of directors.

An industry veteran, Zheng brings more than 20 years of software leadership to the role. Her experience as chief marketing officer for multiple companies includes growing several private companies from early stage to initial public offering, and then scaling operations post-IPO. Most recently serving as chief marketing officer of Bill.com, Zheng’s responsibilities included leading all marketing functions to help establish the company as a category leader of accounts payable automation software for SMBs. Prior to joining Bill.com, Zheng served as the head of marketing at VMware and Medallia during times of significant growth and change.

“As MeridianLink closes another record year as the trusted market leader, it is fitting to welcome another trusted software leader to our board,” said Paul Zuber, MeridianLink’s chair of the board. “Yael’s proven history of scaling organizations, her operational excellence, particularly in marketing, and her strategic leadership will strengthen our board’s capabilities. We look forward to working with her.”

Zheng currently serves as an independent director on the board of Poly and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. She is also a board director for Splashtop, a private SaaS company providing cloud-based remote access and support software and services to 30 million users worldwide. Previously, she served as an independent director on the board of Stella Connect, acquired by Medallia in September 2020. Zheng is NACD (National Association of Corporate Directors) Directorship Certified™ and holds a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MERIDIANLINK, INC.
04:17pMERIDIANLINK : Appoints Yael Zheng to its Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:09pMERIDIANLINK, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
04:06pMeridianLink Appoints Yael Zheng to its Board of Directors
BU
12/23MERIDIANLINK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pr..
AQ
12/20MERIDIANLINK, INC.(NYSE : MLNK) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/01MERIDIANLINK, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18MeridianLink Announces Preferred Partnership with the National Consumer Reporting Assoc..
BU
11/10MERIDIANLINK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material..
AQ
11/10MeridianLink Completes Debt Refinancing With a New $435 million, 7-Year Credit Facility
BU
11/10MeridianLink, Inc. Completes Debt Refinancing with A New $435 Million, 7-Year Credit Fa..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDIANLINK, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 264 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,69 M - -
Net Debt 2021 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -99,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 675 M 1 675 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,52x
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Nicolaas Vlok Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad H. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul A. Zuber Chairman
Nathaniel Barnes Chief Technology Officer
Alan Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIANLINK, INC.0.00%1 667
INTUIT INC.70.60%183 996
ADYEN N.V.20.32%81 848
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-22.77%66 551
WORLDLINE-38.84%15 570
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.15.99%11 954