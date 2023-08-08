MeridianLink rings the Opening Bell on the second anniversary of its IPO and celebrates major milestone of innovation and excellence in the financial technology industry

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, will ring the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Company’s founding.

“Congratulations to MeridianLink on reaching this significant milestone of 25 years in business and two years as a public company,” said Chris Taylor, vice president, NYSE Global Head of Listings & Services. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Company back to our bell podium to celebrate their anniversary and continued innovation in the financial technology space.”

Since 1998, MeridianLink has grown from a small family enterprise to a publicly traded company valued at approximately $1.5 billion. Today, MeridianLink has a national presence, with over 750 employees and more than 2,000 clients spread across the United States.

The Company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge products has garnered recognition industry-wide, marked by the IDC Global FinTech Rankings, American Business Awards, and HousingWire Mortgage Tech100. The Company’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, welcoming, and remote-first environment for its employees is reflected in its recognition as a Great Place to Work® for the past three years.

“It is an honor to commemorate this important milestone for our Company at The New York Stock Exchange,” said MeridianLink CEO Nicolaas Vlok. “We are thankful to the NYSE for welcoming MeridianLink back as we ring the opening bell. This momentous occasion provides our team with a powerful moment to reflect on our history while also committing ourselves to further strengthening the Company's industry-leading position over the next decades to come.”

“As we celebrate 25 years, it gives us a chance to recognize what really matters—our customers and the communities they serve,” said Tim Nguyen, MeridianLink co-founder and chief strategy officer. “Our mission is to be the most trusted financial services technology platform for our customers and partners. It is because of them that we are where we are today; we truly are stronger together.”

MeridianLink is also celebrating the second anniversary of its initial public offering. As the Company continues to grow and push the financial services industry forward, it is actively recruiting talented, dedicated individuals to join the MeridianLink team. More information about open positions is available on the company’s careers page.

ABOUT MERIDIANLINK

MeridianLink, Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808900570/en/