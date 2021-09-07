MeridianLink : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
09/07/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Revenue of $68.5 million grows 38% year-over-year
MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“MeridianLink delivered strong performance throughout our business in Q2,” said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. “We have great momentum in the business as MeridianLink continues to help financial institutions and CRAs bring equity to lending, placing power in consumers’ hands through our lending and data verification platforms. I couldn’t be prouder of these results which showcase both our robust organic growth and best-in-class margins.”
“Given our leadership position in the market, our operational execution and the positive market dynamics, we are confident in our growth trajectory. As financial institutions respond to customer demands for more integrated digital banking, lending, and data verification experiences, we are ideally positioned to help new and existing customers meet evolving consumer needs through our dynamic platform. As a result of this, I am even more optimistic about the opportunity ahead of us.”
Financial Highlights:
Revenue of $68.5 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year
Operating profit of $19.2 million, or 28% of revenue
Adjusted EBITDA of $33.4 million, or 49% of revenue
Cash flow from operations of $21.2 million, and Free Cash Flow of $19.5 million
Initial Public Offering:
MeridianLink completed its initial public offering on July 28, 2021, for net proceeds of $241.5 million, after deducting underwriters’ discounts
A portion of the net proceeds were used to repay $75.0 million of borrowings outstanding under our first lien credit agreement and all borrowings outstanding under our second lien credit agreement of $125.0 million
Business and Operating Highlights:
The 2021 Virtual User Forum took place in May and had a total of 80 sessions over three days. There were more than 2,100 unique attendees and over 13,000 cumulative attendees for all sessions to engage with and learn more about MeridianLink’s Lending offerings
The organization completed the acquisition of Saylent on April 1st. Saylent contributes key data and marketing capabilities to the MeridianLink One platform, which will continue to be enhanced and integrated
The company had another strong quarter of new logo wins, including key signings in specialty lending, continued bank and credit union expansion, and also several new customers for MerdianLink’s Data Verification Solutions
Business Outlook
Based on information as of today, September 7, 2021, the Company issues the following financial guidance.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $62.9 million to $63.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $25.0 million to $25.6 million
Full Year 2021:
Revenue is expected to be in the range of $256.7 million to $257.9 million
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $112.3 million to $113.5 million
Conference Call Information
About MeridianLink
MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2020 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income; non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:
Adjusted EBITDA: net income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, unit-based compensation expense, certain expenses associated with our IPO, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs, and deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting
Non-GAAP operating income: GAAP income from operations, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, employer taxes specific to equity compensation awards, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs
Non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, employer taxes specific to equity compensation awards, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs
Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, employer taxes specific to equity compensation awards, and amortization of developed technology
Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation and employer taxes specific to equity compensation awards
Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)
Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except unit and per unit data)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$29,236
$37,739
Restricted cash
2,221
2,142
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
29,086
22,358
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,322
5,812
Related party receivable from sellers of MeridianLink
—
4,123
Total current assets
69,865
72,174
Property and equipment, net
7,105
7,600
Intangible assets, net
320,162
328,032
Deferred tax assets, net
5,121
9,484
Goodwill
565,054
542,965
Other assets
3,043
3,450
Total assets
$970,350
$963,705
Liabilities and Members’ Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$2,400
$2,257
Accrued liabilities
21,730
21,070
Deferred revenue
21,094
10,873
TazWorks, LLC purchase liability
—
85,646
Related party liability due to sellers of MeridianLink
—
30,000
Payable due to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc.
2,142
—
Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
1,757
2,955
Total current liabilities
49,123
152,801
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
613,095
516,877
Deferred rent
456
543
Other long-term liabilities
127
—
Total liabilities
662,801
670,221
Commitments and contingencies
Class A units, no par value, unlimited units authorized, 319,859 and 319,913 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; liquidation preference of $420,706 and $402,607 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
319,859
319,913
Members’ Deficit
Class B units, no par value, unlimited units authorized, 52,112,904 and 51,492,805 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
9
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,368
3,909
Accumulated deficit
(15,687)
(30,338)
Total members’ deficit
(12,310)
(26,429)
Total liabilities, preferred units, and members’ deficit
$970,350
$963,705
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except unit and per unit data)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues, net
$68,474
$49,535
$136,285
$93,153
Cost of revenues:
Subscription and services
17,997
12,114
34,611
23,249
Amortization of developed technology
3,109
2,131
5,971
4,204
Total cost of revenues
21,106
14,245
40,582
27,453
Gross profit
47,368
35,290
95,703
65,700
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
16,622
13,693
34,967
27,318
Research and development
7,288
4,726
14,274
9,033
Sales and marketing
4,224
2,177
7,823
4,201
Total operating expenses
28,134
20,596
57,064
40,552
Operating income
19,234
14,694
38,639
25,148
Other (income) expense, net:
Other income
(10)
(23)
(30)
(24)
Interest expense, net
9,846
8,517
19,908
17,374
Total other expense, net
9,836
8,494
19,878
17,350
Income before provision for income taxes
9,398
6,200
18,761
7,798
Provision for income taxes
1,966
1,304
4,098
1,576
Net income
$7,432
$4,896
$14,663
$6,222
Class A preferred return
(9,232)
(8,462)
(18,165)
(16,747)
Net loss attributable to Class B unitholders
($1,800)
($3,566)
($3,502)
($10,525)
Weighted average units outstanding – basic and diluted
52,015,526
51,248,738
51,843,086
51,024,837
Loss per common unit – basic and diluted
($0.03)
($0.07)
($0.07)
($0.21)
Net Revenues by Major Source
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Subscription fees
$60,427
$44,000
$120,743
$82,771
Professional services
5,615
3,651
11,106
7,400
Other
2,432
1,884
4,436
2,982
Total
$68,474
$49,535
$136,285
$93,153
Net Revenues by Solution Type
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Lending Software Solutions
$45,243
$32,799
$88,377
$63,338
Data Verification Software Solutions
23,231
16,736
47,908
29,815
Total
$68,474
$49,535
$136,285
$93,153
% Growth
TCI and TazWorks Contribution
24%
24%
Lending Software Solutions Contribution
13%
14%
Data Verification Software Contribution
1%
8%
Total % Growth
38%
46%
% Mortgage Loan Market Contribution
Lending Software Solutions Contribution
8%
7%
10%
11%
Data Verification Software Contribution
71%
94%
72%
92%
Total % Mortgage Loan Market Contribution
30%
37%
32%
37%
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$14,663
$6,222
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
24,957
19,458
Provision for doubtful accounts
89
300
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,817
349
Unit-based compensation expense
1,308
1,313
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
207
72
Loss on sublease liability
405
–
Deferred income taxes
3,842
1,522
Other adjustments
(16)
–
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,641)
(5,777)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,774)
(1,030)
Accounts payable
(39)
972
Accrued liabilities
(3,081)
(339)
Deferred revenue
10,221
7,286
Deferred rent
(49)
(31)
Net cash provided by operating activities
49,909
30,317
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired – TazWorks, LLC
(85,421)
–
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired – Saylent Technologies, Inc
(35,957)
–
Capitalized software additions
(2,216)
(1,428)
Purchases of property and equipment
(553)
(2,829)
Net cash used in investing activities
(124,147)
(4,257)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of Class A Units
(54)
(900)
Repurchases of Class B Units
(1,887)
(1,420)
Proceeds from long-term debt
100,000
–
Principal payments of long-term debt
(2,590)
(2,078)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(1,970)
–
Payments of financing obligation due to related party
–
(40)
Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return
(12)
(135)
Payments of deferred offering costs
(2,008)
–
Holdback payment to prior shareholders, net related party receivable
(25,665)
–
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
65,814
(4,573)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(8,424)
21,487
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
39,881
97,770
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period
$31,457
$119,257
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
Cash and cash equivalents
$29,236
$119,257
Restricted cash
2,221
–
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$31,457
$119,257
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$18,078
$17,258
Cash paid for income taxes
212
69
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
$56
$146
Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses
327
–
Vesting of Class B Units
47
53
Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Loan forgiven, reclassified from long- and short-term debt to payable due to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc
2,142
Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders
4,335
Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Income
$19,234
$14,694
$38,639
$25,148
Add: stock-based compensation expense
665
673
1,308
1,313
Add: sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
741
500
2,114
1,000
Non-GAAP operating income
20,640
15,867
42,061
27,461
Non-GAAP operating margin
30%
32%
31%
29%
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$7,432
$4,896
$14,663
$6,222
Add: stock-based compensation expense
665
673
1,308
1,313
Add: sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
741
500
2,114
1,000
Non-GAAP net income
8,838
6,069
18,085
8,535
Non-GAAP basic net income per Class B unit
0.17
0.12
0.35
0.17
Non-GAAP diluted net income per Class B unit
0.16
0.11
0.32
0.15
Weighted average Class B units used to compute basic net loss per unit attributable to Class B unitholders
52,015,526
51,248,738
51,843,086
51,024,837
Weighted average Class B units used to compute diluted net loss per unit attributable to Class B unitholders
56,756,604
57,192,530
56,584,164
56,968,629
Non-GAAP net income margin
13%
12%
13%
9%
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$7,432
$4,896
$14,663
$6,222
Interest expense
9,846
8,517
19,908
17,374
Taxes
1,966
1,304
4,098
1,576
Depreciation and amortization
12,606
9,763
24,957
19,458
Unit-based compensation expense
665
673
1,308
1,313
Expenses associated with IPO
–
–
194
–
Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs
741
500
2,114
1,000
Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting