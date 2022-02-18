Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MeridianLink, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLNK   US58985J1051

MERIDIANLINK, INC.

(MLNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MeridianLink : TazWorks Platform Expands HR Management with Ceridian

02/18/2022 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We're excited to share a new integration between TazWorks, our company's leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, and Ceridian's industry-leading human capital management (HCM) platform. The new integration with Ceridian Dayforce HCM, adds to our impressive portfolio of TazWorks integrations with the industry's top HR management platforms.

Ceridian is an HR technology industry leader with a comprehensive cloud-based platform that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, talent management and now background screening tools into a single application. The availability of this integration makes TazWorks powerful background screening tools available natively through Dayforce HCM without ever having to leave the application. It also gives Dayforce HCM users the ability to work with their preferred, TazWorks-enabled screening agency.

TazWorks supports a large number of independent screening agencies across the U.S. with a robust suite of screening applications and advanced BI tools to help streamline screening. This integration caters to modern professional background agencies that prefer to offer their service directly to customers through their HR management software of choice. Agencies leveraging Dayforce HCM can manage the entire background screening process without having to leave the application - and Ceridian Dayforce HCM users now have access to a comprehensive new set of background screening solutions through the TazWorks TazCloud screening platform.

To learn more or get help, clients can visit MeridianLink's support portal, or call (801) 572-7401, ext. 6.

Disclaimer

MeridianLink Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MERIDIANLINK, INC.
02:32pMERIDIANLINK : TazWorks Platform Expands HR Management with Ceridian
PU
02/14MERIDIANLINK : Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Security and Trust
PU
02/09MERIDIANLINK : Using Data to Increase Efficiency and Improve Your Bottom Line
PU
02/04MERIDIANLINK : LIVE from Huntington Beach, it's MeridianLink!
PU
02/02MERIDIANLINK : 4 Mortgage Processes You Can (And Should) Automate Today
PU
02/01IMM and Meridianlink Expand Partnership, Integrating Meridianlink Collect with IMM eSig..
CI
01/27MERIDIANLINK : How Lenders Can Appeal to Millennials
PU
01/24MERIDIANLINK : How Lenders Can Boost Collection Efforts as Consumer Debt Grows
PU
01/24Certain Common Stock of MeridianLink, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on..
CI
01/24Certain Options of MeridianLink, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-J..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIDIANLINK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 264 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,54 M - -
Net Debt 2021 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -111x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 445 M 1 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart MERIDIANLINK, INC.
Duration : Period :
MeridianLink, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIDIANLINK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,95 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolaas Vlok Director
Chad H. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul A. Zuber Chairman
Nathaniel Barnes Chief Technology Officer
Alan Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIANLINK, INC.-16.82%1 445
INTUIT INC.-22.86%140 502
ADYEN N.V.-16.72%67 734
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.61%59 414
WORLDLINE-8.90%14 235
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-23.09%9 431