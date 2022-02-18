MeridianLink : TazWorks Platform Expands HR Management with Ceridian

We're excited to share a new integration between TazWorks, our company's leading technology platform for independent background screening professionals, and Ceridian's industry-leading human capital management (HCM) platform. The new integration with Ceridian Dayforce HCM, adds to our impressive portfolio of TazWorks integrations with the industry's top HR management platforms.

Ceridian is an HR technology industry leader with a comprehensive cloud-based platform that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, talent management and now background screening tools into a single application. The availability of this integration makes TazWorks powerful background screening tools available natively through Dayforce HCM without ever having to leave the application. It also gives Dayforce HCM users the ability to work with their preferred, TazWorks-enabled screening agency.

TazWorks supports a large number of independent screening agencies across the U.S. with a robust suite of screening applications and advanced BI tools to help streamline screening. This integration caters to modern professional background agencies that prefer to offer their service directly to customers through their HR management software of choice. Agencies leveraging Dayforce HCM can manage the entire background screening process without having to leave the application - and Ceridian Dayforce HCM users now have access to a comprehensive new set of background screening solutions through the TazWorks TazCloud screening platform.

To learn more or get help, clients can visit MeridianLink's support portal, or call (801) 572-7401, ext. 6.