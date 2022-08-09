MeridianLink : reg; Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

MeridianLink® Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $73.0 million grows 7% year-over-year





COSTA MESA, Calif., August 9, 2022 - MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We saw a strong second quarter of 2022, once again exceeding market expectations, with GAAP revenue up 7% year-over-year to $73.0 million, lending software solutions revenue up 14% year-over-year to $51.7 million and 39% adjusted EBITDA margins," said Nicolaas Vlok, chief executive officer of MeridianLink. "I remain confident in the ability of our business to continue delivering growth with strong profitability."





Quarterly Financial Highlights:

•Revenue of $73.0 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year

•Operating income of $8.9 million, or 12% of revenue and Non-GAAP operating profit of $14.4 million, or 20% of revenue

•Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million, or 39% of revenue

•Cash flow from operations of $87.6 million, and Free Cash Flow of $80.1 million for the last twelve month period





Business and Operating Highlights:

•MeridianLink completed the migration of the MeridianLink Mortgage lending module to the cloud. As we migrate more of our products to a cloud-native environment, we are strengthening the MeridianLink One platform, which now includes Mortgage, multiple Consumer modules, and our unified Point of Sale solution.

•MeridianLink's market-leading Home Equity lending capabilities were selected by a top-15 national mortgage lender to facilitate their launch into this new category of lending. This selection was based on our solution's unique depth and breadth of functionality and our ability to facilitate a swift market entry and serve higher value customers.

•As part of the Company's growth-focused alignment, we welcomed Sean Blitchok as our new Chief Financial Officer and transitioned Chris Maloof to a newly created role as President of Go To Market. With this additional expertise and operating experience on the team, we have increased the organization's capacity to execute on strategic initiatives.





Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 9, 2022, the Company issues third quarter financial guidance and updates full year 2022 financial guidance as follows:





Third Quarter Fiscal 2022:

•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $73.0 million to $75.0 million

•Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $25.0 million to $27.0 million





Full Year 2022:

•Revenue is expected to be in the range of $289.0 million to $293.0 million

•Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $112.0 million to $116.0 million





Conference Call Information

MeridianLink will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter results today, August 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 396-8049 from the United States and Canada toll-free or the Participant Local number of (416) 764-8646 with Conference ID 87855235. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of MeridianLink's website at ir.meridianlink.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will be available until approximately 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at (877) 674-7070 from the United States and Canada or (416) 764-8692 as a Participant Local with Conference ID 855235.









About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP cost of revenue; non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses; non-GAAP research and development expenses; non-GAAP general and administrative expenses; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Rather, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP financial results, provide investors with additional meaningful information to assess our financial performance and trends, enable comparison of financial results between periods, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics utilized internally in analyzing and operating our business. The following definitions are provided:

•Adjusted EBITDA: net income (loss) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, certain expenses associated with our IPO, sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs, losses resulting from early repayment of debt, lease termination charges, and deferred revenue reductions from purchase accounting

•Non-GAAP operating income: GAAP income (loss) from operations, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

•Non-GAAP net income: GAAP net income (loss), excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and sponsor and third-party acquisition-related costs

•Non-GAAP cost of revenue: GAAP cost of revenue, excluding the impact of share-based compensation, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of developed technology

•Non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP operating expenses, excluding the impact of share-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions

•Free cash flow: GAAP cash flow from operating activities plus GAAP purchases of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) and capitalized costs related to developed technology (Capitalized Software)

Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the accompanying schedules, which are posted as part of this earnings release on our website. No reconciliation is provided with respect to certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. We cannot reliably predict all necessary components or their impact to reconcile such financial measures without unreasonable effort. The events necessitating a non-GAAP adjustment are inherently unpredictable and may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.













Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains, and our above-referenced conference call and webcast will contain, statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Further, statements describing our strategy, outlook, guidance, plans, intentions, or goals are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our predictions, expectations, or forecasts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding, and guidance with respect to, our future financial and operational performance, our strategic initiatives, including anticipated benefits and integration of an acquisition, our stock repurchase program, including the execution and amount of repurchases, our development or delivery of new or enhanced solutions, our market size and growth opportunities, and our competitive positioning. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, risks related to our business and industry, as well as those set forth in Item 1A. Risk Factors, or elsewhere, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, any updates in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for periods subsequent to such Form 10-K, and our other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement contained herein or provided on the related conference call is based on reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)





As of June 30, 2022

(unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,259 $ 113,645 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 33,876 24,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,402 9,398 Escrow deposit 30,000 - Total current assets 173,537 147,956 Property and equipment, net 5,330 5,989 Right of use assets 2,562 - Intangible assets, net 293,430 298,597 Deferred tax assets, net 10,818 4,286 Goodwill 569,129 564,799 Other assets 4,153 4,266 Total assets $ 1,058,959 $ 1,025,893 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,563 $ 2,335 Accrued liabilities 28,020 24,667 Deferred revenue 23,259 14,707 Current portion of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 3,362 2,139 Total current liabilities 56,204 43,848 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 424,439 425,371 Long-term deferred revenue 378 - Deferred rent - 396 Other long-term liabilities 1,621 - Total liabilities 482,642 469,615 Commitments and contingencies (Note 5) Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 80,475,781 and 79,734,984 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 126 88 Additional paid-in capital 607,085 596,542 Accumulated deficit (30,894) (40,352) Total stockholders' equity 576,317 556,278 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,058,959 $ 1,025,893













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 72,987 $ 68,474 $ 145,741 $ 136,285 Cost of revenues: Subscription and services 23,376 17,997 44,480 34,611 Amortization of developed technology 3,850 3,109 7,284 5,971 Total cost of revenues 27,226 21,106 51,764 40,582 Gross profit 45,761 47,368 93,977 95,703 Operating expenses: General and administrative 20,806 16,591 38,993 34,186 Research and development 10,487 7,288 18,896 14,274 Sales and marketing 5,465 4,224 10,208 7,823 Acquisition related costs 103 31 2,386 781 Total operating expenses 36,861 28,134 70,483 57,064 Operating income 8,900 19,234 23,494 38,639 Other (income) expense, net: Other income (216) (10) (379) (30) Interest expense, net 5,436 9,846 9,794 19,908 Total other expense, net 5,220 9,836 9,415 19,878 Income before provision for income taxes 3,680 9,398 14,079 18,761 Provision for income taxes 1,508 1,966 4,428 4,098 Net income $ 2,172 $ 7,432 $ 9,651 $ 14,663 Class A preferred return - (9,232) - (18,165) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,172 $ (1,800) $ 9,651 $ (3,502) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.03) $ 0.12 $ (0.07) Diluted 0.03 (0.03) 0.12 (0.07) Weighted average common stock outstanding: Basic 80,418,520 52,015,526 80,197,832 51,843,086 Diluted 82,223,181 52,015,526 82,251,322 51,843,086













Net Revenues by Major Source

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subscription fees $ 63,529 $ 60,427 $ 126,998 $ 120,743 Professional services 6,665 5,615 13,777 11,106 Other 2,793 2,432 4,966 4,436 Total $ 72,987 $ 68,474 $ 145,741 $ 136,285





Net Revenues by Solution Type

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Lending software solutions $ 51,668 $ 45,243 $ 100,835 $ 88,377 Data verification software solutions 21,319 23,231 44,906 47,908 Total (1) $ 72,987 $ 68,474 $ 145,741 $ 136,285 % Growth attributable to:

Lending software solutions 9% 9% Data verification software (3)% (2)% Total % growth 7% 7%

(1) % Revenue related to mortgage loan market:

Lending software solutions 7% 9% 7% 10% Data verification software 64% 71% 67% 72% Total % revenue related to mortgage loan market 24% 30% 26% 32%













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,651 $ 14,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,376 24,957 Provision for doubtful accounts - 89 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,429 1,817 Share-based compensation expense 9,247 1,308 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 135 207 Loss on sublease liability - 405 Gain on change in fair value of earnout - - Other adjustments - (16) Deferred income taxes 4,025 3,842 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,806) (2,641) Prepaid expenses and other assets 661 (1,774) Accounts payable (1,059) (39) Accrued liabilities (2,065) (3,081) Deferred revenue 8,076 10,221 Deferred rent - (49) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,670 49,909 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired - TazWorks, LLC - (85,421) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - Saylent Technologies, Inc. - (35,957) Acquisition, net of cash and restricted cash acquired - StreetShares, Inc. (23,059) - Escrow deposit (30,000) - Capitalized software additions (4,079) (2,216) Purchases of property and equipment (480) (553) Net cash used in investing activities (57,618) (124,147) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (193) - Repurchases of Class A Units - (54) Repurchases of Class B Units - (1,887) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 186 - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 922 - Proceeds from long-term debt - 100,000 Principal payments of long-term debt (1,088) (2,590) Payment of Regulation A+ investor note (3,265) - Payments of debt issuance costs - (1,970) Payments of Class A cumulative preferred return - (12) Payments of deferred offering costs - (2,008) Holdback payment to sellers of MeridianLink - (25,665) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,438) 65,814 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13,386) (8,424) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 113,645 39,881 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 100,259 $ 31,457 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,259 $ 29,236 Restricted cash - 2,221 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 100,259 $ 31,457













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 8,337 $ 18,078 Cash paid for income taxes 762 212 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Regulation A+ investor note assumed in business combination $ 3,265 $ - Initial recognition of operating lease liability 3,372 - Initial recognition of operating lease right-of-use asset 2,627 - Share-based compensation expense capitalized to software additions 188 - Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 93 56 Vesting of restricted stock awards and RSUs 38 - Related party receivable net against holdback payment to prior shareholders - 4,335 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") Loan forgiven, reclassified from long- and short-term debt to payable due to sellers of Teledata Communications, Inc. - 2,142 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses - 327 Vesting of Class B Units - 47









Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share/unit and per share/unit data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 8,900 $ 19,234 $ 23,494 $ 38,639 Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,439 665 9,247 1,308 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 3 - 148 - Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 99 741 2,386 2,114 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,441 $ 20,640 $ 35,275 $ 42,061 Non-GAAP operating margin 20% 30% 24% 31% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,172 $ 7,432 $ 9,651 $ 14,663 Add: Share-based compensation expense 5,439 665 9,247 1,308 Add: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 3 - 148 - Add: Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 99 741 2,386 2,114 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,713 $ 8,838 $ 21,432 $ 18,085 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.27 $ 0.35 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 0.09 0.16 0.26 0.32 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP basic net income per share 80,418,520 52,015,526 80,197,832 51,843,086 Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 82,223,181 56,756,604 82,251,322 56,584,164 Non-GAAP net income margin 11% 13% 15% 13% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,172 $ 7,432 $ 9,651 $ 14,663 Interest expense 5,436 9,846 9,794 19,908 Taxes 1,508 1,966 4,428 4,098 Depreciation and amortization 13,472 12,606 26,376 24,957 Share-based compensation expense 5,439 665 9,247 1,308 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 3 - 148 - Expenses associated with IPO - - - 194 Sponsor and third-party acquisition related costs 99 741 2,386 2,114 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting for acquisitions prior to 2022 55 178 119 502 Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,184 $ 33,434 $ 62,149 $ 67,744 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39% 49% 43% 50%

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 27,226 $ 21,106 $ 51,764 $ 40,582 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,251 93 2,215 165 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions - - 54 - Less: Amortization of developed technology 3,850 3,109 7,284 5,971 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 22,125 $ 17,904 $ 42,211 $ 34,446 As a % of revenue 30% 26% 29% 25%



















Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 General & administrative $ 20,806 $ 16,591 $ 38,993 $ 34,186 Less: Share-based compensation expense 2,396 353 3,777 706 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions - - 33 - Less: Depreciation expense 580 588 1,141 1,171 Less: Amortization of intangibles 9,042 8,909 17,951 17,815 Non-GAAP general & administrative $ 8,788 $ 6,741 $ 16,091 $ 14,494 As a % of revenue 12% 10% 11% 11% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Research and development $ 10,487 $ 7,288 $ 18,896 $ 14,274 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,288 82 2,365 164 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 1 - 40 - Non-GAAP research and development $ 9,198 $ 7,206 $ 16,491 $ 14,110 As a % of revenue 13% 11% 11% 10%

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales and marketing $ 5,465 $ 4,224 $ 10,208 $ 7,823 Less: Share-based compensation expense 504 137 890 273 Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 2 - 21 - Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,959 $ 4,087 $ 9,297 $ 7,550 As a % of revenue 7% 6% 6% 6%



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,807 $ 21,212 $ 47,670 $ 49,909 Less: Capital expenditures (61) (308) (480) (553) Less: Capitalized software (2,557) (1,412) (4,079) (2,216) Free cash flow $ 10,189 $ 19,492 $ 43,111 $ 47,140

(in thousands)







