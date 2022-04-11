Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MeridianLink, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLNK   US58985J1051

MERIDIANLINK, INC.

(MLNK)
  Report
04/11
18.45 USD   +0.87%
01:21pPARTNER POST : 2021 - The Year of ReShaping eSign for Financial Institutions
PU
04/08PARTNER POST : The Surprising Reason Most Lenders Fail Their Digital Transformation Initiative
PU
04/06PARTNER POST : Transforming Home Equity Lending
PU
Summary 
Summary

Partner Post: 2021 - The Year of ReShaping eSign for Financial Institutions

04/11/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
The following post is part of a series of blogs written by MeridianLink Partners who will be attending the MeridianLink LIVE! User Forum in May 2022. To learn more about the event,click here.

By: Michael Ball, Senior Vice President, Markets & Strategy, IMM

With 2022 well underway, we decided to pause and reflect on the milestones our company achieved last year.

At IMM, we're all about growth. How we can help our customers grow, how we can grow ourselves, and how we can push the financial industry forward with technology and innovation. Now servicing more than 1,600 financial institutions, we are proud to help FIs across the country accelerate their digital transformation. Here's an in-depth look at a few significant milestones we met as a company last year.

Our Relationships are #1

As more financial institution partner with us to meet their eSign needs, we are proud that many of our clients stay with us long-term. More than 30% of our customers have partnered with IMM for more than five years, and half of that group has worked with us for 10+ years. These numbers show our commitment to helping our clients succeed and we couldn't be happier to have such loyal customers.

Our Clients = VIP

With our clients in mind, we developed an entirely new area of our business. The Client Experience Program was designed to ensure our clients constantly receive superior account service and management.

We also entered into a number of partnerships to expand our available services that benefit financial institutions. Our collaboration with Notarize to offer remote online notary services reflects our commitment to providing our clients a wide variety of best-in-class services.

Simply the Best Product and Solution Enhancements

Last year, we were determined to step up our game in 2021, and with the introduction of eReceiptsPlus, that's just what we did. This eTransaction application is by far the most innovative solution to date. Our patent-pending technology lets customers complete end-to-end digital transactions with embedded signature capture directly from their mobile device through SMS (text) messages.

We also released enhanced versions of IMM eSign and IMM eSign Plus. These updates further streamline the consumer signing experience. Our clients' needs are evolving, and we are committed to meeting and even surpassing those needs every step of the way.

2021 was a rollercoaster for the financial industry. Uncertainty around the pandemic coupled with a troubled economy left many wondering about the future. We are proud of what we were able to accomplish and want to thank our clients and employees who helped us get here. 2022 has big shoes to fill, but we're looking forward to reaching new milestones as the year continues.

Disclaimer

MeridianLink Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 M - -
Net income 2022 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
EV / Sales 2023 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Nicolaas Vlok Director
Chad H. Martin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul A. Zuber Chairman
Nathaniel Barnes Chief Technology Officer
Alan Arnold Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIDIANLINK, INC.-15.25%1 473
INTUIT INC.-24.93%136 553
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.52%62 197
ADYEN N.V.-25.79%57 783
KAKAO PAY CORP.-26.36%14 370
WORLDLINE-25.95%11 075