Meridius Appoints Vice President Exploration

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - Meridius Resources Limited (TSXV: MRI) (FSE: 8M0)1 ("Meridius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Demers, PGeo., as the Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Demers is a professional Geologist with over two decades of experience with much of it focused on the Abitibi Gold Region of Quebec, Canada.

Mr. Demers' deep regional experience ranges from field operations up to the commencement of mining operations. Mr. Demers was part of the initial on-the-ground team that oversaw core logging, geological interpretation, drilling program planning, and evaluation of the Aurizon's, Casa Berardi Mine.2 He was an integral member of the management team and contributed extensively to the company's evolution from an early stage exploration to the commencement of mining operations. His vertically integrated skill set led Mr. Demers to become the primary point of contact with senior mining analysts and investment bankers. In 2013 Hecla Mines (USA) acquired Aurizon for $796 million.3

In addition to the development and successful $796 million exit of Hecla Mines, Mr. Demers is also credited for the discovery of the Wemindji Kimberlite4 formation (micro diamonds) that was acquired by Honey Badger Exploration.

Mr. Demers is a member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (ogq #770) and Licensed professional geoscientist, Province of New-Brunswick (L5980).

Martin Demers, Vice President of Exploration, commented, "I am very excited to be leading the exploration program at Meredius and to developing our project portfolio. The King Tut project ("King Tut") and Dunlop Bay projects ("Dunlop Bay") both significant gold potential with both properties being located along emerging gold trends and will benefit from modern exploration techniques and technologies. King Tut follows the same Chicobi Fault as the Amex Perron high grade gold deposit while the Dunlop Project is located along the Detour-Grasset corridor in an inferred intrusion related context."

Amrik Virk, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Martin brings an invaluable range of skills in combination with an in-depth regional expertise to the Company. He has such a broad range of experience right from 'boots on the ground' to the commencement of mining operations. It is rare to find this combination of experience. Martin will be a key part of the team as Meridius resources develops its recently acquired properties in the world-renowned Abitibi Gold region."

About Meridius Resources Limited

Meridius is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada. Meridius is currently fully focused on its two projects:

King Tut Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5206 hectares.

is a wholly owned project that consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5206 hectares. Dunlop Bay Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

The Company is currently in the process of changing its name to BMEX Gold Inc.,

Meridius' common shares trade under the symbol "MRI" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

