Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors: Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

At the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ('Annual Meeting') of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 17, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Incentive Plan'), to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the plan by 3,000,000 shares. A description of the Incentive Plan, the amendment and related matters is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021 (the 'Proxy Statement'). The Company's Board of Directors previously approved the amendment to the Incentive Plan, subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 17, 2021, the Company held its Annual Meeting. A total of 55,958,201 shares of Common Stock were entitled to vote as of April 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, of which 52,798,670 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted on the following proposals:

(1) the election of four nominees, each to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified;

(2) a proposal to approve an amendment to the 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000;

(3) a proposal to approve an amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 100,000;

4 (4) a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, otherwise known as a 'say-on-pay' vote; and

(5) a proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The results of each of the above proposals are discussed further below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

The votes cast for or withheld for each director nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes Fred P. Lampropoulos 49,882,955 1,462,142 4,635 1,448,938 A. Scott Anderson 49,964,770 1,378,602 6,360 1,448,938 Lynne N. Ward 48,871,414 2,473,610 4,708 1,448,938 Stephen C. Evans 50,626,763 691,156 31,813 1,448,938

Accordingly, each of the four nominees listed above was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.