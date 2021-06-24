Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors: Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors: Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Executive Compensation Arrangements
At the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ('Annual Meeting') of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 17, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Incentive Plan'), to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the plan by 3,000,000 shares. A description of the Incentive Plan, the amendment and related matters is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021 (the 'Proxy Statement'). The Company's Board of Directors previously approved the amendment to the Incentive Plan, subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 17, 2021, the Company held its Annual Meeting. A total of 55,958,201 shares of Common Stock were entitled to vote as of April 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, of which 52,798,670 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.
At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted on the following proposals:
(1)
the election of four nominees, each to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified;
(2)
a proposal to approve an amendment to the 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000;
(3)
a proposal to approve an amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 100,000;
4
(4)
a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, otherwise known as a 'say-on-pay' vote; and
(5)
a proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
The results of each of the above proposals are discussed further below.
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
The votes cast for or withheld for each director nominee were as follows:
Director Nominee
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
Fred P. Lampropoulos
49,882,955
1,462,142
4,635
1,448,938
A. Scott Anderson
49,964,770
1,378,602
6,360
1,448,938
Lynne N. Ward
48,871,414
2,473,610
4,708
1,448,938
Stephen C. Evans
50,626,763
691,156
31,813
1,448,938
Accordingly, each of the four nominees listed above was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.
Proposal 2 - Approval of Amendment to the Incentive Plan
The results of the voting on a proposal to approve an amendment to the Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000 shares were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
49,187,580
2,155,077
7,075
1,448,938
Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the proposal were 'for' approval of the amendment to the Incentive Plan, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.
Proposal 3 - Approval of Amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan
The results of the voting on a proposal to approve an amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 100,000 shares were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
51,262,665
77,366
9,701
1,448,938
Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the proposal were 'for' approval of the amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.
Proposal 4 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The results of the voting on a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
50,449,560
804,377
95,795
1,448,938
Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the advisory 'say-on-pay' proposal were 'for' approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.
Proposal 5 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The voting results with respect to the proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 were as follows:
For
Against
Abstain
50,311,844
2,483,685
3,141
Accordingly, the Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte and Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
No other matters were submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)Exhibits
Exhibit No.
Exhibit
104
The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.
