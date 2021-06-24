Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMSI   US5898891040

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors: Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

06/24/2021 | 07:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors: Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Executive Compensation Arrangements

At the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ('Annual Meeting') of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (the 'Company') held on June 17, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Incentive Plan'), to increase the number of authorized shares reserved for issuance under the plan by 3,000,000 shares. A description of the Incentive Plan, the amendment and related matters is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Form DEF 14A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2021 (the 'Proxy Statement'). The Company's Board of Directors previously approved the amendment to the Incentive Plan, subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Annual Meeting.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 17, 2021, the Company held its Annual Meeting. A total of 55,958,201 shares of Common Stock were entitled to vote as of April 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, of which 52,798,670 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted on the following proposals:

(1)

the election of four nominees, each to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified;

(2)

a proposal to approve an amendment to the 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000;

(3)

a proposal to approve an amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 100,000;

4

(4)

a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, otherwise known as a 'say-on-pay' vote; and

(5)

a proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The results of each of the above proposals are discussed further below.

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

The votes cast for or withheld for each director nominee were as follows:

Director Nominee

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

Fred P. Lampropoulos

49,882,955

1,462,142

4,635

1,448,938

A. Scott Anderson

49,964,770

1,378,602

6,360

1,448,938

Lynne N. Ward

48,871,414

2,473,610

4,708

1,448,938

Stephen C. Evans

50,626,763

691,156

31,813

1,448,938

Accordingly, each of the four nominees listed above was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Proposal 2 - Approval of Amendment to the Incentive Plan

The results of the voting on a proposal to approve an amendment to the Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 3,000,000 shares were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

49,187,580

2,155,077

7,075

1,448,938

Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the proposal were 'for' approval of the amendment to the Incentive Plan, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

Proposal 3 - Approval of Amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan

The results of the voting on a proposal to approve an amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 100,000 shares were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

51,262,665

77,366

9,701

1,448,938

Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the proposal were 'for' approval of the amendment to the 1996 Employee Stock Purchase Plan, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

Proposal 4 - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The results of the voting on a non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

50,449,560

804,377

95,795

1,448,938

Accordingly, a majority of votes cast with respect to the advisory 'say-on-pay' proposal were 'for' approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

Proposal 5 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The voting results with respect to the proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

50,311,844

2,483,685

3,141

Accordingly, the Company's shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte and Touche LLP to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

No other matters were submitted to a vote of shareholders at the Annual Meeting.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Exhibit

104

The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL.

Disclaimer

Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
07:37pDEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OF : Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensa..
PU
06/23MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
05/07MERIT MEDICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/30MERIT MEDICAL  : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $71..
MT
04/30MERIT MEDICAL  : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to ..
MT
04/30MERIT MEDICAL  : Oppenheimer Adjusts Merit Medical Systems PT to $72 From $67 on..
MT
04/30MERIT MEDICAL  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $73 Fr..
MT
04/29MERIT MEDICAL  : Reports results forquarter ended march 31, 2021
PU
04/29MERIT MEDICAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28MERIT MEDICAL  : Slide Deck
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 008 M - 724 M
Net income 2021 50,7 M - 36,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 495 M 3 495 M 2 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 989
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 62,42 $
Average target price 69,78 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.12.45%3 495
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.23%196 943
MEDTRONIC PLC7.13%168 834
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.00%69 860
HOYA CORPORATION5.01%49 528
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.13.37%47 943