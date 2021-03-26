Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  Merit Medical Systems, Inc.    MMSI

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Management of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. – MMSI

03/26/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you currently own shares of Merit Medical, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2066.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
04:46pEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary D..
BU
03/16INSIDER TRENDS : Merit Medical Systems Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Redu..
MT
03/11First Patients Enrolled in the Merit WRAPSODY AV Access Efficacy Pivotal Stud..
GL
03/01MERIT MEDICAL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/25MERIT MEDICAL  : Barrington Research Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Syste..
MT
02/25MERIT MEDICAL  : Needham Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $68 Fr..
MT
02/24MERIT MEDICAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
02/24MERIT MEDICAL  : Earnings Flash (MMSI) MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS Posts Q4 Revenue $2..
MT
02/24Merit Medical Reports Results For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 000 M - -
Net income 2021 47,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 076 M 3 076 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 989
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 64,56 $
Last Close Price 55,24 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-0.49%3 350
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.49%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.21%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.04%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.13%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-10.76%41 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ