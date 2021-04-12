Log in
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

04/12/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating claims against Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (“Merit Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMSI). The investigation focuses on whether the Company’s board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to the Company.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Merit Medical securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
