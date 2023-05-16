Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMSI   US5898891040

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:29 2023-05-16 pm EDT
84.13 USD   -0.02%
12:53pMerit Medical : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
05/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $93 From $88, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/27Piper Sandler Raises Merit Medical Systems' Price Target to $85 From $77, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Merit Medical : 2023 Proxy Statement

05/16/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice and

Proxy Statement

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

April 4, 2023

It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournment of the meeting, the Annual Meeting) of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Meritor the Company), which will be held on May 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Mountain Time). The Annual Meeting will be held virtually, via live webcast, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MMSI2023. Shareholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting, and submit questions and vote their shares during the Annual Meeting, from any location that has internet connectivity. There will be no physical in-person meeting; however, we hope you will attend the meeting virtually. For further information about how to attend the Annual Meeting via live webcast, and how to submit questions and vote your shares during the live webcast, please refer to the accompanying Proxy Statement or the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials which was mailed to you (the Notice).

In 2022, Merit completed the second year of a three-year Foundations for Growth (FFG) program. The FFG program has helped us strengthen the foundational capabilities of our business. This includes expanding our ability to scale, improving profitability, delivering top-line growth, and innovating in the marketplace.

We hope you will participate in the Annual Meeting. The Company is providing access to the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting via the internet. Accordingly, you can access the proxy materials and vote prior to the Annual Meeting by visiting www.proxyvote.com. Instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting are described in the Proxy Statement and in the Notice. Please review the proxy materials prior to voting. Your vote is important to all of us at Merit. I look forward to your virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting.

FRED P. LAMPROPOULOS

Chair of the Board of Directors, President,

and Chief Executive Officer

"In 2022, Merit completed the second year of a three-year Foundations for Growth (FFG) program. The FFG program has helped us strengthen the foundational capabilities of our business. This includes expanding our ability to scale, improving profitability, delivering top-line growth, and innovating in the marketplace."

GUIDE TO PROXY STATEMENT

  • Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
  • Proxy Summary
  • Corporate Governance and Related Matters
  • Proposal 1-Election of Directors
  • Directors Whose Terms of Office Continue
  1. Director Whose Term of Office Does Not Continue
  2. Our Board of Directors

24

Sustainability

30

Director Compensation

32

Related Person Matters

34 Executive Compensation and Related Matters

34

Executive Summary

39

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

  1. Proposal 2-Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
  2. Executive Compensation Tables

58

Summary Compensation Table

  1. Grants of Plan-Based Awards
  2. Outstanding Equity Awards at Year End
  3. Option Exercises and Stock Awards Vested
  1. Non-QualifiedDeferred Compensation
  2. Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
  1. CEO Pay Ratio
  2. Proposal 3-Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Votes on Executive Compensation
  3. Audit Matters
  1. Audit Committee Report
  2. Proposal 4-Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
  3. Stock Ownership and Trading

74

Principal Holders of Voting Securities

76 Other Proxy Information

76

Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting

81

Other Matters

  1. Shareholder Proposals for Annual Meeting 2024
  2. Non-GAAPFinancial Measures

Purpose of these materials:

On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are making these materials available to you in connection with our solicitation of proxies for our Annual Meeting. You are receiving this communication because you hold shares of Merit's stock.

What we need from you:

Please read these materials and submit your vote and proxy by telephone, Internet or, if you received your materials by mail, by completing and returning your proxy card. We ask that you vote in advance as soon as practicable.

More information:

The Notice, this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being mailed or made available to our shareholders on or about April 7, 2023.

This Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (Annual Report) are available online at:

www.proxyvote.com.

You may also request a paper copy of the Annual Report, including the related financial statements and schedules, free of charge, by writing to the Corporate Secretary at the address below (principal executive offices of the company):

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Attn: Corporate Secretary

1600 West Merit Parkway

South Jordan, UT 84095

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Date and Time

Access

Record Date

May 18, 2023

Webcast

March 21, 2023

2:00 p.m.

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com

Only shareholders of record on the

Mountain Daylight Time

/MMSI2023

Record Date may vote

Items of Business

Board's

More

Proposals

Recommendation

Information

1

Elect three directors, each to serve until 2026

FOR

Page 5

each nominee

2

Non-binding, advisory vote to approve named executive officer

FOR

Page 58

compensation ("Say on Pay")

3

Non-binding, advisory vote on the frequency of votes on executive

ONE YEAR

Page 71

compensation

4

Ratify appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent

FOR

Page 73

registered public accounting firm

Your Vote is important to our future. We strongly encourage you to read the Proxy Statement and then promptly vote your shares as instructed herein.

Shareholders can vote via the Internet, by telephone or by mail. Specific instructions on how to vote are included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that we will mail to our shareholders on or about

April 7, 2023. Shareholders will also be able to vote electronically during the webcast of the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Phone and Internet voting will close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 17, 2023, but voting by Internet will open again during the meeting. Voting instructions for shares held in the Company's 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 15, 2023 and such shares may not be voted during the meeting. Holders in "street name" must instruct their broker or nominee.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Brian G. Lloyd

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

April 4, 2023

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2023

The Company's Notice, Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at: www.proxyvote.com.

www.merit.com | 1

Disclaimer

Merit Medical Systems Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 16:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
12:53pMerit Medical : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
05/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $93 From $88, Maintains ..
MT
04/27Piper Sandler Raises Merit Medical Systems' Price Target to $85 From $77, Maintains Ove..
MT
04/27Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $81 From $74, Maintains Eq..
MT
04/27Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $88 From $86, Maintains ..
MT
04/27Needham Adjusts Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $90 From $84, Reiterates Buy R..
MT
04/27Barrington Ups Price Target on Merit Medical Systems to $90 From $78, Reiterates Outper..
MT
04/27Merit Medical Systems Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Raises 2023 Outlook
MT
04/26Transcript : Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/26Merit Medical Systems Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 223 M - -
Net income 2023 102 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 838 M 4 838 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 846
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 84,14 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raul Parra Controller
Joseph Pierce Head-Software Developer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Casey Holland Senior Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.19.14%4 838
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.64%191 006
MEDTRONIC PLC14.36%118 820
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.27%71 310
DEXCOM, INC.5.63%46 365
HOYA CORPORATION21.21%40 008
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer