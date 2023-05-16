Merit Medical : 2023 Proxy Statement

It is my pleasure to invite you to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournment of the meeting, the Annual Meeting) of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (Meritor the Company), which will be held on May 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Mountain Time). The Annual Meeting will be held virtually, via live webcast, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MMSI2023. Shareholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting, and submit questions and vote their shares during the Annual Meeting, from any location that has internet connectivity. There will be no physical in-person meeting; however, we hope you will attend the meeting virtually. For further information about how to attend the Annual Meeting via live webcast, and how to submit questions and vote your shares during the live webcast, please refer to the accompanying Proxy Statement or the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials which was mailed to you (the Notice).
In 2022, Merit completed the second year of a three-year Foundations for Growth (FFG) program. The FFG program has helped us strengthen the foundational capabilities of our business. This includes expanding our ability to scale, improving profitability, delivering top-line growth, and innovating in the marketplace.
We hope you will participate in the Annual Meeting. The Company is providing access to the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting via the internet. Accordingly, you can access the proxy materials and vote prior to the Annual Meeting by visiting www.proxyvote.com. Instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting are described in the Proxy Statement and in the Notice. Please review the proxy materials prior to voting. Your vote is important to all of us at Merit. I look forward to your virtual attendance at the Annual Meeting.
FRED P. LAMPROPOULOS
Chair of the Board of Directors, President,
and Chief Executive Officer
GUIDE TO PROXY STATEMENT
Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Proxy Summary
Corporate Governance and Related Matters
Proposal1-Election of Directors
Directors Whose Terms of Office Continue
Director Whose Term of Office Does Not Continue
Our Board of Directors
24
Sustainability
30
Director Compensation
32
Related Person Matters
34 Executive Compensation and Related Matters
34
Executive Summary
39
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
Proposal2-Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Executive Compensation Tables
58
Summary Compensation Table
Grants of Plan-Based Awards
Outstanding Equity Awards at Year End
Option Exercises and Stock Awards Vested
Non-QualifiedDeferred Compensation
Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change in Control
CEO Pay Ratio
Proposal3-Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Votes on Executive Compensation
Audit Matters
Audit Committee Report
Proposal4-Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Stock Ownership and Trading
74
Principal Holders of Voting Securities
76 Other Proxy Information
76
Information About the Annual Meeting and Voting
81
Other Matters
Shareholder Proposals for Annual Meeting 2024
Non-GAAPFinancial Measures
Purpose of these materials:
On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are making these materials available to you in connection with our solicitation of proxies for our Annual Meeting. You are receiving this communication because you hold shares of Merit's stock.
What we need from you:
Please read these materials and submit your vote and proxy by telephone, Internet or, if you received your materials by mail, by completing and returning your proxy card. We ask that you vote in advance as soon as practicable.
More information:
The Notice, this Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are first being mailed or made available to our shareholders on or about April 7, 2023.
This Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (Annual Report) are available online at:
www.proxyvote.com.
You may also request a paper copy of the Annual Report, including the related financial statements and schedules, free of charge, by writing to the Corporate Secretary at the address below (principal executive offices of the company):
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Attn: Corporate Secretary
1600 West Merit Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Date and Time
Access
Record Date
May 18, 2023
Webcast
March 21, 2023
2:00 p.m.
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com
Only shareholders of record on the
Mountain Daylight Time
/MMSI2023
Record Date may vote
Items of Business
Board's
More
Proposals
Recommendation
Information
1
Elect three directors, each to serve until 2026
FOR
Page 5
each nominee
2
Non-binding, advisory vote to approve named executive officer
FOR
Page 58
compensation ("Say on Pay")
3
Non-binding, advisory vote on the frequency of votes on executive
ONE YEAR
Page 71
compensation
4
Ratify appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent
FOR
Page 73
registered public accounting firm
Your Vote is important to our future. We strongly encourage you to read the Proxy Statement and then promptly vote your shares as instructed herein.
Shareholders can vote via the Internet, by telephone or by mail. Specific instructions on how to vote are included in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that we will mail to our shareholders on or about
April 7, 2023. Shareholders will also be able to vote electronically during the webcast of the 2023 Annual Meeting.
Phone and Internet voting will close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 17, 2023, but voting by Internet will open again during the meeting. Voting instructions for shares held in the Company's 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 15, 2023 and such shares may not be voted during the meeting. Holders in "street name" must instruct their broker or nominee.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Brian G. Lloyd
Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
April 4, 2023
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR
THE ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 18, 2023
The Company's Notice, Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at: www.proxyvote.com.
