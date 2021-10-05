Log in
    MMSI   US5898891040

MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(MMSI)
Merit Medical Systems to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021

10/05/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Merit will hold its investor conference call (conference ID 3378476) on the same day (Thursday, October 28, 2021) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central, 3:00 p.m. Mountain, and 2:00 p.m. Pacific). The telephone numbers to call are (domestic) (844) 578-9672; and (international) (508) 637-5656. A live webcast will also be available for the conference call at merit.com.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,700 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

PR/Media Inquiries:
Teresa Johnson
Merit Medical		Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR
+1-801-208-4295+1-443-213-0509
tjohnson@merit.commike.piccinino@westwicke.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
