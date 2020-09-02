Log in
Merit Medical to Participate at Four Conferences in September

09/02/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate at four conferences in September.

On Wednesday, September 9, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fred P. Lampropoulos and Chief Financial Officer Raul Parra will host one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day at the 13th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference.

On Thursday, September 10, Mr. Lampropoulos will host one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference.

On Thursday, September 10, Mr. Parra will present at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and he will also host one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day.

On Thursday, September 24, Messrs. Lampropoulos and Parra will present at 3:15 pm Eastern Time at Sidoti’s Fall 2020 Virtual Investor Conference and they will also host one-on-one virtual meetings throughout the day.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

CONTACTS:
Judy Wagner
Corporate Communications
(801) 208-4793 (office)
jwagner@merit.com

Patrick McCarty
Investor Relations
(801) 208-4581 (office)
patrick.mccarty@merit.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 942 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -197x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 754 M 2 754 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 6 355
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 51,38 $
Last Close Price 49,64 $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred P. Lampropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald A. Frost Chief Operating Officer
Raul Parra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Joseph Pierce Chief Information Officer
Jason Treft Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.59.00%2 755
ABBOTT LABORATORIES26.03%188 650
MEDTRONIC PLC-5.27%144 431
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-11.45%69 812
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.31%43 308
DEXCOM, INC.93.01%40 421
