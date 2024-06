By Adam L. Cataldo

Merit Medical Systems initiated a recall to stop the use of plastic syringes in its medical kits, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

Merit's actions were in response to Jiangsu Shenli Medical Production's recall to stop using its unauthorized plastic syringes, the FDA said.

Merit includes syringes made by Jiangsu in multiple kits that it offers.

