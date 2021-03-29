Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Meritage Homes Corporation    MTH

MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION

(MTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meritage Homes First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 29, 2021

03/29/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 29, 2021 and extending through May 13, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations
 (480) 515-8979
 investors@meritagehomes.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
05:40pMeritage Homes First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Schedu..
GL
03/16MERITAGE HOMES  : Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Meritage Homes With Peer ..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Slowed with Disposition of Meritage..
MT
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Meritage Hom..
MT
03/11INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Meritage Homes Slowed with Sale ..
MT
03/02WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : Cyclicals strike back
03/01Meritage Homes Announces Commitments to Advance Diversity, Equity and Inclusi..
GL
02/22MERITAGE HOMES CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to ..
AQ
02/22Meritage Homes CEO Phillippe Lord Joins Company's Board of Directors
GL
02/22MERITAGE HOMES  : KeyBanc Starts Meritage Homes at Overweight With $100 Price Ta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 677 M - -
Net income 2021 454 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 475 M 3 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 570
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Meritage Homes Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 105,00 $
Last Close Price 92,64 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Phillippe Lord Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hilla Sferruzza EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven J. Hilton Executive Chairman
Clint Szubinski Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond Oppel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION11.86%3 391
LENNAR CORPORATION34.92%27 466
NVR, INC.15.76%17 192
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.20.62%4 119
TRI POINTE HOMES, INC.20.99%2 465
M/I HOMES, INC.33.62%1 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ