Meritage Homes First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 29, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on April 29, 2021 and extending through May 13, 2021, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

Meritage Homes is the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2020. The Company offers a variety of homes that are designed with a focus on first-time and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 135,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a seven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

